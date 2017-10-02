encore’s FALL RESTAURANT WEEK OCTOBER 18-25, 2017

encore's FALL RESTAURANT WEEK OCTOBER 18-25, 2017

encore’s Wilmington Restaurant Week is returning for Fall 2017! Beginning Wednesday, October 18th, through Wednesday, October 25th, Port City diners will once again be able to enjoy 8 days of culinary delights. There are no tickets or passes are required. Food lovers may simply dine out at as many participating restaurants as they like during encore’s Wilmington Restaurant Week.

Participating Restaurants:
(Be sure to scroll down to view all participating restaurants’ menus.)

DOWNTOWN

The Basics

SOUTHERN | VIEW MENU Website

Elijah’s

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

Pilot House

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

The George on the Riverwalk

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

The Little Dipper

FONDUE | VIEW MENU | Website

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

STEAK HOUSE | VIEW MENU | Website

Shuckin’ Shack

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

 Circa 1922

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Caprice Bistro

FRENCH | VIEW MENU | Website

The District Kitchen & Cocktails

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 Yo Sake

ASIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 Nikki’s Fresh Gourmet & Sushi

ASIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 Dram + Morsel

AMERICAN TAPAS | VIEW MENU | Website

Savorez

LATIN | VIEW MENU | Website

NORTH WILMINGTON

Osteria Cicchetti

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

The Melting Pot

FONDUE | VIEW MENU | Website

Roko Italian Cuisine

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

El Cerro Grande

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

The Italian Bistro

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

La Costa Mexican Restaurant

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

MIDTOWN

Casey’s Buffet

SOUTHERN | VIEW MENU | Website

El Cerro Grande

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Okami Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse

JAPANESE | VIEW MENU | Website

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

La Costa Mexican Restaurant

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

JohnnyLukes KitchenBar

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Taqueria Captain Ponchos

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

A Taste Of Italy

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Jamaica’s Comfort Zone

CARIBBEAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Munchies

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Yoshi Sushi Bar and Japanese Cuisine

ASIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 SOUTH WILMINGTON

Osteria Cicchetti

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

El Cerro Grande

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

The Felix Cafe

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Zocalo Street Food and Tequila

MEXIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH

South Beach Grill

SEAFOOD & AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

  Boca Bay

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

Spoonfed Kitchen & Bake Shop

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Sweet n Savory

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

