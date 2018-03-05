EVERYTHING FOR THE WIN! The crew at Beach Bagels smile for their second win as Best Bagels on the encore poll. Photo courtesy of Beach Bagels

BEST BAGELS:

Beach Bagels – 57% votes

Best Bagels won the write-in category on last year’s readers’ poll with Beach Bagels taking home the inaugural accolade. They kept the title for Best Bagels in 2018, too.

“It is really an honor to have even been nominated two years in a row,” owner Tony Di Norcia says, “but to win both years is so wonderful. We attribute our success to never settling as a business. We won the Best Bagels award last year, but we didn’t stop working as hard after the win; we worked even harder. If we’ve made this much progress in just a few years, imagine what we can accomplish in three more.”

Already for 2018, they’ll be opening a third Beach Bagels in Monkey Junction. They’ve secured their permits and are in early stages of construction. They’ll also introduce a catering menu down the road in 2018 for customers looking to munch on signatures sandwiches at the office or special evens.

“On top of those two major things, we’re always looking for different charities to work with and are excited to team up with new groups,” Di Norcia adds. “We are currently updating our menu and will be adding ‘The Ultimate’ and ‘The Green Goddess.’ Both sandwiches were originally specials, but once we saw they were doing exceptionally well, we decided to add them to the menu.”

The Ultimate is a breakfast-inspired BLT with bacon, eggs over-easy, and cheese, while The Green Goddess comes with a hard-boiled egg, fresh mozzarella, pesto, lettuce, cucumbers, and avocado. Beach Bagels will continue to incorporate items normally not seen in a bagel shop as well. Not to mention each month will feature its own specials, with March’s being both “tasty and charitable.”

“We definitely like to go for bold and flavorful sandwiches,” Di Norcia promises. “This month we have our Bad to Bo Ne, which is essentially steak and eggs; the Stand Bahn Mi; and a tropical pineapple and mango cream cheese. All of the specials are Vietnamese themed, and for every special purchased, Beach Bagels will donate $1 to our local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day which is recognized on March 29.”

In an effort to perfect their menu, Beach Bagels switched produce vendors three times in the last year. They only will accept premium ingredients. However, it’s their baking process which make their rounds stand out. Carefully labor-intensive, it takes two to three hours daily for nearly 20 flavors—which other shops may forgo in order to produce much larger batches. Beach Bagels also doesn’t inject steam into the oven while the bagels are baking.

“While this efficiently cuts the production time down, it breaks away from custom and results in a non-traditional bagel,” Di Norcia explains. “Our bakers kettle-boil our bagels before baking them, which requires we bake in small batches. . . . The kettle-boiling then baking process allows us to produce a softer, puffier bagel. It truly is an artisan approach to making bagels.”

While Beach Bagels’ second win justifies their award-winning approach, Di Norcia is looking for different ways to make business better. He says it starts with listening to customers’ needs and wants.

“Everyone wants our customers to leave knowing their bagels and sandwiches were made keeping their satisfaction in mind,” he adds. “We love what we do and we are glad to know that people love it, too.”

Also baking up premium bagels on encore’s readers’ poll are Empire Deli and Bagel (30%) and Round (13%).

HOW SWEET: Kristen Broome and Daniel Eiler accept the awards for Apple Annie’s. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography

DESSERTS, BAKERY:

Apple Annie’s Bake Shop – 49% votes, 52% votes

Every year, readers pack on the poll with their favorite votes on sweets—because, really, who doesn’t have an opinion on sugar, flour, eggs, and butter (modified of course to suit whatever dietary needs one has), all blended to make the most perfect treat ever? Cookies. Cakes. Pies. Canolis. Cupcakes. Apple Annie’s Bake Shop has them all. More so, they have the winning recipes, as year after year, they take home both Best Desserts and Best Bakery categories.

“It such an honor for us,” marketing director Krissy Mingia says. “We are so lucky to be a part of our customers happiest life moments. Weddings, birthdays, baby showers, it means the world to us that we are chosen to help celebrate those occasions.”

And even when there isn’t a special occasion, AA has Wilmingtonians covered (in icing, hopefully), too. They offer a cupcake of the month, so anytime that stressful week comes to a head, a parking spot at their Kerr Avenue or Forum locations will be open.

“In February it was a chocolate-covered strawberry cupcake, in honor of Valentine’s Day,” Mingia tells. “It was a chocolate cake with a strawberry buttercream icing, that was dipped in chocolate ganache. For March we had a chocolate stout cupcake with an Irish cream icing. The batter has stout beer in it, which gives the cake an extra chocolatey taste.”

