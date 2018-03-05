LAMAINE AND HIS SQUAD: LaMaine Williams of Train with LaMaine took home another Best Personal Trainer award at the 2018 Best Of Party. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography

PERSONAL TRAINER:

LaMaine Williams – 45% votes

“The best part of my job is I actually make a living doing what I love,” LaMaine Williams describes. “I love being in the gym, I love making a difference in people lives. My job as a personal trainer is a natural thing that was suppose to happen.”

Wilmingtonians who “Train with LaMaine” continue to appreciate his infectious enthusiasm and passion. Thus they have recognized him on our readers’ poll as Best Personal Trainer again, bringing his total to number nine with 2018’s victory lap.

“This year’s encore win feels like it did in 2009—that was my first win,” Williams recalls. “The encore award means a lot to me and I don’t take it lightly. To win this award means I was there for the community.”

Williams is an AFAA certified personal trainer and takes pride in his cross-training system, which mixes cardio, weight training, agility balance, and coordination to strengthen physical and psychological health. He says it’s particularly beneficial for women who are looking for a challenge without bulking up. Williams’ dedication to work can be found Facebook, wherein he strives to educate when and wherever he can doing live feeds and outreach. His website, www.trainwithlamaine.com, features testimonials from local clients like WECT’s France’s Weller. Williams serves a wide range of clients, from retirees to professional working people, younger or older, and folks of all ability levels. He only does one-on-one training, wherein sessions are customized around two major parts to his program: There is the workout to make clients “look good” and then there’s performance.

“I want my clients to be able to do things that other people can’t do and I want them to look good while doing it,” he states. “A lot of my clientele came by word-of-mouth, so they feel like they are in good hands when they come to see me most important is I get results.”

At the end of the day, it’s about showing up for Wilmington—clients and soon-be-clients included.“It’s about being of service,” he says. He will focus 2018 ton how the mind and body works together. “In 2017 I started learning a more scientific approach to gaining strength and flexibility,” he tells. “I will continue this path for the new year. This has been the biggest finding for me in years,” he divulges. “It feels good to still learn new things after 19 years of personal training.”

To set up a free consultation with LaMaine Williams, call 910-297-3488 or email him at lamainesubmission@yahoo.com.

Keeping folks fit on our 2018 poll for Best Personal Trainer are Anita Harrell with FitMo (30%) and Rhonda Schilawski with Port City Adventure Bootcamp (24%).

GLOWING 3.0: Best Esthetician Marcella Hardy is taking home her third win in a row in 2018. She poses with Tanglez Salon owner Donnie Canady at the Best Of Party. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography

BEST ESTHETICIAN:

Marcella Hardy – 49% votes

For year three now, Marcella Hardy has appeared on the Best Of Readers’ Poll as Best Esthetician. What does this mean? Well, her popularity clearly continues to skyrocket with readers. Why? Because Hardy continues to evolve in her skin-care offerings to Wilmingtonians—of all genders nonetheless.

“I’m proud to be the first and only to offer beard facials for men,” Hardy says. “I now have a men’s skin-care line and offer beard treatments and facials.”

Her massage and esthetics license has allowed her to continuously train and improve her operation, which started 24 years ago. Her professionalism is 20 years strong. While she currently doesn’t practice massage services, anyone who receives a facial will be able to experience her magic hands with facial massages. The products she uses with the facials are often hand-made to order, even—such as March’s Lavendar and Lemongrass Facial. Hardy mixes the product with homegrown lavendar and freshly picked lemongrass, along with other organic products.

“It’s never too late to take care of your skin, just like your teeth and your health,” Hardy says. “Sometimes spending a little more time on yourself has huge benefits and does so much for ones self esteem and self worth.”

She services a lot of clients who face aging issues and skin disorders, and can offer a skin care regimen, along with waxing services for items like ingrown hairs to help. Her long-running specials is a Brazilian wax. “I offer my regular repeat clients a discount,” she says. “I have so many people trust me with their skin, and they thank me for making them feel comfortable!”

In fact, careful attention to customer service means Hardy gains friends rather than mere customers. “That’s the advice I give when I speak to new esthetic class students: Treat them differently, like friends.”

She sets up shop at Tanglez on Oleander Drive (the salon was recognized this year as Best Tanning Salon, too) and admires and respects all the do for health and beauty. “I love my job, I love my clients—I’m so blessed to be a part of the Tanglez team.”

Other estheticians on the poll are Crystal Romero of Sola Salon Studios (24%) and Marla Jackson of Marla’s Skin and Wax Studio (27%).

FLOWER CHILD: Dana Cook and her grandson take a moment to bask in the joy of Julia’s Florist numerous encore wins for Best Florist. Photo by Jessica Russell

FLORIST:

Julia’s Florist – 73% votes

Julia’s Florist is all about helping folks share heartfelt emotions with loved ones by way of elegant, beautiful and unique floral creations. They convey love, excitement, well wishes, celebration, sorrow, with each gift carrying its own story.

