Are we drowning in nostalgia? Scientists say yes. In a recent study, a group of scientists discovered the vast majority of our feature films are made of genetically modified, weapons-grade nostalgia. Everything old is being dusted off and repackaged for a new generation of film fans. It applies to extremely popular old-school franchises, like “Star Wars.”Lately, though, Hollywood is reaching deeper into storage boxes and pulling out moth-balled movies that weren’t all that popular and giving them the sequel treatment.

I had the same feeling when I went to watch “Tron: Legacy” a few years back. “Tron” was one of my favorite movies when I was a kid. As a geeky child obsessed with computers, it captivated me; it was a game-changer. It didn’t really matter that critics didn’t care for the film or the box office wasn’t earth shattering. “Tron” ended up as one of the great geek-cult films of the 1980s. Even though no one really saw the movie, it eventually became an iconic piece of forgotten film fueled by fanatic fandom. “Blade Runner 2049” exists in a similar space.

The original “Blade Runner” was generally maligned and/or ignored by critics and audiences. Most of its praise involved mind-blowing visuals that pretty much redefined the production and art-design palette. Over the years, the film has been recut, re-edited and molested to a ludicrous degree. “Blade Runner” is one of the most discussed films of the 20th century easily. I’ll go one further: It may be the most agonizing, frustrating, boring, and most discussed film of the 20th century.

Unlike so many other long-gestating sequels, “Blade Runner 2049” is a vast improvement on the original. It might be the perfect sequel for no other reason than finding a way to be better than the film that inspired it. Detective K (Ryan Gosling) is a replicant, which is fancy talk for a robot. He’s also a Blade Runner, which means his job is to hunt down other replicants who need to be scrapped. While tracking down a rogue replicant, he discovers the buried remains of an old model who somehow managed to give birth. An android that can conceive and create life is something that would challenge the conventions of what is considered “life,” threaten the balance of power in the world, and it instantly creates a manhunt to track down the replicant messiah.

Director Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) is such a gifted filmmaker. There is confidence in his choices; everything is deliberate and nothing is left to chance. Like all great directors, none of it ever feels forced. There’s a natural beauty to how the film flows. From helping create absolutely epic visuals and framing, to successfully evoking earnest, intense performances, Villeneuve’s creative compass is finely tuned.

The cast also is top-notch, with Ryan Gosling bringing a lot of life to a role often requiring him to emote as little as humanly possible. Acting, like any other skill set, requires a lot of different levels. Gosling may be the most adept minimalist performer working today. I can’t think of anyone more perfectly suited to the role of a morally conflicted android. Harrison Ford seems interested in a movie for the first time in ages and strives to make his limited minutes in the film memorable. Jared Leto does a good job playing the heel and Ana de Armas infuses her role as a love-struck hologram with a great deal of gravitas.

“Blade Runner 2049” is an engaging piece of cinema that runs a little too long, and feels constantly on the precipice of becoming too ponderous and pretentious. Still, it is an exceptional movie on many levels, with great sights and sounds. Villeneuve is a next-level director who understands how to create scenes that never feel forced and worlds worth going to the theater to see constructed. There might not be a more fascinating big-budget release this year.

While a new “Blade Runner” might just be another return trip to the nostalgia well, it’s a trip worth taking.