The family-owned and -operated business is also run by veterans. Therefore, Annie’s works annually with charities that benefit veterans. Currently, they pride their work with the Mispo Project. “[It’s] an organization dedicated to empowering military spouses to become entrepreneurs and leaders in their community,” Mingia notes. “We also deliver bags of goodies to every fire house and police headquarters each September to thank them for what they do. “

In business now for 33 years, they work with the finest ingredients for every order. We have been in business for over 33 years now. “We try to exceed the customers expectations every time they walk through the door,” Mingia tells. And they are now including quadrupeds into the mix.

“Our new handcrafted peanut-butter dog treats have been incredibly popular!” Mingia says. “But we have so many popular items; our eclairs are always a crowd favorite! Our themed cookies are always popular, too. Right now we have shamrock cookies, big and small, for St. Patricks day.”

Other bakeries mixing in votes are One Belle Bakery (20%) and Sweet n Savory (28%), with dessert votes also going to The Little Dipper (23%) and Sweet n Savory Cafe (28%).

TWO SLICES OF A WIN: The ladies from Slice of LIfe, Katy Joyner, Danielle Waller and Jacy Collins,accept two more wins in 2018 to add to the eatery’s already hefty collection. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography.

PIZZA, LATE-NIGHT EATERY:

Slice Of Life – 42% votes, 55% votes

When it comes to tequila, Ray Worrell, owner of Slice of Life, knows his agave nectar. In fact, while most folks find Slice of Life to be revered for its pizza, its tequila selection is vast, not to mention another section of its menu.

“Tequila for a long time has been my favorite,” Worrell tells. “It is almost like wine, with many different complexities. I guess one of the reasons why we have one of the largest tequila selections is half our menu serves Mexican items, such as quesadillas nachos and tacos.”

Though he’s not racking up Best Latin/Mexican, Slice is taking home Best Pizza and Best Late-Night Eatery for 2018. And they’ll be able to serve more people far and wide, as Worrell breaks ground on his Porters Neck location this year.

“It will stand alone but will have four other businesses next to it,” he tells. “In between the two buildings will be a really cool covered outdoor area.”

In other words, by 2019 (the restaurants 20-year anniversary nonetheless), Worrell’s eateries will surpass the 100,000 pounds of cheese they served in 2017. Whether heading to their flagship store downtown, their Monkey Junction shop or their Wrightsville Beach-area restaurant, the pie keeps diners happy, always—topped one of 20 ways from their long list of fresh ingredients. They’re open 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. every night of the week, too, and have special late-night menus.

“We use the best ingredients the best way we can,” Worrell says. They also have a loyalty card program which allows diners all sort of deals tracked on a points system. “It’s pretty simple,” Worrell tells, “for every $100 you spend with me, you get $10 back. It is built into our point-of-sale system to keep track of your purchases.”

A UNCW graduate who took over Slice in 2004, Worrell has grown and expanded his eateries while also giving back to the community. Today he focuses a lot of energy on ensuring area students are fed beyond mere school lunches, by serving on the board of Nourish NC. The nonprofit stuffs backpacks with food for kids who live in food deserts or don’t have access to nutritious meals outside of school hours. The end goal is to help kids feel empowered and succeed in the classroom and community at large.

Other pizza joints topping the list are Elizabeth’s Pizza (32%) and Brooklyn Pizza Company (26%), while late-night eateries taking votes are Jimbo’s (22%) and Front St. Brewery (23%)

WINGS:

Hell’s Kitchen – 37% votes

“The best part of my job is watching people have fun while enjoying great food, drinks and sports,” Hell’s Kitchen owner Eric Laut says. “I like to walk the tables and talk to our customers. You find out a lot about your business by talking to customers.”

However, Laut doesn’t need anyone to tell him his hot wings are on fire. Once again Hell’s Kitchen wings have flown to the top of our readers’ poll. The secret? Nothing has changed with their recipe, which includes a special outer coating. There is a touch of magic in the sauce, though.

“Paz, our prep lady, makes all of our sauces in house and has her personal touch of taking each hot sauce up a notch from Tame to hot, to fire and even to inferno!” Laut details. His personal favorite is to mix HK’s Buffalo garlic and teriyaki before his wings take a dip in house-made bleu cheese dressing.

“We have added some new [coatings] over the years, such as our award-winning savory dry rub,” he adds. “We plan on adding a few more when we come out with our spring menu.”

HK updated their menu recently to feature more of an upscale-burger selection and even Calabash seafood and vegan options. They now have vegan wings, burger, reuben, nachos, and more. Besides their award-winning wings and more expansive collection of burgers, Laut is partial to the HK Great Balls of Fryer (panko-breaded fritters made in house and offered in two ways: Philly cheesesteak or chicken jalapeno popper fritters).

“Also a huge favorite is our New York-style reuben,” he continues. “We take pride in slow cooking our Angus brisket in Guinness and fresh herbs for seven hours!”

