encore’s WILMINGTON RESTAURANT WEEK

SPRINGRWLOGO_FINALencore’s WILMINGTON RESTAURANT WEEK

COMING SOON!

March 29 – April 5, 2017

Check back for menus and get ready to eat, drink and indulge!

Participating Restaurants:
(Be sure to scroll down to view all participating restaurants.)

DOWNTOWN

The Basics

Elijah’s

Pilot House

The George

The Little Dipper

YoSake

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Circa 1922

The District Kitchen & Cocktails

Caprice Bistro

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar

Nikki’s Fresh Gourmet & Sushi

Grace on 2nd

SOUTH WILMINGTON

Osteria Cicchetti II

El Cerro Grande

The Felix Cafe

Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta

Bone & Bean BBQ

MIDTOWN

Casey’s Buffet

Okami Japanese Steakhouse

El Cerro Grande

Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House

Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta

Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill

Bill’s Front Porch Pub and Brewery

La Costa Mexican Restaurant

Hieronymus Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

JohnnyLukes KitchenBar

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH

Sweet-n-Savory Café

The Pub

Boca Bay

South Beach Grill

NORTH WILMINGTON

The Melting Pot

Osteria Cicchetti

El Cerro Grande

La Costa Mexican Restaurant

Buster’s Calabash Seafood & Diner

The Italian Bistro

HAMPSTEAD

The Village Café

