2017 FINAL BEST OF VOTING IS OPEN!

Dec 27 • BEST OF WILMINGTON, FEATURE MAIN32 Comments on 2017 FINAL BEST OF VOTING IS OPEN!

And off to the races we go…

The 2017 Best Of Poll was open from mid-November through mid-December for the community to nominate their top three choices in over 100 categories. Now, final voting is open through mid-January, so be sure to cast your faves in our official 2017 Best Of Poll.

Voting will close on Jan. 20. Companies are encouraged to campaign; however, we will disqualify anyone who attempts to tamper or throw votes, gives away free services or merch for votes, or who doesn’t follow our guidelines (read the top of the ballot).

As well, encore magazine announces Surfers Healing as the official nonprofit beneficiary of the 2017 people’s choice poll. The nonprofit’s mission is to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing.

On Feb. 25 encore and Surfers Healing will have the annual Best Of Awards Party and Fundraiser to celebrate all winners and the nonprofit. Our hosts will be Pineapple-Shaped Lamps, and the event will take place at Brooklyn Arts Center. More details to come.

For now, it’s time to cast your ballot. Click on the logo below and fill in at least 25 categories. Good luck to all nominees!

 

bestof2017

    32 Responses to 2017 FINAL BEST OF VOTING IS OPEN!

    1. Bob Kur4owski says:
      November 23, 2016 at 2:16 pm

      The best local classic rock band

    2. Harry Bernstein says:
      November 23, 2016 at 5:57 pm

      The fun and memories this band spins are a true treasure to my wife and me….I can listen, remember, and sing along…
      love it…..Harry and Pat Bernstein

    3. Harry Bernstein says:
      November 23, 2016 at 5:59 pm

      Baby Boomer band is fun, and memories,,and my wife and I can sing along,,love them Harry and Pat Bernstein

    4. Henry Blanton says:
      November 24, 2016 at 10:33 am

      I hereby nominate The Phantom Playboys as Wilmington’s best band!

    5. PEGGY Thompson says:
      November 25, 2016 at 6:47 pm

      I nominate Atlantic animal hospital and day care on sir Tyler drive. My Doberman loves to attend doggie play 2 to 3 times a week. The staff is very caring and professional.

    6. PEGGY Thompson says:
      November 25, 2016 at 6:53 pm

      Excellent facility for my dog to attend doggie play and occasionally boarding. The staff is very caring and professional. My dobie has been attending 2 to 3 times per week since she was about 6 month’s old. She is now 4 years old.

    7. Louise Giordano says:
      November 27, 2016 at 8:42 am

      If this is where we make nominations, I would like to nominate Port City Pottery & Fine Crafts as Best Gallery in Wilmington!

    8. Pam says:
      November 27, 2016 at 3:54 pm

      Marcella Hardy is a winner

    9. Pam Fisher says:
      November 28, 2016 at 9:25 pm

      Marcella at Tanglez

    10. encore says:
      November 29, 2016 at 12:36 pm

      Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea

    11. encore says:
      November 29, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    12. encore says:
      November 29, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    13. encore says:
      November 29, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    14. encore says:
      November 29, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    15. encore says:
      November 29, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    16. Ashley Wheeler says:
      November 30, 2016 at 10:29 pm

      Please, nominate Bangz Hair Salon for best salon in Wilmington. They’re the best and have been a pillar in this community for 30 years!

    17. Michelle Rock says:
      December 4, 2016 at 10:01 pm

      Junk Yard Mama, the BEST local cover band’

    18. Michelle Rock says:
      December 4, 2016 at 10:03 pm

      Junk Yard Mama BEST local band!

    19. Lisa Thomas says:
      December 5, 2016 at 6:48 am

      Junkyard Mama band is the best!!

    20. encore says:
      December 6, 2016 at 2:02 pm

      Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea

    21. encore says:
      December 6, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    22. encore says:
      December 6, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    23. Brannigan Carter says:
      December 6, 2016 at 9:33 pm

      Just getting back into town, I was gone for a year. I won Best Film Maker in 2015 and would be honored to get a nomination again this year!

    24. encore says:
      December 7, 2016 at 12:47 pm

      Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea

    25. Meredith says:
      December 8, 2016 at 12:17 pm

      I work for a local Heating and Air Company, would love to see this category added under services!!

    26. encore says:
      December 8, 2016 at 12:40 pm

      If you secure enough “write in nominations,” it will be added next year. That’s how we choose new categories annually! All the best! —Shea

    27. Patte says:
      December 9, 2016 at 1:53 pm

      Hillary Spaziano: BEST DOG GROOMER! @ Carolina Beach Animal Hospital.

    28. Jarrod Howe says:
      December 16, 2016 at 4:02 pm

      T’Geaux Boys for the Best Food Truck
      Broomtail Craft Brewery for Best Brewery

    29. Scott says:
      December 18, 2016 at 3:16 pm

      When does the voting start?

    30. Kelly C says:
      December 21, 2016 at 9:37 pm

      The Best Nail salon hands down is White Koi! No one can come close to Alecia ‘ s talent and creativity.

    31. Jennifer says:
      December 27, 2016 at 9:20 am

      Yo Encore -clicking on logo dies work!

    32. Penny says:
      December 27, 2016 at 1:46 pm

      Causeway cafe best breakfast and lunch

