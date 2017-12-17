“A live show with [the Feebs] is more than listening to some band at a bar,” says David Walker (sax, keys, guitar). “We feed off the energy of the crowd and each other. The crowd enjoying themselves and having a good time is the most important part of our show.”

Joined by Chandler Ritter on drums and vocals, Wyatt Thomas on bass and vocals, guitarists Jeff Gover and Tyler Stadler, and singer Haley Norris, Feebs is a relatively young pack on Wilmington’s music scene. Just three years ago, Walker, Norris, Stadler, and Ritter were already playing together in another band.

“We had some fun and wrote some good songs, but over the course of two years, the dynamic between some of band members became very dysfunctional and ultimately toxic for the group,” Ritter remembers. “Myself, David, Tyler, and Haley decided to leave that band to go in a different direction.”

It led to a trio of Walker, Haley and Chandler, who could often be seen playing at downtown’s Tarantelli’s Italian restaurant on 2nd and Orange streets. They picked up Thomas and Gover after a chance open-mic set in Leland. “We felt like we were upon something great,” Walker adds.

“Before long, we were offered a gig to play at Good Hops Brewery in Carolina Beach,” Ritter continues. “After that, shows started lining up for us. Over the past six months, we have been able to really develop a great sound, as well as add a variety of genres to our set-list so everyone gets to hear some of their favorite songs.”

From Wilmington to Myrtle Beach, it’s all about bringing killer grooves, rhythms and leads to the stage. However, variety, spontaneity, passion, and energy also have quickly cultivated a large Feebs following.

“Our bass player [Wyatt Thomas] is a maniac,” Gover quips. “Ever since he got his wireless rig, if you’re out at the right time of night, you can see him playing right on Front Street while we’re all still onstage. It makes me want to get one. It looks like he just has boundless energy, and I think we all—the crowd included—really feed off that. I know I do.”

Their sound thus far lands firmly on blues, jazz and funk when they write or cover songs with a Feebs’ spin. In fact, while they’re working on their first batch of originals, The Feebs’ set lists are filled with funk medleys, including “Superstition,” “Billie Jean,” “Play That Funky Music,” and “We Want The Funk.” They also are starting to explore hip-hop and dance, and are adding more modern hits, such as “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! At The Disco, “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, “Umbrella” by Rihanna.

“Recently, we have added some ‘90s hits we all loved growing up [hearing],” Ritter continues, “as well as current music, such as [artist] Childish Gambino and [Mark Ronson’s] ‘Uptown Funk.’ . . . Another crowd favorite is ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Come Together.’”

Ritter says he and his bandmates all have original songs in the works. They write individually and are nearly finished with their first couple of tunes. They hope to get an EP out in the spring.

“As soon as we can find the time to get some writing sessions going, we’d like to get into the studio with the help of some good friends who believe in us,” Gover says. “For the sake of keeping it a surprise for our friends [and] fans that come to see us, I don’t want to be too specific—but most recently we are really trying to capture the childhood nostalgia of people in the 20-, 30- and 35- year-old category.”

“Since we don’t have any finished original music, there are a few cover songs we are preparing that we are excited about,” Walker offers. “We have a considerable amount of classic music in our repertoire, so the new covers will be more focused on a younger crowd.”

While front-woman Haley Norris has the vocal chops to master and take lead on any tune, Ritter and Gover possess the range to complement. Grover insists she could be the next “American Idol” winner. “I think there are definite key traits that people possess individually that really come together well,” he tells. “It’s a ton of fun to watch and be apart of it.”

If Norris’s vocal talent is the meat of their work, then Walker’s saxophone is their “special sauce.” Ritter says he makes everything sound masterful, especially when paired with the keys. However, Walker thinks his biggest strength—at least when it comes to collaborating with his bandmates—is his academic background studying music.

“I am currently a senior in the music education program at UNCW,” he tells, “and I believe it helps me contribute greatly when rehearsing. When we collaborate, whether preparing a cover or writing, we all have an ear for music; everyone tends to be on the same page with musical suggestions being thoroughly discussed and never dismissed.”

Details:

Feebs

Friday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m.

Bourbon Street

35 N. Front St.

Free

Related Posts

About the Author: Shannon Rae Gentry

« SALTY SONGSTRESS: Soulful singer-songwriter and guitarist Emily Musolino heads to ILM for three shows HARMONIC EASE: Tatyana Kulida and Mio Reynolds showcase a study of peace in latest show at Art in Bloom »