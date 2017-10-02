I always am amused marginally when a movie adds a commonly used prefix to a title. Take a word like “bad.” Slap it in front of a noun and it immediately tells us about the tone and title characters of the movie: “Bad Moms,” “Bad Santa,” “Bad Teacher,” “Bad Boys,” etc. Just one word helps sell the concept and story of the film, even though it’s kind of lazy.

The word “American,” on the other hand, often has the opposite effect. A title like “American Ninja” lets us know that an ass-kicking, nunchuck-wielding hero is from the good ol’ US of A. “American Psycho” is a satire deconstructing American values through the eyes of a sociopath. But what does a title like “American Hustle” say? Is it a hustle that takes place in America? A hustle with intrinsic American values? I saw two movies last week, both proudly leading with “American” like a badge of honor, and both somewhat justifying the use of this often nebulous prefix.

“American Made” is an extremely entertaining piece of drama that falls short of being exceptional simply because it’s a story that feels so familiar. Barry Seal (Tom Cruise) is a TWA pilot in the late 1970s, dealing with a rather lackluster life and falling way short of his perceived potential. He’s engaged in a little side hustle to help smuggle cigars from the Caribbean across the border. His talents are noticed by the CIA who sends a handler to recruit him to fly into hostile territory and take reconnaissance photos. The government isn’t the only one who sees potential in Barry. Soon the Colombian drug cartels and Pablo Escobar are using Barry to run high-quality cocaine back from his spy missions and into the United States.

The movie has a similar vibe to “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and walks a line between the serious, the sanguine and the satirical. Barry is one of those great characters who ends up succeeding in spite of his terrible judgment. His skills as a pilot and charm take him into a rapidly escalating despotic adventure, with an ending that will surprise absolutely no one. Audiences who have seen movies like “Blow” or “Scarface” will recognize the moral of the story readily.

Tom Cruise does a fantastic job playing real-life Barry Seal, even though he’s continuing a trend of taking roles he is a little too old to be playing. Directed by Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”), “American Made” is an entertaining, well-executed film that taps into our seemingly endless desire to see people make terrible choices in pursuit of the almighty dollar. In other words, it’s totally American.

“American Assassin” also gets a gold star for properly using “American” in the title. Our titular hero Mitch (Dylan O’Brien) is a good all-American boy on vacation with his fetching girlfriend. Thirty seconds after he proposes, boatloads of terrorists wash ashore and begin gunning down margarita-swilling tourists with reckless abandon. Mitch’s fiancée doesn’t survive, and the tragedy sends him into a journey that involves avoiding his feelings and learning how to become a badass. Rather than join the military or try to become an intelligence agent, Mitch decides to take on terrorist scum solo. He’s a rebel.

After managing to track down a terrorist leader on his own, the CIA recruit Mitch and convince him to bring his skills into the agency. Can a lone wolf, with a penchant for brutal revenge, work in the claustrophobic and bureaucratic shenanigans of the Central Intelligence Agency?

Mitch is introduced to Hurley (Michael Keaton), a stone-faced company man whose job is to turn young men into order-following killing machines. They enter into the traditional mentor/protegé movie relationship—kind of like Daniel-san and Miyagi in “The Karate Kid.” But instead of beating Cobra Kai, he has to prevent a thermonuclear weapon from destroying the US Navy. Stakes are high for el lobo solo.

“American Assassin” is a fun distraction: an amoral, apolitical action-thriller that manages to effectively entertain and never heaps on enough cheese to become laughable. O’Brien and Keaton do a solid job playing the constantly-at-odds agents tasked with taking down a very predictable villain and a bunch of terrorists straight from the 1980’s school of Schwarzenegger antagonists. Anyone expecting an examination of the underlying conflicts currently fueling the war on terror should look elsewhere. However, those who want to see a movie with a good-looking dude playing by his own rules and taking down terrorist scum, there are entertaining moments to be had.

DETAILS:

American Made



Rated R

Directed by Doug Liman

Starring Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright

American Assassin



Rated R

Directed by Michael Cuesta

Starring Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan

Anghus

