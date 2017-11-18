CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOUR NOMINATIONS

BEST OF NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN

And we’re off! Best Of 2018 nominations are open through Dec. 1! DREAMS Center for Arts Education will be our nonprofit beneficiary and the brilliant Pineapple-Shaped Lamps will be our hosts to the party on Feb. 24 at Brooklyn Arts Center at St. Andrews. Nominate your fave businesses, people, places, and things to do today! Final voting kicks off at our Christmas party at DREAMS on Dec. 14.

