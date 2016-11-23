32 Responses to 2017 FINAL BEST OF VOTING IS OPEN!

And off to the races we go…

The 2017 Best Of Poll was open from mid-November through mid-December for the community to nominate their top three choices in over 100 categories. Now, final voting is open through mid-January, so be sure to cast your faves in our official 2017 Best Of Poll.

Voting will close on Jan. 20. Companies are encouraged to campaign; however, we will disqualify anyone who attempts to tamper or throw votes, gives away free services or merch for votes, or who doesn’t follow our guidelines (read the top of the ballot).

As well, encore magazine announces Surfers Healing as the official nonprofit beneficiary of the 2017 people’s choice poll. The nonprofit’s mission is to enrich the lives of people living with autism by exposing them to the unique experience of surfing.

On Feb. 25 encore and Surfers Healing will have the annual Best Of Awards Party and Fundraiser to celebrate all winners and the nonprofit. Our hosts will be Pineapple-Shaped Lamps, and the event will take place at Brooklyn Arts Center. More details to come.

For now, it’s time to cast your ballot. Click on the logo below and fill in at least 25 categories. Good luck to all nominees!

