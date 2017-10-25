Nerds and theatre junkies unite! Panache Theatrical Productions is opening a show that combines all-things superhero, backed by rock ’em, sock ’em melodies, and packed with copious amounts of gore and humor. “The Toxic Avenger Musical” is based on Lloyd Kaufman’s famed B-film/cult classic from the ’80s, and premiered off-Broadway in 2008, with book, lyrics and music created by the writing team, of Joe DiPietro (“All Shook Up,” “Memphis”) and David Bryan (“Memphis,” “Chasing The Song”).

The story is one that will hit close to home in Wilmington—or, really, all over America. The protagonist is a science-loving geek who just wants to clean up his state of New Jersey much to the dismay of government officials. Vats of toxic goo are popping up around town. After revealing such atrocities to his crush, a blind librarian, and how he wishes to unveil who is doing it and stopping them, Melvin finds out it’s the town’s mayor, who is also running for governor, behind it all. In a turn of unfortunate events, Melvin is tossed into the toxic waste, wherein he becomes deformed but gains superpowers.

Making its debut this week at Front Street Theatre (neé City Stage),”Toxic Avenger” will be directed by Panache co-founder Anthony Lawson, who spoke with encore about the show and what audiences will see when it opens Oct. 26 and runs Thursdays through Sundays through November 5.

encore (e): Tell me why you decided to do “Toxic Avenger” for Panache?

Anthony Lawson (AL): I’ve always loved B movies. Over the top gore and humor was always appealing to me. The musical is packed full of great music and over-the-top gore and humor. What’s not to love?



e: What about the story do you find most appealing or even parallel to our modern world?

AL: There is a strong environmental undertone to the show. Being bad to the earth is bad. It tackles global warming and pollution; we were tempted to throw in a Gen X joke in there somewhere.

e: The film has become a cult classic. What’s different between the film and stage show other than the obvious: one is live?

AL: There are actually a lot of differences. Melvin’s motives in the musical are more clear; in the movie he was just a dork that gets bullied and thrown into toxic waste. In the musical he’s a dork, who wants to protect the earth with science, that gets bullied and thrown into toxic waste. The musical has been streamlined while maintaining the over-the-top gore and humor.

e: Who is playing whom in the show and what are you loving most thus far about their performances. There are five people in the cast.

AL: Brendan Carter is Melvin/Toxie. Kattie Villecco is his blind girlfriend Sarah. Kire Stenson plays the Nun/Ma/Mayor (and has a duet with herself) and Ty Myatt and Rashad James are playing everyone else, roughly 25 characters between them.



e: How are you handling the material and how has this particular show challenged you?

AL: There are a lot of special effects int he show. I usually deal in minimalist theatre, I’ve gone all out with the props and set dressing.

e: Tell me about all the set and what audiences will see, who’s designing what, and the costumes. I mean, it’s superheroes. So how many capes will we see?

AL: In the words of Edna Mode: no capes. I’ve set it in a junkyard. With several moving parts.The set was designed by Ross Helton. The costumes are very challenging with several quick changes,all designed by Selina Harvey.

e: Per the music: Tell me about some of the styles we will hear, who’s leading the band and who’s in the band, as well as your fave song and line?

AL: The music is very rock. In lots of cases it feels very classic rock. It’s hard picking a favorite; I’m partial to “Hot Toxic Love” and “Kick You Ass”—oh, and “Bitch Slut Liar Whore.” When you have the creative team behind “Memphis,” you know you’re getting great music.

DETAILS

Thurs.-Sun., Oct. 26-Nov. 5, 8 p.m. or 3 p.m. only on Sun.

Special nights: Oct. 30-31

N. Front St. • 21 N. Front St.

910-679-6038

About the Author: Shea Carver

