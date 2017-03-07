Mar 7 • FEATURE MAIN, Uncategorized • No Comments on encore’s Spring Wilmington Restaurant Week, March 29-April 5, 2017
encore’s Wilmington Restaurant Week is returning for Spring 2017! Beginning Wednesday, March 29, through Wednesday, April 5, Port City diners will once again be able to enjoy 8 days of culinary delights. There are no tickets or passes are required. Food lovers may simply dine out at as many participating restaurants as they like during encore’s Wilmington Restaurant Week.
Participating Restaurants:
DOWNTOWN
The Basics
Elijah’s
Pilot House
The George on the Riverwalk
The Little Dipper
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Shuckin’ Shack
Circa 1922
Caprice Bistro
The District Kitchen & Cocktails
Yo Sake
Nikki’s Fresh Gourmet & Sushi
Grace on 2nd
NORTH WILMINGTON
Osteria Cicchetti
The Melting Pot
El Cerro Grande
The Italian Bistro
La Costa Mexican Restaurant
MIDTOWN
Casey’s Buffet
El Cerro Grande
Okami Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse
Bill’s Front Porch
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta
Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill
La Costa Mexican Restaurant
Hieronymus Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
JohnnyLukes KitchenBar
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH
South Beach Grill
Boca Bay
The Pub
Sweet n Savory
SOUTH WILMINGTON
Osteria Cicchetti
El Cerro Grande
Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta
Bone and Bean BBQ
HAMPSTEAD
The Village Cafe
