The appeal of art is to witness a constant evolution of the human experience. Powerful art helps us connect and cultivate a sense of sympathy and/or empathy of our own and especially another’s hoi polloi.

In the theatre world, we have seen and lived through tales of white orphans, white criminals, white businessmen, white wannabe stars and star-crossed lovers … ad nauseam. What we don’t see publicized as often is the ongoing perspective of the black experience. Playwright August Wilson set out to change as much in the theatre world in the 1980s with the beginnings of his Pittsburgh Cycle: 10 plays—nine of which are set in an African-American neighborhood of Hill District in Pittsburgh (the final in Chicago). Each takes take place from the early 1900s through the early 2000s. The playwright wrote the series over the course of 23 years, which features stories of its residents and their everyday triumphs and tribulations.

Often referred to as “The August Wilson Century Cycle,” in Wilmington only one of its plays has debuted: “Two Trains Running,” which made its appearance last year onstage at TheatreNOW. Some of the same cast is returning to a different stage to showcase another pick from the Pittsburgh Cycle, perhaps the most famed of all, the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning “Fences” (many will recognize it from its 2016 highly praised film from Denzel Washington).

“Fences” will make its debut at Big Dawg Productions’ theatre, Cape Fear Playhouse, and run for the next three weekends. encore interviewed Big Dawg artistic director, Steve Vernon, who also is directing the show. Vernon discussed “Fences,” its impressive cast, and his commitment to bringing more theatre of the African-American experience to the forefront of our local community.

encore (e): Tell me about your choice to include “Fences” in the current season: What do you find most appealing about its content?

Steve Vernon (SV): I wanted to include the show in our season for a few reasons: I was definitely motivated to include a play that would allow black actors and audiences a chance to visit material that might speak to them culturally, but that also would allow white audiences to experience a story that shows both the differences and commonalities between the two cultures. “Fences” illustrates the fact that, although one segment of our society experiences life differently, the concerns most of us have regarding family, responsibility and the ability to pursue happiness are shared.

e: The show examines race relations and societal impacts, very much in alignment with modern-day conversations we continue to have about marginalized sectors of people in America. How does the show address such topics and make it applicable to 2018 as much as when it was set, 1957? Are you surprised by any of the content or the author’s handling of it that maybe has enlightened you in ways you’ve never before considered?

SV: I think we could talk for days on end about how racism has negatively contributed to our society. The show does an incredible job of illustrating the effects of the more subtle elements of racism, and how painful they can make life for those experiencing them. Racism isn’t just Klansmen in white robes or alt-rightist gatherings. It’s more insidious than that.

e: Have you seen all of the Pittsburgh Cycle before, and why settle on this one for Big Dawg? Anything about it that particularly stands out with you, aside from the fact it has gained some popularity?

SV: I’ve not had the opportunity to see all of Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle, as sadly, the bulk of them have not been produced in our area. It would be an amazing thing to see all of them done back to back. That would be two seasons worth of shows, basically, and it would be a huge undertaking.

I chose “Fences” because it is the most known play in that cycle, and there’s a certain branding associated with the piece. That isn’t to suggest others are not as strong, only that audiences will be more likely to recognize it. “Fences” is an American classic and for very good reasons. It is uniquely American.

e: TheatreNOW did Wilson’s “Two Trains…” recently and some of the same cast is returning to stage for your show; can you address some of the reasons why you think we don’t see more theatre surrounding the African American/black American experience in our community? As artistic director of BD, are you looking to do more that offers the voices of the community equal footing?

SV: That’s not an easy issue to address in such a limited forum, but I think there are several reasons: Many companies have assumed it would be difficult to cast these shows. I know, in the past, it has been assumed black actors would not audition, or there weren’t enough black actors in town, or white audiences wouldn’t come to a “black” play or black people don’t go to the theater. Traditionally, the only company in town that produced plays that spoke to African-American experiences was The Willis Richardson Players (who produced “All the World’s a Stage” last weekend at Thalian Hall). While there has been more inclusion with musical theater companies, such as Opera House and Cape Fear Theatre Arts, it’s taken a long time for “straight” theater to catch up. I give a lot of credit to Zach Hanner and TheatreNow for producing shows like “Summers At Seabreeze” and “Two Trains Running.” As the artistic director of Big Dawg, I am committed, as is our board, to improving representation in our seasons.

e: Tell us about your cast and give some insight into their characters and how they’re most impressing you.

SV: Fracaswell Hyman is playing Troy, the character that is the centerpiece of the play. Troy is a former baseball player for the Negro League and was never given a chance to follow his dreams. He feels a great deal of bitterness over this, and that bitterness has lasting effects in his relationships with his wife and sons. Angela C. Gray is Rose, Troy’s wife. She has remained committed to Troy for 18 years, and does her best to keep the peace between Troy and their son Corey, who has aspirations to go to college on a football scholarship—something Troy is opposed to. Damecco Mahatha plays Corey. Benjamin P. Hart is Lyons, Troy’s son from a previous relationship, who is also following his dream to be a musician, much to Troy’s displeasure. Juan B. Fernandez plays Troy’s brother Gabriel, who suffered brain damage while serving in the military in World War II. Gabriel believes he is the Archangel Gabriel. Troy feels guilt over the fact Gabe’s disability pay from the government is what allowed him to buy a home for his family. Troy’s best friend of over 30 years, Bono, is played by Maxwell Paige. Troy and Bono met in prison. Lastly, Alona Jade Murell plays Raynelle, Troy’s seven year old daughter from a woman that Troy has an affair with, whom we meet at the end of the play.

All of the actors have delivered “wow!” moments. They’ve each done superb work, and the growth from rehearsal to rehearsal has been amazing to witness.

e: What does this world look like and who is helping you construct it, from set to costuming to lighting, and is there anything particular in those elements you’re most excited to see in this show?

SV: Scott Davis, our technical director, along with scenic painter Donna Troy, has created a wonderful set that really establishes the world in which the story exists. Donna Louise Swink’s lighting is also a pivotal element in setting the moods represented in as the play unfolds. The sound design incorporates music from black history, including recordings of chain gangs from the 1930s and gospel songs that evolved from slave spirituals. All of the sound choices are from the early 1900s into the late 1950s.

DETAILS

“Fences,” by August Wilson

March 8-11, 15-18 and 22-25, 8 p.m. or 3 p.m. matinees on Sun.

Cape Fear Playhouse • 613 Castle St.

Tickets: $18-$25

910-367-5237

www.BigDawgProductions.org

