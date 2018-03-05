CROWD SURFING: Sean Gregory and Cullen Seward from the band Signal Fire (nominated in the Best Band category) accept the award for GLA’s Best Music Venue and L Shape Lot’s Best Local Band/Performer win, and show it’s all about camaraderie on the music scene. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography

LIVE MUSIC VENUE:

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater – 63% votes

It’s really hard to pinpoint what Best Of voters love most about Greenfield Lake Amphitheater (GLA); we just know they keep bringing home the “e” for Best Music Venue. GLA has a lot going for them: A beautiful outdoor setting, surrounded by 250 acres of lush gardens, Cypress trees, Spanish moss and critters; a 1,200-seat theater without a bad seat in the house; quality sound and performances; and relatively low cost to attend any show or event throughout the year.

Dave Pugh—recreation supervisor with City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation, which oversees the amphitheater—gives a great deal of credit to close-working relationships with promoters and their staffs, like The Penguin’s Beau Gunn (also a Best Of 2018 winner; see next page).

“The most rewarding part of our jobs is watching the quality and quantity of live music in our area increase year by year,” Pugh says. “The success of the amphitheater acts as a vehicle for the overall success of live music in our area, at our facility and others in our area. It is a great job to be able to make people happy!”

2017 was the most successful year yet for GLA, with approximately 30,000 patrons walking through the gates throughout the season. It’s a number, Pugh says, they hope to exceed in their 10th year. Of all the stellar performances at GLA in 2017, GRiZmas in July run was the most successful. DJ GRiZ sold out both nights. Another sold-out fan- and staff-favorite was Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, who is returning in June 2018. Despite being a late addition to the schedule, Pugh says Beats Antique offered one of the most unique and entertaining shows of the 2017 year.

GLA’s season is starting early for 2018, with their first concert with Chris Lane and Morgan Wallen on March 16, followed by Drive-by Truckers on March 24. “ [We are] hosting influential guitar legend Buddy Guy for the first time this year [on May 9 and] breakthrough artist Brandi Carlile will be performing [on May 11], and sold out in days,” he continues. The rest of their concerts continuously are being announced and listed at greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com.

However, other events abound, too, like the Azalea Festival Garden Tour Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (details coming) and a full run of Cape Fear Shakespeare on the Green in June. “In addition to the 20 to 25 concerts we have each year, the amphitheater may also be the site for this year’s Carousel Center Lighthouse Beer and Wine Festival in October,” Pugh foretells.

Changes to the amphitheater for the coming season include more local beer options, as well as improvements to food offerings with food trucks being on site. “We’re installing three-phase power, which will allow us much more range in our production options,” Pugh says. “Improvements to the green rooms to make the facility more welcoming to the artist that play our venue are on the list, too.”

Wilmingtonians also venture to Brooklyn Arts Center (14%) and Wilson Center (23%) in downtown Wilmington to see their favorite artists.

TOURIST ATTRACTION:

NC Aquarium – 45% votes

“The spring is full of scales, tails and butterfly wings,” NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s Robin Nalepa hints of what’s to come at 2018’s Best Tourist Attraction. The aquarium currently hosts Florida’s Weeki Wachee Mermaids, who are spending their days swimming, twirling and flipping alongside marine life every hour, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., throughout March 8-11. “Visitors will have the opportunity to meet a mermaid,” Nalepa continues. “Additional mermaid activities include a scavenger hunt, crafts, photo ops and autographs.”

Weeki Wachee Mermaids has been one of their most successful exhibits in recent years, with nearly 10,000 people visiting the aquarium in just six days when it came to North Carolina for the first time last year. “We knew mermaids were popular; we just didn’t know just how popular,” she says. “This gave us an opportunity to entertain and share the importance of protecting the ocean. This year we have extended the mermaid visit to eight days and expanded the number of daily dives and activities.”

Weeki Wachee Mermaids is free with aquarium admission, and so is “DINOSAURS!”—the exhibit opening March 16. It features a 40-foot T-Rex, a horned Diablocertops and other prehistoric creatures, set to stalk the aquarium’s outdoor garden to greet visitors. They’ll be aflutter with exotic butterflies, beginning April 20, when the Butterfly Bungalow returns for the season. Surrounded by hundreds of free-flying species from all over the world, visits to the bungalow are separate from general admission, at $3 per guest.

