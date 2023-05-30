Always in search of inspiration, artists exist in a constant state of creative yearning. The three featured in Art in Bloom’s upcoming exhibition are no exception to the rule. Even though they work in different media, all find themselves linked to the common theme of “earth” in “Elements of Creation,” which opens this weekend at the downtown gallery. The show will feature uniquely textured ceramics of Brian Evans, multilayered abstract expressionism of Georgeann Haas, and minimalist paintings of Judy Hintz Cox.

Nowhere is the exhibit’s elemental sensibility more evident than in Evans’ ceramics. He harnesses classic elements of earth itself in every piece he creates. Evans evokes the image of an alchemist transmuting mundane elements into works of art.

“Clay is dug directly from the earth, and water is added so the clay can be easily manipulated,” Evans explains. “Fire or heat is used to fuse the clay particles to a permanent vitrified state. Air is used to help the fire burn and to manipulate the color of the glaze.”

While his pottery appears sculptural, it does not completely disregard function. Each piece assumes decorative shapes yet operates as bowls, pitchers and bottles. His clever use of glazes to create distinct textures belies the pottery’s nature as mere clay. His attention to surfaces, combined with unconventional color palettes, makes each ceramic piece appear wrought from unknown materials.

As Evans points out, “Clay is a tactile medium, naturally, but when you add texture or interesting forms and angles, it invites the viewer to touch it.”

His work showcases organic clusters of white spots, which give the appearance of accumulated salt. It speaks to his affection for the coastal Cape Fear landscape.

“The salty air has interesting effects on natural and man-made materials,” Evans describes. “It speeds up the corrosion and erosion processes, creating textured surfaces and interesting colors.”

Alongside Evans’ pottery will be Georgeann Haas’ vision of shapes and gestures of abstract-expressionism, which she paints in local landscapes. “I am intrigued with the concept of things that lie beneath the earth, within our personalities, and in the created illusion of depth in works of art,” Haas tells. “As I try to create mystery and dimension, I focus on transposing value, color and texture.”

Haas utilizes various materials, ranging from colored inks and paints interspersed between layers of papers and even torn fragments of her other paintings. It’s all about layering.

“I enjoy building up surfaces with paint and other materials, and then uncovering areas or painting out areas” Haas explains. “It often feels like an archeological dig, and yet at the same time, a construction site.”

Although her work is non-representational, the warm hues in the background suggest horizons and a depth-of-field reminiscent of landscape paintings. Smatterings of geometric shapes reach out from these environments and suggest familiar scenes scattered about, a la beaches, piers and buildings. The end result captures a kinetic energy of abstract-expressionism while subtly suggesting the presence of landscapes within the painted movements.

“A museum director once categorized me as a regional landscape painter,” Haas recalls. “I was taken aback; I saw myself as a non-objective painter. Can we ever remove ourselves from the influence of our surroundings? Images, textures and light in our environment seem to imprint on the mind. Even though I do not consciously attempt to portray a landscape, many attributes of our local environment present themselves in my paintings.”

Mixed-media painter Judy Hintz Cox works in a similar method, using myriad resources to create large-scale minimalistic paintings. Still, her oeuvre remains vastly different from her peers in the same exhibit. Expansive fields of white paint support sparse earthy tones, all punctuated by chaotic lines and bursts of colors.

“I use oil paint, house paint, charcoal, pencil, encaustic paste, encaustic wax, and turpentine,” she notes. “Since I work rapidly with broad brush strokes and rags, the mediums drip and splash all over the canvas, which is always unintended. The finished product is different than my original concept. As an abstract artist, I have learned to let the painting lead me rather than vice-versa.”

Hintz Cox approaches the concept of earth from an internalized viewpoint that is just as open to interpretation as her art work. “I do not use found objects, nor do I paint with sand or dirt,” Hintz Cox explains. “However, my creations represent earth’s space. I consider most of my work minimal, which means it is not cluttered. I want my pieces to breathe with no particular limits so the viewer becomes part of the empty space within.”

Empty space is of utmost relevance to Hintz Cox, and often forms an unconsciously arresting subject matter in and of itself. Densely textured white paint applied in a thick impasto manner dominates the viewer’s field of vision, while dark lines and subtle color shifts struggle to assert themselves.

“My paintings are filled with white space, some much more than others, and the white is heavily textured,” Hintz Cox says. “Thick brushstrokes are very evident when viewing my work. Therefore, when contemplating the spacious bright white one cannot say they are looking at nothing, even though the space is ‘empty’ of color and objects.”

Her attention to emptiness stems directly from studying Buddhism. “In Buddhism emptiness means no inherent existence,” according to Hintz Cox. “That doesn’t mean an object is nothing, but does not exist from its own side.”

“Elements of Creation” will have its opening reception at Art in Bloom in downtown Wilmington on Friday, June 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring a performance by violinist Shirley Lebo. The exhibition will be on display until Saturday, July 29.

