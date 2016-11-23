2017 FINAL BEST OF VOTING IS OPEN!
And off to the races we go…
The 2017 Best Of Poll was open from mid-November through mid-December for the community to nominate their top three choices in over 100 categories. Now, final voting is open through mid-January, so be sure to cast your faves in our official 2017 Best Of Poll.
Voting will close on Jan. 20. Companies are encouraged to campaign; however, we will disqualify anyone who attempts to tamper or throw votes, gives away free services or merch for votes, or who doesn’t follow our guidelines (read the top of the ballot).
As well, encore magazine announces Surfers Healing as the official nonprofit beneficiary of the 2017 people’s choice poll. The nonprofit’s mission is to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing.
On Feb. 25 encore and Surfers Healing will have the annual Best Of Awards Party and Fundraiser to celebrate all winners and the nonprofit. Our hosts will be Pineapple-Shaped Lamps, and the event will take place at Brooklyn Arts Center. More details to come.
For now, it’s time to cast your ballot. Click on the logo below and fill in at least 25 categories. Good luck to all nominees!
Related Posts
32 Responses to 2017 FINAL BEST OF VOTING IS OPEN!
Leave a Reply
« CARPE LIBRUM: Inside the life of celebrity memoir ARE WE THERE YET? Where to celebrate the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017 in ILM »
The best local classic rock band
The fun and memories this band spins are a true treasure to my wife and me….I can listen, remember, and sing along…
love it…..Harry and Pat Bernstein
Baby Boomer band is fun, and memories,,and my wife and I can sing along,,love them Harry and Pat Bernstein
I hereby nominate The Phantom Playboys as Wilmington’s best band!
I nominate Atlantic animal hospital and day care on sir Tyler drive. My Doberman loves to attend doggie play 2 to 3 times a week. The staff is very caring and professional.
Excellent facility for my dog to attend doggie play and occasionally boarding. The staff is very caring and professional. My dobie has been attending 2 to 3 times per week since she was about 6 month’s old. She is now 4 years old.
If this is where we make nominations, I would like to nominate Port City Pottery & Fine Crafts as Best Gallery in Wilmington!
Marcella Hardy is a winner
Marcella at Tanglez
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Please, nominate Bangz Hair Salon for best salon in Wilmington. They’re the best and have been a pillar in this community for 30 years!
Junk Yard Mama, the BEST local cover band’
Junk Yard Mama BEST local band!
Junkyard Mama band is the best!!
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
Just getting back into town, I was gone for a year. I won Best Film Maker in 2015 and would be honored to get a nomination again this year!
Thanks for reading encore! Just so you know, you have to click on the logo to officially nominate in more than 30 categories on our nomination ballot. We don’t accept nominations by leaving comments here. Cheers! Shea
I work for a local Heating and Air Company, would love to see this category added under services!!
If you secure enough “write in nominations,” it will be added next year. That’s how we choose new categories annually! All the best! —Shea
Hillary Spaziano: BEST DOG GROOMER! @ Carolina Beach Animal Hospital.
T’Geaux Boys for the Best Food Truck
Broomtail Craft Brewery for Best Brewery
When does the voting start?
The Best Nail salon hands down is White Koi! No one can come close to Alecia ‘ s talent and creativity.
Yo Encore -clicking on logo dies work!
Causeway cafe best breakfast and lunch