Like the rest of the NC Aquarium team, Napela is excited about being recognized for connecting visitors to new experiences. She hopes it will leave them caring more about the natural world and the animals who inhabit it.

“Perhaps a child sees a sand tiger shark swimming for the first time, touches a bamboo shark, and leaves knowing we have to take care of sharks and our oceans,” she offers. “The best part of our job is when we succeed in making these powerful connections to help save species and protect the ocean.”

While the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher attracts thousands of visitors from outside the state annually, local encore readers continue to recognize their services as something for their families and friends to enjoy year-round. Some folks visit weekly, while families send their kiddos to summer camp—not to mention countless birthdays, first dates, engagements, weddings, and other events they host.

“Visitors recognize the dedication of our team to the visitor experience and to the animals in our care,” Napela continues. “Many now, too, recognize the aquarium cares about saving animals locally and globally, and are learning more about our conservation work with endangered Carolina gopher frogs, sharks and sea turtles. . . . [For example,] Save the Vaquita Day in July, was designed as a day of hope to help save the most endangered marine mammal, a tiny porpoise only found in a small area in the Gulf of California.”

NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; info can be found at www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher. Other Best Local Tourist Attractions are Airlie Gardens (29%) and Battleship NC (26%).

MORNING RADIO SHOW:

Morning Chill (Penguin, 98.3) – 40% votes

The Igloo at 98.3 The Penguin is on fire in 2018, winning three Best Of awards for Best Radio Station, Best Radio Personality (Beau Gunn) and Best Morning Radio Show with The Morning Chill, featuring Kim Swinny. Swinny’s signature smoky-smooth voice greets listeners on their early-morning commutes starting at 7 a.m. until noon, Monday through Friday.

Swinny moved to the beach more than 16 years ago, and while commuting to Myrtle Beach to get her masters degree in counseling, she pounced on the opportunity to join The Penguin and dive into some music therapy. “Seriously, music’s power is the only thing as universal as love,” Swinny says, “and being able to share real music with our listeners and our community is a gift like no other. It truly does bring us together. Our Penguin family is something very special.”

Some show staples of The Morning Chill include 10 Til ‘Trivia every weekday morning just before 8 a.m. Their “Artist of the Week” starts at 11 a.m. Swinny says they’ll also relaunch their seasonal “Desert Island Set,” where listeners essentially get to play DJ for a full set of three of their all-time favorite, can’t-live-without songs they would take with them if deserted on an island.

“It goes without saying, the musician interviews are always fun,” Swinny adds of her job description. “Hanging with Michael Franti (our generation’s Bob Marley) or Willie’s rising-star son Lukas Nelson is never too shabby. But I have to say, our Local Voice Spotlight series gives us a truly unique opportunity to strengthen our community’s connectedness, by allowing us to shine our light on the everyday, local folks that make our home what it is. And isn’t that what we really all want: to feel connected to each other?”

It’s pretty easy to get on board with the positive Penguin vibes. Also, they actually play music all morning long. “As crazy as it may sound, that’s part of what makes it different,” Swinny observes. “The kind of music is the other piece. Listeners get to hear favorites they can’t believe they’re hearing on the radio, and get turned on to all sorts of new music they might never find otherwise.”

Swinny and her Penguin cohorts are most excited about celebrating 10 years of concerts at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater—which also won 2018’s “e” for Best Live Music Venue. They’re following a record season last year with popular shows like Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and other returning favorites we often hear on The Penguin. Like many Wilmingtonians who have already bought tickets to Lukas Nelson’s GLA show this June, Swinny is pretty fired about his return to the port city.

“I’ve said many times: Iit only takes once to see him and you’ll understand,” she tells. “He’s got it all: songwriting, serious guitar chops, stunning vocal skills (with a voice that’s undeniably like dear-old Dad’s and then some). Nice to know Willie’s torch is being passed on.”

Folks from our readers’ poll also sip their coffee to the sounds of Foz in the Morning (Z107.5) (34%) and WGNI 102.7’s Bob and Sheri (26%).

