encore’s WILMINGTON RESTAURANT WEEK
encore’s WILMINGTON RESTAURANT WEEK
COMING SOON!
March 29 – April 5, 2017
Check back for menus and get ready to eat, drink and indulge!
Participating Restaurants:
(Be sure to scroll down to view all participating restaurants.)
DOWNTOWN
The Basics
Elijah’s
Pilot House
The George
The Little Dipper
YoSake
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Circa 1922
The District Kitchen & Cocktails
Caprice Bistro
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar
Nikki’s Fresh Gourmet & Sushi
Grace on 2nd
SOUTH WILMINGTON
Osteria Cicchetti II
El Cerro Grande
The Felix Cafe
Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta
Bone & Bean BBQ
MIDTOWN
Casey’s Buffet
Okami Japanese Steakhouse
El Cerro Grande
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta
Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill
Bill’s Front Porch Pub and Brewery
La Costa Mexican Restaurant
Hieronymus Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
JohnnyLukes KitchenBar
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH
Sweet-n-Savory Café
The Pub
Boca Bay
South Beach Grill
NORTH WILMINGTON
The Melting Pot
Osteria Cicchetti
El Cerro Grande
La Costa Mexican Restaurant
Buster’s Calabash Seafood & Diner
The Italian Bistro
HAMPSTEAD
The Village Café
Related Posts
« CARPE LIBRUM: Studying eastern and western philosophy through simply beautiful texts