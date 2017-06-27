When Massive Grass first started in 2007, they originally intended to cross their bluegrass roots from the foothills of North Carolina with more recent hard-rock and metal influences. Cousins Ken (upright bass) and Adam Groce (banjo) originally got their start in rock and metal bands, along with guitarist Scottie Lynch. While Massive Grass has focused more on bluegrass throughout the years, with David Abeyta on mandolin and the addition of Abigail Albaugh on fiddle in 2015, their sound continues to carry high-energy edge, ripe for the pickin’.

In fact, it’s what inspired their album title, “Ripe For The Pickin,’” which will be released Friday, June 30, at The Annex at Brooklyn Arts Center. Named after one of 12 tracks, Ken Groce admits its debut has been a long time coming since releasing “Untethered” in 2013, for a combination of reasons.

“Between playing shows and working full-time jobs it was hard to get in the studio,” he explains. “Also, Abby joined us in 2015, and we wanted to make sure the songs we recorded were very tight.”

Groce and company recorded locally at Hourglass Studios with Trent Harrison. While Lynch wrote nearly half the songs, like their first single “Dust Cloud” (already getting airplay on 98.3 The Penguin), the other half were penned by Adam Groce. Their combined songwriting reveals metaphorical and literal storytelling, especially in the “Reconvene” bookend. However, there is one cover, “The Devil Lives In a Mason Jar,” which was written originally and recorded by John Driskell Hopkins on his album “Daylight.”

“We heard the song through Adam’s sister, who is friends with Hop,” Ken explains. “She thought the song fit our style, so we started playing it and thought it should be a part of the new album.”

Their Massive Grass twist to the tune consists mostly of vocal harmonies not in the original version, along with solo sections. They’ve slowed down Hopkins’ 2015 version as well, to make its storyline seem more eerie and haunting.

As far as the rest of the collection goes, with this being their first record as a five-piece outfit, they were able to explore new instrumentals, techniques and sounds throughout—especially with the addition of Albaugh’s fiddle. Albaugh’s soft, almost lullaby-like sounds are heard in “Dust Cloud.” Her quick yet light touch on strings are best showcased in “No Risk for the Return.” “Abby is a classically trained violinist,” Groce observes, “and adds a whole new level to our sound.”

Abeyta shows off his prowess on the mandolin from the start, with a fun solo in the first track “Moonshine.” Thanks to the production help of Harrison, Groce likes how they could highlight everyone’s strengths in a more traditional bluegrass-leaning record.

“We think the new album has turned out great,” he adds. “It is always exciting to get to hear the songs you have written on a good studio recording.”

Digital downloads will be released on iTunes, Amazon, and across online platforms on June 30, but folks will be able to purchase “Ripe For The Pickin’” CDs at release party at The Annex. They’re returning to BAC’s The Annex to celebrate “Ripe For The Pickin’” after their last successful run there with Carolina Pine Festival, upon BAC executive director Rich Leder’s invitation.

“We thought it would be a perfect event for the CD release,” Groce says. “Only 200 tickets will be sold.”

As of press half had been bought.

The band also invited local Americana/bluegrass favorites L Shape Duo and End of the Line as supporting acts. They’ve all been friends on the local scene and have played alongside each other at various jams around town for years. “[End of the Line is] one of the best bluegrass bands in town,” Groce praises. “Having these two bands join us will definitely make for a great show for everyone!”

An Evening with Massive Grass general admission is $15, with VIP tickets available for $20. While the regular show will take place in the upstairs of The Annex at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket-holders will be allowed in the downstairs room at 7 p.m. for a meet and greet, bar access, and each band will play an “unplugged” song before heading upstairs to start the show with L Shape Duo. “We think people will really enjoy it,” Groce notes. “And we look forward to seeing everyone at the CD release!”

Tickets can be found in advance at brooklynartsnc.com. They will be available at the door until the show sells out.

Related Posts

About the Author: Shannon Rae Gentry

« NEWS OF THE WEIRD METAL AT THE MANSION: Artists Gale Smith and Anne Cunningham usher in a resurgence of oil on copper at Bellamy »