RADIO PERSONALITY:

Beau Gunn (Penguin, 98.3) – 42% votes

“Radio personality” sometimes describes a host’s persona or character they’ve adopted for a show. Goofy voices and over-the-top sound effects might accompany the daily news or help introduce the next block of music. While 98.3 The Penguin’s Beau Gunn does not have a specific persona or character, per se, 13 years on local airwaves has given Wilmingtonians awhile to get to know him. Local listeners and encore readers trust Gunn’s voice enough to vote him Best Radio Personality for 2018.

“I am humbled to have even been considered for the award,” Gunn reacts, “and frankly, I think there are several other people on the radio locally that deserve it more than me. . . . I share this with every single person I work with. We are a team, and our company doesn’t exist without everyone that comes in to work each and every day.”

Gunn spins the latest and favorites in Americana, soul, indie, funk, and more, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, weekly on The Penguin (voted Best Radio Station 2018). Gunn also continues to wear many hats aside from radio host. Since earning his communication studies degree from UNCW, he’s gone from sales consultant to market manager, on to The Penguin’s program director, and vice president of Local Voice Wilmington.

“There are so many ‘best parts’ about my job,” he muses, “but I think the one that makes me the most happy is when we get feedback from our listeners about how a song made their day, or turned their day around. That positivity radiates through us and reinforces why we do what we do.”

Aside from his down-to-earth roots on radio, Gunn also owns and operates a concert production company serving Local Voice markets. He’s responsible for bringing a great deal of the best artists to The Penguin’s rotation and Wilmington’s stages.

“Two artists that absolutely floored me in the last 12 months are Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real and The War On Drugs,” he offers. “Those albums rank one and two on my list of top albums.”

Considering the increase in Wilmington venues in recent years, such as CFCC’s Wilson Center and downtown’s The Shell—with more to come—Gunn anticipates a lot more growth and offerings to for Wilmington’s music market. He is particularly excited about the arrival of a multi-use space included in the passing of 2016’s parks bond, which includes the development of green space, water feature, gardens, children’s area, and performance area in downtown ILM. According to www.wilmingtonnc.gov, park designers have created two concepts for North Waterfront Park, which will tentatively open in fall 2019.

“The [North Waterfront] Park venue is going to be a solid game changer,” Gunn offers. “The capacity is likely to be set at around 5,000 to 6,000, so there are plenty of bands on the wish list that have previously been too big to play GLA.”

Runners up in the 2018 poll for Best Local Radio Personality are Foz at Z107.5 (34%) and fellow Penguin cohort Eric Miller (24%).

RADIO STATION:

The Penguin 98.3 – 52% votes

98.3 The Penguin has been on the same frequency as Wilmington music lovers since airing in August 18, 2003. Well, technically, they switched frequencies from 106.7FM. to 98.3FM back in 2010, but y’all get what we’re throwing. The Penguin plays a huge role in where Wilmingtonians get new music—whether on the radio or the live stage. They are recognized continuously on our readers’ poll, and this year they have snagged Best Radio Station honors once again.

“Things in radio can change in the blink of an eye,” says Beau Gunn, The Penguin’s program director and vice president of Local Voice Wilmington. “Like the old saying goes, ‘the only constant is change.’ Staying true to listeners and to the brand is our guiding compass.”

Gunn, who also won 2018’s “e” for Best Radio Personality, has been with The Penguin for 13 years. His ear and passion for music has been a driving force at the station, which adheres to the AAA format. With the Americana genre continuing to expand and gain momentum, he and his team keep their ears tuned in for the next Sturgill Simpson or Chris Stapleton.

“We are always trying to stay on the cutting edge of live music in Wilmington,” Gunn iterates of the station’s interviews, special guests and new music. “We never really know until it hits our ears, but when we know, you will know!”

While Gunn acknowledges folks are dialing in to The Penguin for the latest and greatest in tunes, he suspects the number one reason the station is now ingrained in the community is its love of hearing “local people talking about local things, whether its local music, news, concerts or businesses.”

“Also, it’s a radio station reflective of their own musical tastes,” Gunn continues. “People generally like more than one music genre, and The Penguin gives them that and so much more.”

Readers can follow The Penguin’s Facebook page for concert announcements, contests and other events, or visit their website at www.983thepenguin.com.

Voters on our readers’ poll also dial in to Z107.5 (33%) and 91.3’s WHQR (17%).

