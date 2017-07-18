Wilmington’s literary community keeps gaining accolades (two National Book Awards nominees in 2015) and attention in the press. With multiple established publishers in the state (Algonquin, John F. Blair) and new smaller presses gaining traction (Eno, Bull City), it is timely to shine a light on discussions around literature, publishing and the importance of communicating a truthful story in our present world.

Welcome to Carpe Librum, encore’s biweekly book column, wherein I will dissect a current title with an old book—because literature does not exist in a vacuum but emerges to participate in a larger, cultural conversation. I will feature many NC writers; however, the hope is to place the discussion in a larger context and therefore examine works around the world.

The Dream Keeper’s Daughter

Emily Colin

Ballantine Books, 2017, Pgs. 460

Fans of Emily Colin rejoice! Her long-awaited second novel is here—or it will be at the beginning of August at her launch party at the DREAMS Garage. “The Dream Keeper’s Daughter” is a blend of mystery, thriller, romance, time travel, and historical fiction that will really blow readers’ hair back.

Narrated by Isabel and Max, each taking on alternate chapters, the book follows a story of loss, longing and belonging. And it is heart wrenching. Isabel is on an archeological dig in Barbados when she receives a phone call from Max, the father of her child, Finn—which wouldn’t be too unusual except for she hasn’t heard from Max since before their daughter was born. Now, eight years later, she is thrown into a tailspin. Isabel is a tightly wound human weapon, proficient in martial arts and crisis management.

Colin paces the book like a thriller: It is gripping, intense and does not slow down. It takes many twists and turns to keep readers on their toes. Two people have disappeared without a trace, and they’re presumed dead: Isabel’s mother and her ex, Max. Yes, Max—who also narrates the book. Such loss without explanation has dominated Isabel’s life. Why did it happen? What happened? What if it happens again?

The finely honed tension that holds her life together with her family is a live wire one can almost reach through the pages to touch. In the vacuum created by her daughter’s missing father, Isabel has placed her best friend, Ryan, in the role of dad. Haunted by his own losses, Ryan is a god-send to Isabel: He is stable, determined, dependable, and devoted. He’s everything a best friend should be but more. And he is unquestioningly in love with Isabel; everyone can see it except her.

Oh, did I mention “The Dream Keeper’s Daughter” is a book about time travel, too? As Isabel falls apart in current time, with maddening clues getting dropped about both Max and her mother’s disappearances, another story unfolds in Barbados in the early 1800s. It takes place on a sugar plantation where Max has been mysteriously transported and is owned by one of his ancestors. It holds the key to Isabel’s mother’s disappearance and Max’s future. He has a few weeks to stop a slave revolt that would change the course of his family.

Max is just as lost and confused in his time-warped state as Isabel is about his disappearance. Time is moving differently for him; he thinks he has been gone for a few weeks, not eight years. In addition he collides in the flesh with his heritage, which tests the core of his beliefs. Max’s family are descended from slave owners—a fact he has known all his life. His most famous ancestor had a complicated relationship with emancipation, slavery and plantation ownership, all of which agitates Max’s own struggles with the issues. But the modern young man of privilege is truly unprepared to encounter a human beating another human strung to a tree.

Perhaps Max’s crisis and journey hit home personally because I grew up with a lot of privileged young men from old Southern families who seemed to take their heritage as their due—rather than to question the bloody, complicated and painful realities of their inheritance. Max’s actions require a strength of character and determination that, frankly, is surprising for someone so young. I don’t think many men I know in their 30s would be willing to take the stand Max does. It is impressive. It also is impetuous—considering he is literally a stranger in a strange land, with no real comprehension of the mores or personal communication dynamics. Clearly, Max is special. But just how exactly? And what does that mean for his daughter?

Colin does not sacrifice writing or characterization for the genre elements. Actually, my favorite chapter was the come-to-Jesus meeting between Isabel and Max’s mother. The dynamic is just as captivating as Isabel’s relationship with Ryan, her father or even Finn.

Time travel and the associated elements can be difficult to pull off in a convincing way, but Colin does it admirably. She primarily utilizes disbelief of the characters around Isabel as a bridge for the reader’s own skepticism. Because they are uncertain, we can be firmly in Max’s camp when he and everyone else question the validity of the situation.

The other piece that makes the book excellent is how Colin doesn’t take the easy way out with the ending. I will resist spoilers, but there is an obvious point in the plot where a lot of writers would have ended the book—the major struggle is resolved. Colin works through the aftermath to make it a far more interesting, complex, human, and difficult story, which makes “The Dream Keeper’s Daughter” really stand out. Colin has taken on a massive challenge with weaving multiple plot threads to create a masterpiece.

