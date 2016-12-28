“ N ice picture,” Jim said as he pointed to the “Earthrise” print on my office wall. He just removed a ceiling panel in my office to look for the errant sensor that turns my office into a sauna when the door is closed. I sipped coffee from a NASA mug I bought at the Kennedy Space Center earlier in the year and pondered John Glenn’s December 8th passing.

“That photo was taken by Apollo 8 astronauts on Christmas Eve 1968,” I said. “It helps me keep perspective.”

“If you believe that theory,” the grizzled HVAC technician said.

“What theory?” I blurted.

“About men going to the moon,” he said matter-of-factly. “It’s a theory—a government theory. More likely a desert in Arizona.”

I coughed up coffee. Jim got back to work without another word.

Chalk another victory for fake news.

It’s Christmas week. I’m trying not to vomit about the North Carolina General Assembly’s transparent, disgusting power-grab and trying to develop a healthy perspective about the November election. John Glenn’s death highlighted several things we lost in November.

Glenn became the first man to orbit Earth during the Kennedy administration. In that era, we respected science, and trusted government wasn’t the source of every problem or every lie. News wasn’t nearly as fake, and Russia actually was a philosophical and political adversary that didn’t elect our president.

Before Glenn served as a guinea pig on top of a Mercury rocket, he served his country as a Marine fighter pilot, and spent a fair amount of training time up the road at Cherry Point. He wasn’t dodging the draft, looking to develop his brand. After his space flight, he served as a US Senator from Ohio for 24 years. Like his friends, John and Robert Kennedy, “The Last American Hero” was a Democrat, but he wasn’t a red- or blue-state kind of guy. He was a “United States” Senator—apparently, one of the last. He developed expertise in weapons systems and preventing nuclear proliferation.

He was the chief author of 1978’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Act. He ran for president a few times, but his life of service and substance was unable to compete with the so-called style of actor Ronald Reagan and others. The senator served as a guinea pig one last time when he returned to space on the shuttle Discovery at age 77 to take part in experiments on aging.

Senator Glenn’s life of exploration and service stands in stark contrast to the casino king who has no understanding science or service, and who’s now waiting to get his hands on nuclear codes. I feel a little like Tom Hanks in “Apollo 13,” when he finally realizes how bad things are: “Gentleman, we just lost the moon.”

The day of Trump’s apparent election we lost at least one planet—if not two. We most likely lost Mars in my lifetime. When we visited the Kennedy Center, my son was exasperated. “Every video presentation emphasizes, ‘No tax dollars used in production.’ When did it become a crime to use tax dollars to explore or educate?” Because of the drive for privatization and profit, some entrepreneur may dance on the Martian Desert to plant the Exxon flag or open a casino, but there is unlikely to be a US-led global exploration effort. No Mars. No Matt Damon. No potatoes.

It bothers me “The Martian” will remain science fiction for decades. It bothers me more the incoming administration isn’t going to “science the shit out” of anything. Instead, it’s going to play “Let’s Make a Deal” with all of our problems and our planet. Losing Mars? We can live with it. Losing our ecosphere to rapid climate change or nuclear holocaust? Not so much.

I hope I’m wrong. I hope we get a Christmas present in January when the new president articulates insight about the common enemies of man, and rivals the eloquence of JFK’s inaugural address:

“Now the trumpet summons us again—not as a call to bear arms, though arms we need … but a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle, year in and year out, ‘rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation’—a struggle against the common enemies of man: tyranny, poverty, disease, and war itself.”

