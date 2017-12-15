Welcome to the FINAL VOTING ROUND for the 2018 Best Of Wilmington! Congratulations to all nominees!

The annual Best Of Wilmington gives readers a chance to voice their opinions on the best places to go and cultural events to see and do in the Wilmington area. DREAMS of Wilmington is the beneficiary of encore’s 2018 readers’ choice awards, wherein monies raised at the official awards party—held Feb. 24, 2018, at Brooklyn Arts Center (more on that later)—will benefit the nonprofit.

Voting will remain open until January 16, 2018. Only one ballot per person allowed and a valid email address is required for each ballot. A few paper ballots can be picked up at encore offices in the Cargo District at 1608 Queen St. in the Coworx building.

RULES:

Voters may not vote for the same business in more than three categories You must fill in at least 10 categories To all nominees: While campaigning for votes is allowed, please do not offer special gifts, discounts, or other incentives for votes. Businesses who break this rule will be disqualified at encore’s discretion. Let’s play fair! Good luck! Vote HERE.

