Just say you’re there for burger week! No coupon needed.

CIK Angus Burger:

Fresh ground, certified-angus burger, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Cast Iron burger sauce on a potato bun. Add-ons: cheddar, Swiss, muenster, pepper-Jack, blue cheese, pimiento cheese, or American, $.50; candied bacon $1.25; bacon $1.25; egg $1; fried green tomatoes $1.75; pulled pork $1.75; hollandaise $.50; fig bacon jam $.50.

8024 Market St unit 6, Wilmington, NC 28411 • (910) 821-8461 • castiron-kitchen.com

Strawberry Jalapeño Burger:

8-ounce, hand-pattied burger with crispy bacon, pepper-Jack cheese, topped with a strawberry jalapeño sauce, served with fries or chips

7324 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28411 • (910) 821-8185 • ogdentaproom.com

Plain Jane:

8-ounce, hand-pattied burger, with house seasoning on top of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on a brioche bun.

5500 Market St., Suite 100, Wilmington, NC 28405 • (910) 399-6857

www.facebook.com/tongyswilmington

Angus Burger:

Hand-pattied, 6-ounce, house-ground certified-angus beef chuck burger, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, and ketchup. Upcharge for add-ons: house pickles, bacon, avocado, cheese, fried egg, etc. Upcharge for sides.

3520 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412 • (910) 350-3663 • pinevalleymarket.com

The Pineapple Express:

Certified angus beef patty, seasoned and grilled to perfection, topped with cheddar, grilled pineapple, ham, lettuce, tomato, and spicy teriyaki mayo, served on a toasted bun.

419 S. College Rd. Unit 35, Wilmington, NC 28403 • (910) 798-4999 • Munchiesfoodco.com

The Chipotle Burger:

Hand-pattied, 6-ounce choice steak burger, topped with bacon, pepper-Jack cheese, fried jalapeños, light avocado, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch dressing, served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.

47 S. Hampstead Village Dr., Hampstead, NC 28443 • (910) 821-1234

villagecafehampsteadnc.com • 8am-9pm, 7 days a week

The Felix Burger:

Build it how you like it!

2140 Burnett Blvd., Wilmington, NC 28401 • (910) 399-1213

thefelixcafewilmington.com • Mon.-closed, Tues-Fri 11am-9pm, Sat & Sun 8am-9pm

Related Posts

About the Author: encore

« NONTRADITIONAL STAGING: ‘Camelot’ gets an overhaul from the norm on Thalian stage through end of July