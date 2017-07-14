FOOD PORN 2017

Pleasure Island eateries are the focus of encore’s foodie mag, Devour, in the upcoming mid-Aug. through mid-Oct. edition. We want your opinions on the best dishes from select participants. Read through below and take the poll (click VOTE HERE) at the end of each restaurant’s mouthwatering dishes.

All photos by Emily Wilson. Want to be a part of the food porn poll? Contact Em at em@encorepub.com.

Thank you, readers and restaurants, for your participation! Find out who wins each poll in the upcoming Food Porn section of Devour—slated to hit the stands mid-August!

 

charliegraingers

 1401 N. Lake Park Blvd. #28 • (910) 707-0285

www.charliegraingers.com/carolinabeach

 

fullsizeoutput_280

The Original: 

Our original housemade pimiento cheese, covered with our own, fresh slow-roasted turkey salad, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and Charlie’s signature Jamaican relish.

fullsizeoutput_279

The Brisket Dinner Plate

Mouthwatering beef brisket and housemade molasses, BBQ sauce served with brisket baked beans, slaw, cornbread and fountain drink.

fullsizeoutput_27a

The Trail’s End: 

Charlie’s famous hot dog with mustard, chili, slaw, topped with mouthwatering beef brisket and housemade molasses BBQ sauce.

VOTE HERE!

 

 

oldesaltys

103 N. Lake Park Blvd. • (910) 458-8090

https://www.facebook.com/oldesaltys

fullsizeoutput_2c1

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich: 

Soft-shell crab lightly breaded and fried golden brown, served on a bun with lettuce and tomato, with homemade onion rings.

fullsizeoutput_2b5

Steamed Seafood Combo: 

Oysters and crab legs, steamed and served with lemon and butter, with corn on the cob.

fullsizeoutput_2b3

Chicken Florentine: 

Grilled chicken, smothered with bacon and Swiss, with real green beans, fried green tomatoes and hush puppies.

VOTE HERE!

 

 

 

18221705_1540398469317768_872412455546423202_n

720 N Lake Park Blvd. • (910) 458-4745

http://hoplite-irish-pub-and-restaurant.business.site

 

fullsizeoutput_26dReuben Sandwich: 

House made corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served with homemade potato chips.

fullsizeoutput_2e

Bangers and Mash: 

House sausage with mashed potatoes in a brown gravy, with peppers and onions.

fullsizeoutput_29

Corned Beef and Cabbage: 

Housemade corned beef, red potatoes, cabbage, and carrots.

VOTE HERE!

 

 

