The Cube Theatre Project in the Ruth and Bucky Stein Studio Theatre at Thalian Hall brings Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys” to the stage. Directed by Judy Greenhut and starring Jon Stafford and Tony Rivenbark as the defunct vaudeville comedy duo Lewis and Clark, it truly is a side-splitting evening of laughter.

Willie Clark (Jon Stafford) lives alone in one very depressing room in Manhattan. Every Wednesday his nephew Ben Silverman (Hal Cosec) visits to restock the pantry and make sure he isn’t dead. But this Wednesday Ben has a different agenda: CBS is producing a TV special on great comedy, and they have approached him about getting the famous Lewis and Clark back together to perform their well-known “Doctor Sketch.” It should be simple for Ben; his Uncle Willie is the Clark of Lewis and Clark. Yet, there is one problem: Al Lewis (Tony Rivenbark) retired from the act 11 years ago, which effectively forced Willie into retirement. Willie is still bitter—but a job is a job, and really, he has only one purpose on this planet: to be funny. If he can get a taste of it again, even for a moment, he will. Still, he sure as hell won’t make it easy on his poor young nephew.

Cosec’s Ben becomes Willie’s one-man—despite having heard every joke and story thousands of times—and his straight man to every joke. In addition, Ben has to provide care, consideration, set limits, and still find a way to keep Willie’s pride in tact. It’s a hell of a balancing act the two of them have.

Stafford’s Willie has the outsized personality of a lifelong performer: He dominates all space and conversation. He just can’t help it. But Cosec doesn’t cringe—or disappear. He’s playing an agent and that is not a career for anyone who doesn’t know how to manipulate people. We watch him pick his battles, pray silently for patience, and at times, lose his cool to exasperation. For all that Willie dishes out, Ben is one of a handful of people he truly loves—and the only one he still sees. That desperate need radiates silently between the two and makes their interactions compelling. This is family, after all, so therefore, we push away those we often need most.

Ben finally succeeds in bringing Lewis and Clark back together again, sort of. Rivenbark and Stafford settle into a tense recreation of the only form of communication these two have: vaudeville humor and reliving their old glory. The animosity is real as an old blanket. Rivenbark’s Lewis would never admit it, but he has missed the camaraderie of humor as much as Willie. It takes a lot of ground work, especially silent communication, to make Simon work. The jokes are funny, but as text alone it is just not enough. They have to have the physical, non-verbal aspect of it, especially the timing to bring the audience to the point of believing Lewis when he threatens to take Clark to court over changing a line in the sketch. They make the moment so completely believable and consequently funny. It is a testament to the performances they both bring to the entire show.

For the “taping” of the CBS performance in Act II, the venue shifts across the hall to the ballroom. Tyler Crittenden is the young assistant director charged with interfacing between the audience and production team. Like all fresh-faced, eager young arrivals in the entertainment world, he is wide-eyed with excitement. I love the motif of moving to a different studio space. It allowed for two extensive sets that didn’t have to be maneuvered in the confines of the studio theatre. Poor Crittenden finds himself trapped between the phenomenally uncooperative Lewis and Clark and his boss, Mr. Schaefer (Robin Dale Robertson). At least Mr. Schaefer has gotten to watch the opening of the sketch with the first patient (Eric Robinson) swallowing the “ahh” stick.

The other part of the sketch Clark is prepared to rehearse comes with the nurse (Courtney Poland) promising every lust-inducing fantasy that less than 2 yards of fabric on a stunningly attractive woman can conjure. Once Lewis hits the stage, things spin out of control rapidly. There is nothing Schaefer, Eddie or even Ben can do to try to prevent the inevitable. Lewis and Clark have seized the train, and everyone else is on the ride.

The show is specifically set in the 1970s, when Vaudeville performers would still have been alive, so playing “The Ed Sullivan Show” meant something to the audience. Costumer Stephanie Aman has really outdone herself. Cosec’s ties alone are noteworthy. Combined with Crittenden’s ensemble, they set a tone for the curtain speech and place the era: life before cell phones or the internet, when “dress for success” could include prints so graphic they would need their own zip code. It was a simpler time, for sure, but the doctor attire Stafford dons channel equal parts Harpo Marx and Patch Adams. Posed next to Rivenbark’s dreary tax-inspector ensemble, it’s clear Aman had a lot of fun with this show.

Simon is really one of the great comic writers of the 20th century. The best writing can fall flat without timing and delivery. Everyone in the cast from leads to cameo appearances are pitch-perfect with defined, memorable characters that strive and further the story. Director Judy Greenhut has assembled a phenomenal cast and given them a wonderful playground to explore. Through laughter they shine a light on the sunset of our lives, and what it means to generations before us—not only the legacy we leave but the rage against the dying light. Truly, the show is magnificent and entertains with performances that make it a must-see. Several performances sold out last weekend, so get tickets in a hurry.

DETAILS:

The Sunshine Boys

Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Becky Stein Theatre • 310 Chestnut St.

Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Sept. 7-9, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 3 and 10, 3 p.m.

Tickets: $32

www.thalianhall.com

Gwenyfar Rohler

