BEST OF 2017 WINNERS LIST
Thank you everyone who cast nominations and votes in our 2017 Readers’ Choice Poll. The winners are in and were announced at The Beach Ball to benefit Surfers Healing on Sat., Feb. 25, at Brooklyn Arts Center. Check out the list below and read about all 137 winners in encore throughout the month of March!
Related Posts
« ALOHA, SUPERSTARS: Walkerworld Luau set to benefit Superstar Academy theater programs and outreach ENCORE LISTENS: Sean Thomas Gerard releases a ‘secret album’ »