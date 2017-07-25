Pleasure Island eateries are the focus of encore’s foodie mag, Devour, in the upcoming mid-Aug. through mid-Oct. edition. We want your opinions on the best dishes from select participants. Read through below and take the poll (click VOTE HERE) at the end of each restaurant’s mouthwatering dishes.

All photos by Emily Wilson. Want to be a part of the food porn poll? Contact Em at em@encorepub.com.

Thank you, readers and restaurants, for your participation! Find out who wins each poll in the upcoming Food Porn section of Devour—slated to hit the stands mid-August!

6 N. Lake Park Blvd, • (910) 458-8282

Traditional Style Wings:

Fried, sauced, re-grilled and served with celery and blue cheese

Carolina Beach Burger :

The basic American Angus beef patty with cheddar

Shrimp ‘N Grits:

Sautéed shrimp or all white chicken with Italian sausage, mushrooms, sautéed onions in a blackened cream sauce.

