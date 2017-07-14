Pleasure Island eateries are the focus of encore’s foodie mag, Devour, in the upcoming mid-Aug. through mid-Oct. edition. We want your opinions on the best dishes from select participants. Read through below and take the poll (click VOTE HERE) at the end of each restaurant’s mouthwatering dishes.

All photos by Emily Wilson. Want to be a part of the food porn poll? Contact Em at em@encorepub.com.

Thank you, readers and restaurants, for your participation! Find out who wins each poll in the upcoming Food Porn section of Devour—slated to hit the stands mid-August!

1401 N. Lake Park Blvd. #28 • (910) 707-0285

The Original:

Our original housemade pimiento cheese, covered with our own, fresh slow-roasted turkey salad, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Charlie’s signature Jamaican relish.

The Brisket Dinner Plate :

Mouthwatering beef brisket and housemade molasses, BBQ sauce served with brisket baked beans, slaw, cornbread and fountain drink.

The Trail’s End:

Charlie’s famous hot dog with mustard, chili, slaw, topped with mouthwatering beef brisket and housemade molasses BBQ sauce.

103 N. Lake Park Blvd. • (910) 458-8090

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich:

Soft-shell crab lightly breaded and fried golden brown, served on a bun with lettuce and tomato, with homemade onion rings.

Steamed Seafood Combo:

Oysters and crab legs, steamed and served with lemon and butter, with corn on the cob.

Chicken Florentine:

Grilled chicken, smothered with bacon and Swiss, with real green beans, fried green tomatoes and hush puppies.

720 N Lake Park Blvd. • (910) 458-4745

Reuben Sandwich:

House made corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served with homemade potato chips.

Bangers and Mash:

House sausage with mashed potatoes in a brown gravy, with peppers and onions.

Corned Beef and Cabbage:

Housemade corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage, and carrots.

Related Posts

About the Author: encore

« 2017 BURGER WEEK JULY 12TH – JULY 19TH