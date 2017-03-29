I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t been wildly anticipating and dreading this movie simultaneously. “Trainspotting” is one of my favorite movies—an energetic burst of manic mayhem featuring beautifully rendered characters and an affecting story about the human tragedy of drug addiction. It’s one of those cultural staples that helped define an absolutely mind-blowing decade of cinema that launched in 1989 with the release of “Do the Right Thing,” “Roger & Me” and “Sex, Lies, and Videotape.” It was an era of independent and art-house-film superiority that delivered, arguably, the most interesting decade of cinema ever.

It’s always weird to hear about a sequel for a truly great and/or original movie. My natural instinct is to like the idea. “I liked this thing. Surely I’ll like more of it, right?” We’ve been conditioned to expect subsequent installments, especially in the bottom of the scum-filled barrel that is the Hollywood blockbuster. I doubt there’s very few people surprised to learn there is an eighth “Fast & Furious” film coming out this year. It’s successful hot garbage, so of course it gets another installment. But we don’t expect the same when it comes to something serious, artistic or well-respected.

I’d be a little more surprised if they announced “Schindler’s List 2” or “Return to the Hurt Locker.” They’re creative endeavors that achieved their goals and required no further installments. So when they announced they were making a second “Trainspotting,” I got nervous. There is precedent for this kind of going-back-to-the-well storytelling and none of it is particularly good. At best we end up with a well-intentioned misfire like “The Two Jakes.” At worst we get something like “Clerks 2,” which was so bad it strips some of the luster from the superior first film. Once in a generation we are gifted with something magnificent like “The Godfather Part II.”

The second “Trainspotting” manages the deft feat of being entertaining while avoiding the pitfalls of “follow-up creativity.” We catch up with our old friends Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor), Simon aka Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), Spud (Ewen Bremmer), and Begbie (Robert Carlyle). It’s been 20 years since the events of the first film: Mark betrayed his fellow junkies by skulking away with a bag full of cash, hoping to set his life straight. Turns out those two decades hadn’t been too kind to any of them. Mark got off drugs, but has ended up in a loveless marriage with a go-nowhere job and a faulty heart valve. He thinks back to the better days of his youth and decides to return to the perpetually grey skies of Edinburgh, to try and make amends with two of the three victims of his betrayal.

Spud is still a junkie, failing his way through life and managing to continually disappoint his ex-wife and son. Simon runs a shoddy family pub and has teamed up with a lovely young Slovenian to help him execute a number of shady schemes. Mark tries to help Spud channel his addictive tendencies into something more positive. His relationship with Simon is more difficult to mend. While these dynamics are each interesting, it’s the wild card that is Begbie that turns the movie from a simple character drama to a more manic affair. After escaping prison, Begbie tries to reunite with his son and help usher him into a life of con games and B&Es. When he learns Mark has returned, he goes mad with rage and begins to plot his revenge.

“T2” is an enjoyable, even if it’s not a revolutionary follow-up. I realize every movie doesn’t need to be ground-breaking, but the original is such a perfect piece of art: a combination of amazing source material, impeccable performances, and a director able to blend sight and sound into something amazing. There are few films that find the symphonic symmetry of “Trainspotting.” It’s a movie that manages to be humorous, heartbreaking and unapologetically human. The humans are still the most interesting part of the story, and it’s a wonderful bit of nostalgia, getting to catch up with them again. While the movie is faithful and the story compelling, it lacks the raw energy of the original. I suppose much of that is intentional. These aren’t young, brash, consequence-free addicts anymore. They are middle-aged men who managed to survive in spite of their self-destructive tendencies. None of them chose this life, and surviving comes with its own set of consequences.

DETAILS:

T2: Trainspotting

Directed by Danny Boyle

Starring Ewan McGregor , Ewen Bremner , Jonny Lee Miller

