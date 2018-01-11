Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Wilmingtonians can gather to celebrate Dr. King’s life and contributions to obtaining civil rights for millions of Americans at today’s MLK Parade from 11 a.m. (starting at the Cape Fear Community College’s Schwartz Center) to approximately 1 p.m. Yet, many racial issues of King’s generation remain and/or have evolved into the form of income inequality, equity or even immigration.

Moreover, many folks today still have a hard time acknowledging or even talking about these divisive issues. To start the conversation, and keep it going, New Hanover County Main Library (201 Chestnut St.) is debuting a new monthly book club, Race Matters Discussion Group, to discuss racial issues in American society today.

Senior librarian Dorothy Hodder says the idea stemmed from another book club member’s idea for a reading group to specifically target challenging local and nationwide racial issues and topics. “The public library is a community meeting place and a resource for lifelong learning, and we’re excited to offer this chance for community members to sit down together, get to know each other better, and explore this difficult and important topic together.”

Their first meeting is tomorrow (Tuesday), Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m., where participants can pick up donated copies of the group’s first reading: Debby Irving’s “Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race.”

Author Debby Irving, a white woman who had a midlife epiphany, during which she started thinking about race in new ways. “Waking Up White” is about what changed in her own assumptions, behavior and relationships with people of other races. “She spoke at UNCW last year and her book was used to spark conversations about race on campus,” Hodder recalls. “An anonymous donor found that worthwhile and offered some copies of the book to the library so that the conversations could spread and continue.”

The Main Library will 16 copies to distribute to participants on January 16, and they’ll discuss it at monthly meetings for the next several months, so no one is expected to have read any of the book before the first meeting. In fact, Debby Irving presents many of her book’s ideas and style in her 2015 TEDx presentation.

“All around me were people who looked and lived a lot like my family,” Irving says in the video. “. . . And what I didn’t realize at the time was that constant exposure to people and perspectives so similar to my family’s was setting me up to develop a distorted world view. It was like living in a hall of mirrors—a white bubble.”

“She’s a woman on a mission,” Hodder says. “Her book is almost a textbook, with discussion questions after each section. . . . I don’t expect to agree with everything she has to say, but I expect I’ll learn a lot from her and even more from the group.”

The Race Matters Discussion Group will work with Irving’s book for about five meetings before deciding on another book.

“It’s hard to get to know people who aren’t like ourselves,” Hodder adds. “I hope this group will be an opportunity for some of us to get to know people of other races well enough to consider our community through their eyes and have some real frank conversations about tough problems that are common to the whole human race.”

To learn more about the Race Matters Discussion Group or other NHC Library program, readers can email Dorothy Hodder at dhodder@nhcgov.com or call 910-798-6301.

Details:

Race Matters Discussion Group

NHC Main Library

201 Chestnut St.

Free

www.nhcgov.com

