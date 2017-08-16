The two-piece “fuzzy” folk singer-songwriters of Stray Owls have recently expanded their flock. Flying back to ILM from their home in Mebane, NC, Scott Griffiths and Matt French will be joined by their new drummer, Jerry Kee, at Gravity Records on Saturday, Aug. 19. Kee also produced their first full-length album, “A Series of Circles,” released in February 2017.

Stray Owls have always explored beyond tradition when it comes to instrumentals and soundscapes in their work. Both Griffiths and French are self-taught players. And while “A Series of Circles” is clearly heavy on instrumentals, and can be heard on their Band Camp page, there are vocals on every song. “Sometimes they just don’t come in until after two or three minutes,” French explains. “There are definitely some songs on the album that don’t have any vocals for the first few minutes, which can be off-putting if you’re expecting the ‘verse / chorus / verse’ song structure—which only a few [of our] songs have.”

As French and company prepare for their stopover at Gravity, encore spoke with the artist about their transition from two- to three-piece outfit, their latest album and instrumental exploration.

encore (e): Could you tell readers more about the various kinds of instruments you chose to include “A Series of Circles”?

Matt French (MF): The instrumentation on the album is made up of mostly acoustic guitars, distorted electric guitars, keyboards, and drums. Surprisingly, there’s no bass guitar at all on the album, which isn’t something we left out on purpose [and] 95 percent of the keyboards parts were recorded using apps on my iPad. There were a few xylophone overdubs done at Scott’s house, but most of those weren’t used. Scott added banjo to the chorus of “Chano Pozo” and steel guitar overdubs to “Red Flags.”

e: How did the typewriter come into play for the intro in “Franklin Borough”? What (if anything) did you mean for it to add to the narrative?

MF: Not really sure why but we wanted a typewriter sound on this song. But instead of rigging up a microphone in front of a typewriter, Jerry was able to find a few different samples of typewriters to use instead. But Jerry’s still credited to playing the typewriter because he made it happen.

As far as how the typewriter adds to the narrative, maybe the writer is typing a letter to his old self? Fun fact: Scott is originally from a borough in New Jersey called Franklin.

e: Were there specific instruments or sounds you explored for the first time on this record? That you had to teach yourself? Please explain.

MF: Scott’s aforementioned banjo part. Neither of us really play banjo. This was our first time recording in a proper studio, actually. We’ve always just recorded ourselves with whatever primitive gear we had. That’s fine for a few songs, but we aren’t recording engineers and we really wanted to make our the songs that make up our first album to sound as good as they possibly could…which is why we got in touch with Jerry Kee.

e: You mentioned Kee (as producer) was very patient with you all when it came to sound exploration—could you tell our readers where and how that might have gotten difficult for some?

MF: I think because this was our first album and because it was our first time recording in a proper studio, we really wanted to try out every possible idea for every song. Jerry was patient with our “throw everything against the wall and see what sticks” approach. That was important to us, and Jerry was really cool about letting us try out different things, whether it was instrumentation or re-recording vocals, or adding different layers of distortion to a noise solo. He never said anything remotely close to “hey, you can’t do that!”

e: Why move from duo to three-piece?

MF: Because two is good, but three is better!

e: How has the transition gone thus far? How (if at all) has it impacted dynamic and performances on stage?

MF: It’s been a lot of fun! Playing with Jerry has done wonders to our live shows, he’s so easy to work with and always does what best fits each song.

We’ll still continue to play shows from time to time as a duo, because Jerry’s a busy person. But, a majority of the shows we’ve played this year have been with him on drums and we’re thrilled whenever he’s able to play.

e: Tell us more about the songwriting—was it a shared endeavor?

MF: Scott and I usually bring a rough sketch of a song to one another and work out the details from there. Songwriting credits are split 50/50 for each song.

e: Is there a song or two you could tell us more about how they came to be—as collaborations or otherwise?

MF: There are definitely songs that we collaborated on a little more than others: “Shrunken Heads” is a combo of two riffs we came up with on our own that work perfectly when played together, so that was a nice, happy accident. On “Ninth Street,” Scott came up with all of the music for the song and I added the lyrics and guitar solo.

e: Is there anything else you’d like to add about this record or upcoming show at Gravity?

MF: We’re excited to be playing at Gravity Records and look forward to seeing their new stage!

DETAILS:

Stray Owls with Photoclub and Gause

Saturday, Aug. 19

Show at 7 p.m.

Gravity Records • 612 Castle St.

Tickets: $5 (BYOB)

Facebook Event Page

