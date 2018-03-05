ENCORE GOES MEDIEVAL ON YOUR ASS: Announcing the winners of 2018 BEST OF READER’S POLL
And we’re off! Welcome to the Best Of coverage. Want to know where the best slice is? Who the best radio personality is (hint: he’s mid-center above)? Where the best place to sing karaoke is? We have you covered. Read all about our winners, and see pics from our Best Of party, held at Brooklyn Arts Center to benefit DREAMS of Wilmington. Photos by Chris Brehmer Photography
CLICK BELOW CATEGORIES TO READ ABOUT ALL THE WINNERS…
GOODS AND SERVICES
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
ARTS, MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT
FULL LIST
Related Posts
« ARTS, MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT: Best Of 2018 winners GOODS AND SERVICES: Best Of 2018 winners »