encore’s FALL RESTAURANT WEEK OCTOBER 18-25, 2017
encore’s Wilmington Restaurant Week is returning for Fall 2017! Beginning Wednesday, October 18th, through Wednesday, October 25th, Port City diners will once again be able to enjoy 8 days of culinary delights. There are no tickets or passes are required. Food lovers may simply dine out at as many participating restaurants as they like during encore’s Wilmington Restaurant Week.
Participating Restaurants:
(Be sure to scroll down to view all participating restaurants’ menus.)
DOWNTOWN
The Basics
Elijah’s
Pilot House
The George on the Riverwalk
The Little Dipper
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Shuckin’ Shack
Circa 1922
Caprice Bistro
The District Kitchen & Cocktails
Yo Sake
Nikki’s Fresh Gourmet & Sushi
Dram + Morsel
Savorez
NORTH WILMINGTON
Osteria Cicchetti
The Melting Pot
Roko Italian Cuisine
El Cerro Grande
The Italian Bistro
La Costa Mexican Restaurant
MIDTOWN
Casey’s Buffet
El Cerro Grande
Okami Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta
La Costa Mexican Restaurant
JohnnyLukes KitchenBar
Taqueria Captain Ponchos
A Taste Of Italy
Jamaica’s Comfort Zone
Munchies
Yoshi Sushi Bar and Japanese Cuisine
SOUTH WILMINGTON
Osteria Cicchetti
El Cerro Grande
Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta
The Felix Cafe
Zocalo Street Food and Tequila
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH
South Beach Grill
Boca Bay
Spoonfed Kitchen & Bake Shop
Sweet n Savory
