“L ife cannot speak for itself,” artist Janette Hopper says. “It has no voice to say, ‘Save me, save me!’ We are the ones who can speak out. We’re losing so many animals and plants to extinction. The world is really changing.”

Fluent in a variety of mediums, Hopper tells the story of our planet through the perspective of creatures who have suffered the effects of pollution, deforestation and ultimately human overpopulation. She does so through a plethora of artwork now hanging at CFCC’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery. “Natural Milieu: An Altered Point of View, Recent Works and New Genre Collaborations by Janette K. Hopper” officially will have an artist reception on Friday, May 26. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in Hopper’s oil paintings, monoprints, masks, linocuts, and sumi ink pieces, and even speak with her about the work firsthand.

“Each of the pieces has a haiku written in charcoal with it to make the viewer thoughtful about what they’re seeing,” Hopper notes. “One part of the exhibit is about the sea and has sounds of the ocean and the ocean birds to bring the viewers to that setting. The other side of the main exhibit space has sounds of the forest, and even smells like the forest because there are actually pine needles on the ground.”

The intermingled sounds of ocean and forest create a natural, soothing melody for viewers as they make their way through the exhibit, beginning with an oil painting on canvas installation, entitled “Dancing on the Last Stump.” A few lonely humans dance on the painfully stumped trees in a land void of any vegetation, which sets the tone for the rest of the exhibit.

At the most central point of the gallery, guests momentarily venture away from land and into the ocean. Projected images of turtles flash across a display of monoprints, a process which involves covering a thin plate in ink, and placing the image face down on the ink, and then running it through a press. The image is then rubbed onto the desired surface using a spoon, or other tools. “This installation is called ‘Turtle Environs,’” Hopper says. “It’s large and takes the audience to the space where the sea turtles live.”

Another set of monoprints is adorned with a swirling trail of linocut turtles. Hopper made hundreds of them on linoleum print. “They’re covering the whole wall in a turtle boil,” she describes.

Her sumi-ink paintings also adorn walls throughout the exhibit. A medium Hopper is well-known for, sumi ink incorporates nature directly in the process of creating them. “The art is on very beautiful Japanese paper and other natural materials,” Hopper explains. “I use rice paper, which is a heavy paper specifically made for its absorbency. I also use pieces of wood, some of which I burn to bring out the grain, and then I print the image.”

Continuing through the exhibit, guests will reach a display of two installations created from unlikely materials. A wall is lined with a set of masks Hopper made from found materials she collected on nature walks. She hopes it will inspire others to appreciate and embrace the beauty of our environment.

“When you take a walk through nature, among the complex ecosystem, there are so many things going on, and so many beautiful materials to find that have great textures,” Hopper says.

The installation is complete with a haiku calling for humans to speak out for other species who cannot.

Adjacent to the wall of masks is another installation of barren trees, ornamented with tiny prints Hopper created of endangered and extinct animals—the ultimate result of what happens to creatures we don’t defend. There will be more prints for guests to hang on the trees themselves at the opening reception.

“When you actually see all of the different animals who are lost here, locally, and all over the world in a pile of print, hanging from the tree, you will really see the impact of these environmental issues.”

Rounding out the exhibit is another large oil painting on canvas that reveals more barren land on which humans struggle to survive. It’s called “The Leader” and depicts several nude people in attempt to help one another across a fallen log, surrounded by rushing water, as turtles weave in and out around their feet.

As part of the exhibit on Wed., June 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Union Station Auditorium, Hopper will join a panel of artists, scientists and volunteers to discuss overpopulation, biodiversity loss, and loss of stewardship at CFCC’s Union Station Auditorium. It’s part of her goals for the show.

“If we have legislatures and people in power who do not speak for the environment, then we are going to have to work even harder locally,” Hopper explains. “Everyone on the panel is like-minded, in that they spend hours volunteering and working toward similar goals for nature.”

The opening reception hours are 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday, May 26 at CFCC’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery. All work is for sale, and the artists and panel members will be at the opening reception to discuss the art and their cause. A closing artist’s reception takes place June 23.

DETAILS:

Natural Milieu: An Altered Point of View, Recent Works and New Genre Collaborations by Janette K. Hopper

Reception: Fri., May 26, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Wilma W. Daniels Gallery at CFCC

200 Hanover St.

Free

