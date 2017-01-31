We’re officially thrust into the week of love. Valentine’s Day approaches Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Thalian Association is opening a classic Neil Simon musical that swirls with romantic comedy just in time. With lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager and music by Marvin Hamlisch, the production, “They’re Playing Our Song,” is brilliant writing, according to director Cathy Street.

“It is snappy, very funny, and we can all relate to these quirky characters and their neuroses,” the newly transported Wilmingtonian tells.

Street came to Wilmington from Nashville just last spring, after spending 10 years as artistic director for Street Theatre Company. This is her directorial debut in the Port City. Though, it’s not her first time playing in our theatre scene, as she performed in a two-woman show “Parallel Lives” six or so years ago at Browncoat Pub and Theatre.

“We traveled in for the weekend and imagine our surprise when we found ourselves on the cover of encore,” she notes.

The show follows a smart aleck composer, Vernon, and an eccentric lyricist, Sonia, who find love while working together. However, their relationship goes through quite a few ups and downs before their union becomes everlasting. “They’re Playing Our Song” is actually based on the lyricist and composer (Sager and Hamlisch) who helped Simon flesh out the play, which debuted in 1978.

“The music continually reminds us of the time period, because it is very specific and adds to the nostalgia and ‘kitsch’ of it,” Street reminds.

After revisiting the show, she realized it would work perfectly as a ‘70s sitcom, complete with disco, witty banter, physical comedy, and romance. “Audiences will feel like they are at home watching their favorite retro sitcom,” Street tells. “Jen Iapalucci is going full-on ‘70s and disco with the costuming. She and I shared the vision immediately.”

Street has cast Jeff Hidek as Vernon and Shannon Profita as Sonia. Vernon’s geekiness is assuaged from his success and riches.

“Anyone in a relationship, anyone in a family, knows sometimes the things we find annoying about another person can also be things that endear them to us,” Hidek tells of his character. “And that can be hard to come to terms with. It’s certainly something Sonia and Vernon struggle with.”

“Jeff has the timing of Vernon’s very specific one-liners perfectly,” Street praises.

Profita, who last played a secondary role as Mrs. Ella Paterson in “Annie Warbucks,” is bringing her angelic voice front and center as Sonia in “They’re Playing Our Song.” Profita, who claims a more balanced, stable personality, finds Sonia’s energy fun to play because of its vivacity.

“She comes across as a force to be reckoned with,” the actress describes. “I think the beauty behind her character definitely lies in the extremes. Her emotions are all over the place, but everything she does, she does wholeheartedly and with great purpose.”

The show contains a Greek chorus as well, to illuminate the inner thoughts of the couple. Alexandra Wassil, Johanna Winkel, Sydney Smith Martin, Sam Robinson, Dom Gibbs, and Ty Myatt will bring comedy to the show. “They are super creative and funny,” Street tells. “We may be utilizing [the Greek chorus] more than Simon originally intended. They become present in our show when the characters have monologues or start questioning themselves or the relationship. The trios add perspective and comedy to how we all have conversations with ourselves.”

However, the majority of the play focuses on the duo, Sonia and Vernon. It’s a tall order to take on for more than half the play: two people carrying the majority of the show. But Simon’s humor helps lessen it somewhat.

“He plays with words, to appeal to the more thoughtful senses of humor,” Profita explains, “and he also builds in long-standing comedic relief that he brings back to the surface from time to time throughout the show.”

“The insane amount of memorization aside, it’s been really invigorating and fun to get to work so closely with a director and scene partner,” Hidek praises. “And Shannon’s amazing, so trying to stay somewhere near her orbit takes a lot of hard work.”

DETAILS:

They’re Playing Our Song

Feb. 9-19, 7:30 p.m. or Sun., 3 p.m.

Thalian Hall • 310 Chestnut St.

Tickets: $15-$30

www.thalianhall.org

Related Posts

About the Author: Shea Carver

« THIS FILM WORKS: ‘Split’ is another comeback-homerun from M. Knight Shyamalan WATERFRONT DELIGHT: Smoke on the Water provides astounding views, delicious grub »