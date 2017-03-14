Downtown Wilmington’s Throne Theater is opening a brand new space this Sunday, March 19. The Abbey, located upstairs at Throne, was recently renovated as an acoustic-music venue. With a capacity of 110—along with new sound system, lights and completely renovated private bar—shows at The Abbey will offer music fans a more intimate connection with artists and their work. The Abbey’s opening night, featuring a special roundtable and performances by local singers and songwriters, will be hosted by Portland-based artist Brad Parsons.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be a part of [The Abbey’s] opening night,” Parsons says, “and looking forward to meeting the community.”

Parsons, who is opening for Southern-rock outfit The Outlaws on Saturday at Throne Theater, also is on tour promoting his new full-length album “Hold True,” released in January 2017. According to the singer-songwriter, this record’s blend of psychedelic rock and Americana (and some hues of blues) is already gaining national attention from audiences. “It has been really great being on tour and seeing people react to the record while we’re out here,” he says. “It feels good for us that people are enjoying the music and we’re having fun watching it continue to grow.”

Whether performing at concert halls, sitting around campfires or venues like Throne Theater or The Abbey, Parsons values comradery and community music offers in any setting. He spent several years as a solo singer-songwriter before putting a band together called Horse Feathers. Now, as a solo artist again, he reflects on the importance of events that foster a music community and bring people together—much like at The Abbey this Sunday.

“They inspire and encourage people,” he observes, “create new ideas and help us grow into better artists. Gathering people is something I’ve always lived for and it’s great that you all have a place here in Wilmington to do that.”

Almost two dozen local performers, playing about two or three songs each, will join Parsons this weekend. Artists include:

Todd Dengler

Shirley Logan

Jeremy Mathews

Marley Aliah

Capricious Duo

Falling For Tuesday

Damian Brezinski

Andy Bilinski

Bert Linton

Ryan Devinney

Sam Melvin

Hamilton Wheeler

Monica Hoelsher

Michael Frusha

Robbie Berry

Jared Kline

Johanna Winkler

Clay Crotts

West Sayer

Skip Barnhill

Kenny Reeves

Performances will run from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at The Throne Theater (208 Market St.) in downtown Wilmington. Tickets are $8 at the door. Readers can find more shows and events coming up at www.thronetheater.com. More on Brad Parsons can be found at www.bparsonsmusic.com.

