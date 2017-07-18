Last Monday the Downtown Business Alliance hosted a panel of speakers from Clean Cape Fear—a group upstarted by Cape Fear River Watch and other local professionals, scientists and concerned citizens—to answer questions business owners may have regarding GenX in our waterways. Around 40 business owners from the greater downtown area gathered at Dram + Morsel on S. Front Street to hear the panel speak: Dr. Larry Cahoon, Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette, Jim Flechtner from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, and Jessica Cannon, co-founder of the grassroots community activist group Suit Up Wilmington. As well Cannon is a mother of three and former OBGYN who is familiar with “the dangers that can come in small quantities.” Former Mayor Harper Peterson moderated the discussion.

Terry Espy, owner of Momentum Companies and president of the Downtown Business Alliance, said DBA hosted the panel because business owners were concerned about how they should respond when customers call with questions. “We just keep hearing ‘Fear Factor,’” she said. Business owners were asking for a good protocol, one that presumably won’t scare away customers. Many are stuck in their businesses all day and can’t always make other GenX panels that have been happening. Since many downtown businesses are closed on Monday, DBA chose to bring the panel to them, instead.

“It’s not a matter of saying who’s at fault,” Espy said. “From this point, we know they’re not dumping it anymore [so the company says—still waiting on tests to come in to confirm that fact]. Through the summer and the tourist season, when a guest calls and asks for information, what do we tell them?”

Many hotel and short-term rental owners have begun stocking water bottles in their rooms. Espy, who owns two short-term rentals herself, says she has included a short paragraph alongside the bottled water:

“I’m sure you’ve been made aware we’ve been experiencing some issues with our water system, but it’s safe to bathe in, everything’s good, we will be leaving water bottles in the facility. It’s your choice if you’d like to use them to brew the coffee, etcetera, but, you know, we’ve been a long time here drinking this, and we’re still here.”

encore spoke with Christopher McGarvey, brewmaster at Front Street Brewery, who had a slightly different view, given he couldn’t just start brewing his beer with bottled water. Most of the time, he said, he’s below decks and has limited interaction with customers, but he doesn’t think there has been much of a ripple in their business. “We’re grateful for that,” he told. Yet, he noted that as it becomes more a public issue, known by people outside of town and possibly by tourists, he suspects it absolutely will affect downtown businesses. Front Street is invested in finding solutions to this problem, he said, preferably through collective action, but if that takes too long, they are already looking into solutions for just their own business.

“Brewers normally brag about their water,” he said. “And now it’s an embarrassment—to the whole town. It’s not our fault, but how we respond to it is showing our values as a community. If we solve it all together, then it doesn’t have to be each business solving it all on their own… [but] one way or another, we’re going to get our customers clean, safe water.”

Lots of local media coverage has shown GenX is still a very small percent of the total load of perfluorinated compounds found in the Cape Fear River. Chemours, a shootoff of DuPont, has been dumping from the Fayetteville Works site, which they claim they’ve stopped doing. As a community, we don’t want it in our river to begin with; filtering it out secondarily should not be our problem with which to contend. Alas, here we are.

Dr. Cahoon spoke in depth about activated charcoal filters and reverse osmosis filtration, which many have been utilizing in attempt to prevent GenX from seeping into our tap water. But there really isn’t a secondary solution right now; activated charcoal, he said, is reasonably effective for the previous PF compound, C8, which GenX was introduced to replace. But it’s less effective for GenX. More so, Dr. Cahoon noted it’s highly unlikely that activated charcoal would remove the most abundant PF compound in the river, PFO3OA (a.k.a. “DuPont’s Terrible Enfant”). The relative sizes of the molecules is problematic; in fact, C8 was so named because it has eight carbon atoms, which makes it a relatively large structure. GenX, also called C6, has only six carbons, making it a smaller molecule. DuPont’s Terrible Enfant only has three carbons, making it small enough to pass through most filters and possibly reverse osmosis as well.

As Riverkeeper Burdette pointed out, “The best solution is not a reverse osmosis system under your sink. It is for the company to stop discharge of perfluorinated compounds into our drinking water.”

One way to make sure this happens, Burdette continued, is for the public to comment on the discharge permit Chemours needs from the state to continue operating. Right now, their permit is up for renewal. The very minute a draft permit is issued, Burdette promised, he will put in a formal request to the state for a public hearing so everyone gets to weigh in. The collective voice of the Downtown Business Alliance would be an important one, he urged.

“This is not a system we don’t get to have a say in,” Burdette said. “We have an opportunity to participate in the process, and [the DBA] represents the interests of a lot of people.”

Dr. Cahoon, who also teaches a forensic environmental class at UNCW, spoke about the elephant in the room: legal options. “We’re looking at an environmental crime,” he said. He claims the federal Clean Water Act had been violated by the company’s discharge (though currently the act itself is also being dismantled in some regard). Under that federal law, he said, individuals have a legal right to pursue redress—to set a wrong right by compensation or punishment of the wrongdoer. “Every one of us is a potential plaintiff,” he said.

In Parkersburg, West Virginia, a lawsuit against Chemours and DuPont resulted in a settlement of $670 million, plus additional pending lawsuits totaling nearly a billion dollars altogether. When asked whether CFPUA could be a litigant, Jim Fletcher said the environmental law firm the utility has hired, Brooks Pierce, is working to answer that question. They haven’t discussed litigation yet, he said. “The utility will pursue all options.”

Meanwhile, results are in from CFPUA’s independent tests. On July 12, the utility announced the results collected on June 26 showed a drop to 149 parts per trillion (ppt) in the raw river water and 156 ppt in the finished treated water. On July 3, finished water numbers had dropped to 55.4 ppt. The utility has pledged to continue “three-day-a-week testing until levels of GenX remain consistently low.” While this is reassuring, it is important to continue to stress there are other perfluorinated compounds in the river besides GenX, some of which have been found at levels 113 times higher. The international maximum safe level for exposure to all compounds is 90 ppt.

Also, on July 13, NCDEQ issued a press release stating additional sources of GenX coming from the Fayetteville Works site had been identified and, thankfully, stopped. Apparently, after the June 21 process change by the company, which rerouted wastewater to tanker trucks, high levels of the chemical were still found in the discharge pipe. They discovered “additional discharge was coming from several areas of the plant,” according to DEQ. “We confirmed during our inspection that the company halted the affected industrial activities at the plant and stopped the additional wastewater discharge,” DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said. DEQ will continue to collect water samples until late July, and will decide how to move forward after results from data testing are procured, according to the press release.

Related Posts

About the Author: John Wolfe

« LIVE LOCAL, LIVE SMALL: Historical renovation of B&B gets sticky with mortar NEWS OF THE WEIRD »