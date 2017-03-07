encore’s Spring Wilmington Restaurant Week, March 29-April 5, 2017

encore’s Wilmington Restaurant Week is returning for Spring 2017! Beginning Wednesday, March 29, through Wednesday, April 5, Port City diners will once again be able to enjoy 8 days of culinary delights. There are no tickets or passes are required. Food lovers may simply dine out at as many participating restaurants as they like during encore’s Wilmington Restaurant Week.

Participating Restaurants:
(Be sure to scroll down to view all participating

restaurants’ menus.)

DOWNTOWN

The Basics

SOUTHERN | VIEW MENU | Website

Elijah’s

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

Pilot House

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

The George on the Riverwalk

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

The Little Dipper

FONDUE | VIEW MENU | Website

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

STEAK HOUSE | VIEW MENU | Website

Shuckin’ Shack

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

 Circa 1922

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Caprice Bistro

FRENCH | VIEW MENU | Website

The District Kitchen & Cocktails

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 Yo Sake

ASIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 Nikki’s Fresh Gourmet & Sushi

ASIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 Grace on 2nd

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

NORTH WILMINGTON

Osteria Cicchetti

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

The Melting Pot

FONDUE | VIEW MENU | Website

El Cerro Grande

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

The Italian Bistro

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

La Costa Mexican Restaurant

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

MIDTOWN

Casey’s Buffet

SOUTHERN | VIEW MENU | Website

El Cerro Grande

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Okami Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse

JAPANESE | VIEW MENU | Website

Bill’s Front Porch

PUB & GRILL | VIEW MENU | Website

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

La Costa Mexican Restaurant

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Hieronymus Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

SEAFOOD| VIEW MENU | Website

JohnnyLukes KitchenBar

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH

South Beach Grill

SEAFOOD & AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

  Boca Bay

SEAFOOD | VIEW MENU | Website

The Pub

AMERICAN & SPORTS PUB | VIEW MENU | Website

Sweet n Savory

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

 SOUTH WILMINGTON

Osteria Cicchetti

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

El Cerro Grande

MEXICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta

ITALIAN | VIEW MENU | Website

Bone and Bean BBQ

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

HAMPSTEAD

The Village Cafe

AMERICAN | VIEW MENU | Website

