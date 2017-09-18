What better place to spend one of the last Sunday afternoons of the summer and beginning of fall, than in Wrightsville Beach Brewery’s beer garden? Family and friends will gather as live music swells across the green grass, with aromas of broiled shrimp and baked corn bread filling the air. Paired with a wide selection of fresh brews, it’s exactly what the North Carolina Coastal Federation (NCCF) had in mind for their upcoming Low Country Boil & Brew on September 24.

Their annual fundraising event will help NCCF continue their work in coastal preservation and advocacy throughout the Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington areas, as well as along the southeastern coast of North Carolina. “[NCCF] is an environmental conservation nonprofit,” NCCF coastal outreach associate Jessica Gray says. “We have been around for 35 years, working to protect and restore water quality in coastal habitats along the North Carolina coast.”

The federation’s most recent project benefiting the Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington areas is the Bradley and Hewlett’s watershed restoration project. They have been working closely with other organizations to reduce stormwater runoff into the watershed.

“We have partnered with the town of Wrightsville Beach and City of Wilmington to work for soil and water conservation,” Gray adds. “Most of our work tends to be very collaborative.”

Other upcoming projects NCCF hopes to begin within the coming year include more oyster rebuilds and identifying places in and around the Lower Cape Fear River that could benefit from oyster and shoreline restoration, as well as land conservation. Plus, they work with local, state and federal leaders to find ways to marry a healthy coastline and ecosystems with economic development strategies.

Since the federation is a nonprofit, they depend on fundraisers—like the Surfside Shrimp Boil at Wrightsville Beach Paddle Club’s Surf to Sound paddle races—to continue their work throughout coastal communities. NCCF typically does one fundraiser per year at different locations, but they hope to make Wrightsville Beach Brewery the permanent home to one of their most enduring events. While they don’t usually set a funding goal, per se, Gray is hopeful they can raise around $10,000 through the Boil & Brew for 2017.

“We hope the fundraiser will help to continue the work that is needed in the community and on the southeastern coast of North Carolina,” Gray iterates.

Boil & Brew will serve fresh local shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, and cornbread. Lawn games for kids will be enjoyed, and live music from members of The Midatlantic will be heard in the beer garden.

Tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the event, which includes entry to the Boil & Brew, activities, and enters folks into a raffle to win a Carolina Paddle Board Co. paddle board. (Beer sold separately.)

Wrightsville Beach Brewery has donated two kegs to sell outside in their beer garden, of which all proceeds will be donated directly to the North Carolina Coastal Federation.

Details:

Low Country Boil & Brew

Sunday, Sept. 24, 4 p.m.

Wrightsville Beach Brewery

24 Greenville Ave.

Tickets $25-$30

www.nccoast.org

