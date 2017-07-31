Wilmington’s literary community keeps gaining accolades (two National Book Awards nominees in 2015) and attention in the press. With multiple established publishers in the state (Algonquin, John F. Blair) and new smaller presses gaining traction (Eno, Bull City), it is timely to shine a light on discussions around literature, publishing and the importance of communicating a truthful story in our present world.

Welcome to Carpe Librum, encore’s biweekly book column, wherein I will dissect a current title with an old book—because literature does not exist in a vacuum but emerges to participate in a larger, cultural conversation. I will feature many NC writers; however, the hope is to place the discussion in a larger context and therefore examine works around the world.

“The Summer of Love: Haight-Ashbury at Its Highest”

Celestial Arts, 1980, pgs. 176

By Gene Anthony

“The Land of Oz”

Arcadia Press, 2016, pgs. 95

By Tim Hollis

I must be feeling very nostalgic lately. I know I am. Maybe it’s the heat. All the reading I am attracted to right now is about escaping into nostalgia of some sort.

I am also actively planning a road trip in my head that I probably will not be able to take until 2019, at the soonest. That trip will take me, among other places, to Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco, then back east, by way of rock ‘n’ roll and hippie glory. “The Summer of Love: Haight-Ashbury at Its Highest” comes from the photo collection of one person, Gene Anthony, as he lived through it. It is not the well-known images selected to represent the moment by people who lived far away or look back on with a specific narrative in mind. Rather, Anthony walked around with a camera, snapping pictures of the life he led. So, yes, the Grateful Dead are in a lot of them, but The Charlatans and The San Francisco Mime Troupe are as well. In spreads about The Fillmore, the legendary concert hall, Janis Joplin and Big Brother and the Holding Company appear, as well as Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane. Almost as much space is devoted to artists’ posters of the era and the alternative magazine and early member of the Underground Press Syndicate, The Oracle. It really is a visual and literary journey into the Summer of Love, as experienced by one person who happened to be in the right place at the right time 50 years ago this summer.

Events that got national attention are not really as important to Anthony as those that touched the lives and hearts of people living in the Haight-Ashbury district. Summer Solstice is of importance, but so is The Trips Festival and arrest of Hells Angels at the Love Pageant.

Anthony recounts the Angels were so moved by hippies in the crowd passing the hat to raise bail money that they repaid the generosity with a flat-bed trailer, PA system, The Dead, and beer. It is an incredibly personal look at something that has taken on iconic meaning in the American mind. People who weren’t there yearn for it; those of us who weren’t born yet embrace it nonetheless as part of our heritage.

Anthony makes each moment on the page come alive with accompanying text to humanize the people behind the names: Allen Ginsberg, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Timothy Leary. They cease to be symbols and instead become friends with whom readers clown around.

Though Millbrook Mansion was located in Upstate New York, pictures are included in the spread about Leary and his work. The Acid Tests are real and happening around the photographer, as are the soup kitchens feeding of the hoards of homeless kids pouring into the Haight, and the issues around housing. Anthony documents it all with a keen eye for detail and a lot of love. A book about The Summer of Love, most certainly love flows off the page. For me, every page is an ecstatic joy-fueled journey.

Meanwhile, across the country, The Land of Oz theme park was under development high atop Beech Mountain, NC. Tim Hollis’ “The Land of Oz”—as part of Arcadia Press Images of Modern America series—chronicles the rise, fall and slow resurrection of the now-defunct theme park (although, it opened a few days last month and will open again Sept. 8-10 for its annual festival, Autumn in Oz). I never visited the Land of Oz while it was open as a theme park full time, back in the ‘70s and ‘80s. (Though, I did rent Dorothy’s house for a weekend stay during a birthday celebration one year—which, yes, folks can do today.) I have been fascinated with it in my adult life, in its defunct state.

The park opened to the public in 1970 and closed after the 1980 season. It suffered a fire, the loss of The Emerald City, and a lot of vandalism over the next few decades. The book is really a wonderful and surprisingly thorough assembly of photography and information about The Land of Oz from conception to present day. It is like visual crack for me. Combining art, literature, theatre, and set in the late ‘60s/early ‘70s. I mean, Dorothy is in a mini skirt and knee-high socks, for crying out loud!

The creativity that went in to the Land of Oz is intoxicating. Not only did one have to marshal the forces to make the park happen, but staff it with performers and get people to drive to the very top of a mountain to willingly experience it. The location is magical; people literally drive into the clouds. And a number of photos capture the misty, ethereal otherworldly quality of the place.

What folks cannot see now is the scope of the original park: a substantial portion of it has been developed into housing around the ski resort. But the book makes the extent of it real, as well as its magic palpable. It manages to celebrate the lost park and make devotees feel connected to something real and substantial. I can literally spend hours drinking in the trippy, fun, kitschy photographs, and fantasize about spending time there.

One of the functions of books is to provide an escape for readers—to show other places and times in ways that create connection. The summer road trip is a fine American tradition. Though I am working in the Port City, in my mind I am visiting Haight-Ashbury and Land of Oz. While one book spans almost half a century and the other focuses on just one summer, they both capture magic and make readers feel like they are part of the inner circle of guests at a very special party.