Laut plans to debut a spring cocktail menu along with even more new food items, which folks can find on their website (www.hellskitchenbar.com) and Facebook page. It’s perfect timing as he prepares for a bit of “spring cleaning” of sorts. Inspired by Hell’s Kitchen garnering the first Wilmington Downtown Incorporated grant for façade repair, they’ll make improvements to their iconic space—often used for live music, comedy, open mics, and more—in March.

“It will still maintain the look it had during the filming of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘One Tree Hill,’” Laut assures, “but restored to its original luster. We are adding wood to the stage and better sound dampening for the bands that play at Hell’s Kitchen.”

What won’t change, Laut says, is their major sports package offering patrons a chance to catch all their favorite teams and games. Not to mention they will continue their commitment to local charities and the community they call home. They worked with 26 charities in 2017 and look for sponsorship opportunities every year.

Also blazing the trail in Best Wings are Wild Wing Cafe (27%) and Buffalo Wild Wings (37%).

FINE DINING:

RX Restaurant – 36% votes

Castle Street in downtown Wilmington may be known as the Arts and Antique District, but one shouldn’t forget the award-winning dining that’s been parked on the corner of 5th and Castle and takes high praise for its Southern-inspired fare. Since opening in 2012, Rx Restaurant and Bar (421 Castle St.) and owner/head chef James Doss has collected a Best Of win in one category or another. This year Rx took home the accolade for Best Fine Dining. “We’re grateful encore readers voted for us and would like to thank our loyal customers and wonderful staff,” Doss tells us.

Rx embodies a great deal of what Castle Street is. Gourmet farm-to-table dinner menus, Sunday brunch, craft cocktails, beer and fine wines are among the main attractions, but the Rx experience is filled with local artist exhibitions. With each season change, community partnerships and working with family farms change, too.

“Rx has been environmentally conscious and responsible by focusing on using local, organic products and we are hoping to expand our efforts this year,” Doss explains. “Last year Sarah Rushing [who won Best Artist 2018 on our poll; more on that next week] organized a water-themed art show to benefit Cape Fear River Watch. We will be expanding on that this year with our local restaurant group, 40 EATS, and will hold a benefit dinner on April 8 with the other restaurants for Cape Fear River Watch as well.”

While Doss and company’s efforts help bring more awareness to issues and concerns, he wants to be a part of solutions even more so. Rx skips disposable straws to reduce the amount of plastics in our waterways and oceans.

With spring on the horizon, it is Doss’ favorite time to be a chef. He is excited to feature Brussels sprouts from Cottle Organics right now on his menu. “There are new ingredients popping up every week so there will be several new favorites in the coming months,” he hints. “We’re always excited about spring and summer. Peas, strawberries, asparagus and even tomatoes are just around the corner. Also, we’re incorporating preserved ingredients, such as apple shrub and scuppernong vinegar,into our menu and cocktail list.”

Doss works closely with local farmers (Humble Roots, Black River and Red Beard to name a few) to plan his seasonal, weekly and even daily menus. In fact, weekly talks with farmers and producers, making orders, finding out what’s growing and what’s going on in their lives are the parts of his job. It’s less work when many partnerships are more like family and friends.

“We have some great food producers in the area but will be saying goodbye to the two we’ve known the longest,” Doss divulges. “It’s bittersweet, but Bill and Tina Moller have sold Nature’s Way Farm and Seafood and are retiring to Utah. We wish them a long and happy retirement but miss them already. We’re looking forward to working with the new owner, and lucky the Mollers passed their knowledge and farm on to the next generation.”

Rx Restaurant and Bar is open for dinner Tuesday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., reservations can be made and updated menus found at www.rxwilmington.com.

Also serving exceptional fine-dining experiences in Wilmington are downtown’s Manna (34%) and PinPoint Restaurant (30%).

HOMEMADE SOUPS, LUNCH, SUB/SANDWICH SHOP:

Chops Deli – 56% votes, 45% votes, 54% votes

A chorus of “wow” is usually the response Chops Deli co-owner Brad Corpening hears when diners notice his local sammie shop’s collection of “e” awards. After continuously sweeping categories in Best Homemade Soups, Lunch and Sub/Sandwich Shop year after year—including 2018—a little shock and awe is well deserved.

“We’ve been very fortunate over the years to receive so much love and support from Wilmington,” Corpening says. “I also hope there’s an unspoken response, a comfort, when a customer comes in looking for a sandwich for lunch, or a soup, and sees those awards—like, ‘I’m in the right place.’”

“I share them with my staff this time every year,” he continues. “We celebrate the receipt of the awards and the confidence our customers have in us, which the awards represent. However, winning doesn’t mean we get to relax now and take it easy. Winning means we have a responsibility to prove we deserve the honor that we earned these accolades. So we’re gonna do just that everyday at Chops, making sandwiches and friends!”