HOSTING A WIN (FINALLY!): Pineapple-Shaped Lamps comedy troupe (this week’s cover models) host the annual Best Of awards and took home their first win for Best Comedy Troupe in 2018. Above is the troupe, posing with encore’s Best Of Awards house band, Striking Copper. Chris Brehmer Photography.

COMEDY TROUPE:

Pineapple-shaped Lamps – 51% votes

“Is this how Meryl Streep felt?” Pineapple-Shaped Lamps owner and artistic director Wes Brown asks after PSL’s win for Best Comedy Troupe. It was their first ever “e,” despite having graciously hosted the official encore awards party for five years. Their witty banter, skits and punny jokes never fail as they pass out all 141 awards year after year.

“We’ve always been happy just to be nominated,” Brown tells. “That recognition alone has always meant the world to us, and we were more than happy to keep going with a 7-year losing streak.”

PSL has about 60 members, made up of actors, writers, general crew, filmmakers, and improvisers—and more than a dozen of which are out-of-town alum who remain active players. The helpful numbers for Brown and company means he and others wear multiple hats. Never tied down to just comedy, or just theatre, they’ll host an awards show and turn around to entertain at a kid’s birthday party.

“2017 was a very big year for us,” Brown says. “We’ve changed up our format and have been experimenting with different types of shows, so the win has come at a really great time. We feel the appreciation and support from everyone and it’s been an absolute joy!”

Brown and most of PSL players were still in college when they started back in 2010. Admittedly, their lives were a lot simpler back then, with an “insane amount of free time” to dedicate to shows. They did their live weekly sketch comedy show, “Thursday Night Live,” at The Browncoat Pub & Theatre for five seasons (September 2010-December 2012). Over time they transitioned to an hour-long monthly show, “PSL Presents” at TheatreNOW (March 2013 – December 2016).

“We really pushed the boundaries with our sketches and what we could pull off on stage, and tried to incorporate our theatre background into the experience,” Brown says. “We took more time to write our shows; we spent more time rehearsing; we weren’t afraid to say ‘no’ to what our writers could imagine. It led us to be able to produce longer, themed-based shows that feel like a complete theatrical experience and less of just a ‘sketch’ show.”

Today most everyone has a full-time job—Brown works at WECT (Best Newscast winner, but more on them next week). Still, they manage to stay involved in the community, as seen with last fall’s larger-scale production, “Wilmington Horror Story” at The Bellamy Mansion and The Burgwin-Wright House. They’re already slated to bring back the immersive, theatrical haunted-house experience this October 25-27, as well as a few other shows for 2018: Improv Wednesdays at Dead Crow Comedy Room at 8 p.m.; their sixth annual all-female sketch comedy show “Ladies Room 6,” March 29-31 at N. Front Theatre; “In Sanity,” a full-length original horror play written and directed by Chase Harrison, will run April 12-15, 19-22, 26-29 at N. Front Theatre; and “Old Hobbits Die Hard,” a fantasy themed sketch comedy show will debut in May.

“We’re most looking forward to bringing back ‘Cannibal! The Musical (October 4-7, 12-14, 19-21 at Community Arts Center),’” he notes, “which we last performed in 2011. It’s an adaptation of Trey Parker’s (‘South Park,’ ‘The Book of Mormon’) cult film.”

PSL holds open auditions for each theatre production. Folks can keep up with their shows at pslcomedy.com and via social media. “We are also always looking for new writers and crew members,” Brown promises. “If you are interested in learning more, feel free to email us at pineappleshapedlamps@gmail.com or come out to one of our shows and speak with us afterward, we’d love to meet you!”

Also laughing all the way onto our readers’ poll for Best Comedy Troupe was Nutt House Improv Troupe (49%).

ART ACHIEVEMENT: Addie Wuensch accpets Bottega’s award for Best Art Gallery. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography

ART GALLERY:

Bottega Art and Wine – 40% votes

“Bottega 3.0” is how folks around town lovingly refer to the 11-year-old art gallery, Bottega Art and Wine, that planted its roots on Front Street before moving to Princess and now landed in the Brooklyn Arts District on fourth as of November 2016. Its latest incarnation has taken Best Art Gallery for 2018, and comes with a larger space, more art work from over 100 artists, as well as events every night of the week to draw on creative people who want to hone and showcase their craft.

