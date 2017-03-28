When asked for advice on how to succeed as an up-and-coming filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino once responded with a simple answer: “Make ‘Reservoir Dogs.’” Beyond filming an awesome movie, though, breaking into the industry takes extensive networking, technical expertise and an ability to reach audiences. At UNCW the Visions Film Festival and Conference provides undergraduate filmmakers and scholars with the opportunity to show their work and advance their careers. The seventh annual Visions—dubbed Visions007, complete with a spy theme—will take place on Friday, Mar. 31.

“I think we’re in a really good place right now,” says Mariah Smallwood, Visions’ managing director. “At this moment we’re all just super excited for the weekend to actually start.”

“The festival’s a lot earlier this year,” adds Carly Dawson, assistant managing director and programming director. “But I still feel like we did well.”

Now seniors at UNCW, Smallwood and Dawson both discovered an interest in film, coincidentally. It all began with their dads’ interests in making home movies. Smallwood and Dawson cut their teeth creating self-described “crappy YouTube videos” with their friends. By the time they reached college, they both had a newfound passion.

Dawson’s interest in Visions began in her teens. She grew up in Raleigh, NC, and attended Enloe High School. Dawson would visit Wilmington during spring break.

“As a high schooler, I was like, ‘Oh, my God! This is a big campus! These films are so cool!” Dawson says. “I think it was the first film festival I went to.”

UNCW professor Shannon Silva started the festival in 2006. It operates as a class, in which students organize and execute everything—from choosing what films screen, to devising the lineup and order, to overseeing the festival the day of. The class initially worked within Wilmington’s independent Cucalorus Film Festival and programmed a block of UNCW undergraduate films. The first official Visions took place in 2011. Since, it has grown to incorporate international films and networking resources.

“It’s become more community-based,” Smallwood says. “We’ve focused on how to get the students here on campus involved in our program. . . . and cosponsoring with ACE [UNCW’s Association for Campus Entertainment] Films and Flicker [Film Society], just to have that sense of a Wilmington film community.”

The festival is full of events to engage film buffs of all types. During two of its blocks, 23 films will be shown, all made by undergraduate students from around the US and beyond. The first block includes “Squan,” an experimental piece by UNCW filmmaker Jake Hart. The movie explores the darkness of winter on the East Coast. “How Far I Want to Go” by Nairobi-based director David Hutchinson is a short film about love, pain and life told through the perspectives of former Kenyan street children.

In the second block, a 25-minute animation, “One Way Town”—by Eli Ayres from St. Mary’s College of Maryland—follows a private eye in an investigation that spirals into kidnapping, mad-science experiments and a malicious cult. “Head Space,” a short narrative by Emma Huibregtse of the University of Southern California, tells the story of a single mother. She is concerned with her son’s odd coping mechanisms and sees the tables turn when she is faced with danger.

The Visionary Panel launched last year with much success and will continue in 2017. It brings together former Visions filmmakers who now work in the industry and share insights with undergrad students.

“A lot of people really liked it because it served as a networking opportunity,” Smallwood says. In fact, it led to many undergrads receiving internships. “That’s one of our main goals: for undergraduates to network with industry professionals.”

A variety of positions comprise the panel, including director, editor, videographer, documentarian, nonprofit campaign coordinator, sales manager, and VFX coordinator. They’ll be present for the whole festival to connect with students and attendees.

Felix Thompson, a member of the Visionary Panel, will deliver the keynote address. His film “Bedford Park Boulevard” won the Excellence in Narrative award at the first Visions. Since, his films have screened at SXSW and BFI’s London Film Festival. As well he won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2015 for his debut feature, “King Jack.”

An interactive program, Video Race, takes place during the festival, and culls teams of four to five filmmakers. They have one hour to create a one-minute, one-take film. This year each team will be given a prop and movie title, which they must incorporate into their video. A screening block for the films will follow.

During the Conference Block, four undergraduate film scholars will present analyses on innovative topics. UNCW’s Jillian Carney inspects the accidental avant-garde genius of Tommy Wiseau’s cult classic “The Room.” Elizabeth McCauley of the University of Virginia will present her analysis, Visual & Symbolic Power of Milk in American Gangster Films. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations, and will give scholars and audience members an open platform for filmic dialogue.

To close out the festivities, Buzz’s Roost in downtown Wilmington will host Visions’ after party, with dancing, games, food, drinks, and an awards ceremony.

“We’re really focused on ‘for students, by students,’” Smallwood says. “It’s student-run, student-driven and student-inspired.”

DETAILS:

Visions Film Festival 2017:

Visions007

UNCW’s Lumina Theater and Sharky’s Game Room • 601 S. College Rd.

March 31, 8 a.m.

Registration: $15-20

www.visionsffc.org