Each year seems to bring something new for Chops, too—whether opening a new grill (Wrightsville Avenue) or diner (Castle Hayne), or simply adding new flavors to their Boar’s Head-based deli menus at their sandwich shops in downtown, Monkey Junction and Wrightsville Avenue. Aside from rapid expansion in recent years, Corpening and co-owner Chris Graham switched from counter to table service at their downtown locale in 2016. Their goal is always to keep up with quality products and service.

“As far as new things coming, I don’t want to let anything out of the bag right now,” Corpening says, “but we always have something cooking at Chops!”

His daily specials of sandwiches and soups change, so do Corpening’s favorites. In fact, he’ll make himself two lunches—“one for now and one for later”—when he can’t decide exactly what he wants. Like a giddy and hungry customer, should he go with the Malmo (homemade pimiento cheese, Black Forest ham, maple-glazed chicken, tomato, red onions, and homemade Cajun remoulade on multigrain)? Or the Chicago (rare roast beef, French brie, spring mix, red onions, and homemade peppercorn mayo on sourdough kaiser)?

“As for ingredients, I’m all over the place too,” he tells. “Sometimes I make crazy Franken-wiches that defy comprehension. . . . My favorite soup is a turkey/chicken corn chowder. We make it with a light but creamy base with chunks of veggies and potatoes and simply spiced. I can eat that all year round in any weather!”

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of lunch combinations—from one of a dozen signature or favorite sandwiches, alongisde daily mac-n-cheeses, sides of soups, or spring salads, deli salads, and even bags of chips. Corpening prefers pairing his sammies with mac-n-cheese (or soup) and chips, for scooping final cheesy bites.

The best part of any meal at Chops, whether Corpening is eating or serving it, is spending his day with fans who continue to share their love at the polls. “We wouldn’t be anything without the people who love us,” he iterates, “and it’s things like the encore awards that remind us of how much we are loved. That’s the payoff.”

Folks can find full menus and daily specials for each Chops location on Facebook.

Serving up dishes for Best Lunch on encore’s readers poll are Cousins Italian Deli (16%) and Fork N Cork (39%). Stacking Best Sub/Sandwiches are A Taste of Italy (30%) and Cousins Italian Deli (16%). Stirring Best Homemade Soups are Tazy’s Burgers and Grill (26%) and Priddyboy’s Sandwich Grill (18%).

WINNING GOURMAND: Christi Ferretti, owner of Pine Valley Market, scored two wins in 2018 for Best Catering Service and Best Gourmet Store. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography.

CATERING SERVICE, GOURMET STORE:

Pine Valley Market – 55% votes, 50% votes

When it comes to best catering and best gourmet goods, Pine Valley Market on College Road scores two more wins for the 2018 poll. They’re going into year 21 in business in the Wilmington area, and remain focused on making the next 21 year even more successful and inclusive across the great port city.

Their market serves lunch daily, with popular offerings like their Philly cheesesteak, made with certified Angus beef from their in-house butcher shop. Their daily specials remain a hit with taco Tuesday and other offerings to provide different culinary experiences. “We’re always on the lookout for local and regional boutique family made products to feature in our market,” owner Christi Ferretti says. They provide made-in-NC products like sweet and spicy banana peppers and Fred’s Breads, and they offer frozen take-home meals or fresh-from-their-deli-case offerings for folks on the run.

More so, their caterings, whether large weddings, small business lunches, baby showers, or other special events, keep the dates packed. “We have events in the books for 2019 already,” Ferretti tells. “We prepare our events using all fresh ingredients and make everything from scratch. We pride ourselves in attention to detail and delivering the best product available, and we’re always on the lookout for local and regional boutique family made products to feature in our market.”

While popular items, like the candied bacon, savory mango and cheddar or blue cheese and fig cheesecakes, and ham biscuits remain staples people love, new to their catering menu this year are new appetizers they launched at Courtyards and Cobblestones, including pimento cheese wontons and Hoppin’ John lumpias—the latter of which are a Filipino eggroll, tucked with collards, black-eyed peas and pork. “People think that they can’t afford our catering for weddings and large events, but we can actually meet any budget needs that a client brings to us,” Ferretti says. “We fully customize menus to meet each prospective client where they are for both budget and taste.”

The market offers in-house chef services, with Paul Smith and BJ Laverdiere leading the helm, and corporate lunch packages for offices, and strives to continue producing the best of the best, with every order, big and small.

“We are so honored and humbled to receive this award from the Wilmington community,” Ferretti tells. “We take great pride in knowing our customers names and being a small family run business in a sea of corporate chains.”

Other catering services tipping the poll are Middle of the Island (38%) and Front St. Brewery’s Beam Room (7%), while gourmet store votes also go to Taste the Olive (22%) and The Seasoned Gourmet (28%).

Related Posts

About the Author: encore

« GOODS AND SERVICES: Best Of 2018 winners