Mondays host a “Writers’ Night,” followed by “Starving Artists Tuesdays,” “Karaoke Thursdays,” “Jazzy Fridays with James Jarvis,” and “Drum Circle Saturdays.” Bottega continuously hosts live music as well.

“One of our busiest nights is our Wednesday singer/songwriter circle and open mic, hosted by Jake Newman,” gallery owner Addie Wuensch says. “You would not believe the talent that shows up on Wednesdays here. It’s truly magical.”

They also do poetry open mics every second and fourth Saturday, and on Sunday Funday they host DJs in the outdoor patio area, which looks like a garden Jean-Michel Basquiat crafted.

Art hangs on every wall space at Bottega, featuring every medium imaginable. Currently, the front room hosts the works of Brian Kerrigan and Luis Adorno, with Dennis Schaefer’s work that celebrates early 19th century jazz opening on March 9.

Bottega also works with local charities, including Walking Tall. Together they have hosted concerts in the back yard of the gallery to help raise money for their outreach program to feed the homeless. Walking Tall also helps them find employment and homes. It’s part of the ongoing appeal of the gallery to be welcoming to everyone. Their next fundraiser at Bottega will be held April 7.

“It’s always been a happy and safe space for all kinds of people,” Wuensch says, “and I think there’s this kind of positive energy that follows it, and attracts positive and kind creative people wherever it moves.”

Around the corner will be a Full Monty Sketch Comedy Club on March 11, along with a local author book release on March 24 and participation in the local arts festival, SARUS, with a closing installation on March 25. Plus, Bottega will have an Azalea Fest art vendor walk on April 14.

As well, Bottega has started booking weddings in their outdoor courtyard for folks looking to marry their love of art with the love of their life.

Other galleries taking nods include Art in Bloom (36%) and Eclipse Artisan Boutique (24%).

GOLD STAR: Amy Mangus accepts the award for Cape Fear Museum at the encore awards party. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography

MUSEUM:

Cape Fear Museum – 42% votes

Cape Fear Museum’s director Sheryl Mays says they measure success by numbers: how many people they serve, average attendance for an exhibit and how folks react to the content they deliver. Well, encore’s Best Of numbers say they topped our poll for Best Museum for 2018.

“We appreciate our community’s interest and enthusiasm for the work we are doing,” she notes. “This win tells us we are on track and doing things right to provide engaging experiences for our community. [It encourages us] to continue to be more creative and innovative in bringing programming and exhibits to our constituents.”

They strive to engage and educate visitors through unique learning experiences, such as a recent Dino Day in February, which drew 1,300 children and adults. They also have seen success in their “Museum After Dark” series, featuring science themes, selfie stations, and food trucks for young adults 18 and older. Their “What’s Brewing In Science” has had an average attendance of 80 people heading to Waterline Brewery to talk about science topics, from artificial intelligence to de-extinction.

“As one attendee noted, ‘I never knew there were so many science nerds like me in one town,’” Mays recalls. “We spend a lot of time thinking about and discussing what will resonate with our audiences and what will inspire them to want to learn more about history and science. This process is an exciting part of our work and what we love about what we do.”

They’ll continue their partnership with Waterline Brewery and local academic community this fall. In two weeks, Cape Fear Museum will open their latest exhibit “PlayTime!,” which is another family-friendly showcase featuring toys and games from their own collection. They’ll host an adult opening party for a preview on March 15, with games, live music and food.

“Every six months we showcase items from our collection in a special small exhibit called ‘Collection Selection,’” Mays notes. “My favorite exhibit this year was our ‘Collection Selection: Family History As Local History.’ In 2015, the Estate of Dr. and Mrs. Samuel James Gray offered the museum some of their treasured family belongings. The exhibit displayed a wide range of items, from clothing and shoes to medical equipment, donated by the Gray family. It was an important display to show our residents how vital it is to preserve family items and stories to help others better understand our community and our history.”

CFM’s free annual Star Party at Carolina Beach State Park will return April 20 and 21 as part of the NC Science Fest. They will host two more “Museum After Dark” events in early summer and fall. In addition to their regular hours of operation from Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m., the museum plans to stay open late two nights a week this summer to provide more opportunities for citizens to access the museum.

Cameron Art Museum (38%) and Children’s Museum of Wilmington (20%) also topped encore’s poll for Best Museum.