“Consequently, we are the caretakers of emotion and truly treasure that responsibility,” Dana Cook says. “We often say, ‘We’re not saving lives, but we are sending someone’s emotions one vase at a time, so we must get it right.’ . . . Our lead driver, local bass player Jason Moore, often says, ‘I’m just delivering sunshine over and over again, it’s the greatest job a musician can have.’”

Based on popular opinion from encore readers, Julia’s has been considered Best Florist every year since 2004. They’ve taken home this year’s win to add to their “shamelessly displayed” plaques which hang their fresh flower cooler.

“Customers are everything to us,” Cook praises, “and we are so proud when someone points out our [awards]. We tell them how thankful we are each year to be chosen as the recipient.”

Julia’s growth over the years includes expansion to a design center directly across Wilshire Boulevard in Crossroads Shopping Center, near their anchor store at the corner of Wilshire and Kerr. It’s an updated modern facility but allows for more coolers and loading docks to account for more deliveries from growers worldwide. The move also was followed by their “Julia’s Events” showroom directly next door, where they meet with brides and event managers and planners for hand-on demonstrations and arrangement needs.

“Julia’s customers care enough to not only send flowers but to send the very best,” Cook observes. “They don’t wander onto the internet and order flowers from a national order taker that expects you to ‘add water and arrange.’ They want the freshest flowers, artfully arranged and delivered to their loved one’s doorstep with a smile and a ‘thank you.’”

Cook’s team of sales associates, floral artists, operation managers, processors, and delivery drivers means a great deal to her business’ success. In February she had to leave her post for a family emergency for 10 days, right before what is arguably her industry’s busiest time of year: Valentine’s Day. “When I returned the team, led by operations manager Katelyn McNulty, had not missed a beat,” Cook notes. “In fact, it proved to be our smoothest Valentine’s season ever.”

With spring around the corner, Julia’s will soon start focusing on seasonal colors, events and holidays. Low and compact design styles have been most popular trends as of late, while the “up-and-out garden styled classics” remain in demand as well. Their “Wild” arrangement is one of Cook’s favorites: A rustic wooden box, filled with elegant Cymbidium orchids, tulips, stock, roses, hydrangea, and fragrant eucalyptus.

“I just love over-arching architecture of an arrangement designed by our floral manager Wendi Fayad,” Cook continues. “We go to great lengths to offer a wide variety of styles, but sometimes I just love when our customers say, ‘designer’s choice!’ Our designers really are artists and . . . they love a challenge, so some of our top arrangements are totally unique.”

Many arrangements can be viewed at www.juliasflorist.com, with updated offerings constantly. Not to overlook all of Julia’s non-floral specialty gifts, more relatively new options are beer and wine gift baskets.

“These are offered both in store and for local delivery, and can be paired with flowers, chocolates and gifts to create a truly remarkable gift that will make a terrific impression,” Cook adds.

Other favorite arrangements on our 2018 poll come from Fiore Fine Flowers (16%) and Verzaal Florist and Events (11%).

PRINT SHOP:

Dock Street Printing – 41% votes

“Wow! I must be in the right place!” seems to be the running theme when it comes to customers who notice a business’ encore Best Of award. And when the see an array of them, its more impressive.

“It definitely helps instill a bit more confidence for the customer that might need a bit more reassurance that they are in more than capable hands here,” Karl Schultz, owner of Dock Street Printing, says of his own collection. Schultz and company picked up another for Best Print Shop in 2018.

“It is always a honor to be nominated and recognized for our hard work,” he continues. “Our customers are always commenting how friendly we are and they love that we are always willing to work with them to achieve the best possible finished piece within the time and budget limits that they need.”

Being in the middle of a growing downtown Wilmington, Dock Street Printing does more than print business cards or copies on glossy paper—though, they are happy to do it with a smile. They have a line of services at www.dockstreetprinting.com; if there’s anything customers need a logo on they can get it. Plus, they offer free deliveries in New Hanover County on orders of $50 or more.

However, Christmas and other holidays are fun, especially when asked to print unique cards inked and illustrated by local artists. “They range in artistic style and theme,” Schultz describes, “but of course the occasional ‘dirty bird’ or ‘off-color’ card always makes the work interesting.”

Schultz and his team have an ear out for customers’ wants and needs. They often look for new products and services to bring to the print press when they can. For example, they now offer 13-feet-by-26-feet panoramic prints on text or cover, both in gloss and uncoated.

“With the installation of our new digital press at the end of December 2017, we are working to fine-tune some new pricing for larger color runs, as well as some specials we hope to offer, possibly as early as Easter,” Schultz adds. “We feel a few new services may be offered with its added capabilities. We’ll keep it at that for now, as we want to make sure we offer a solid service/product prior to announcing it officially. We hope to have something posted online later in the spring/summer 2018.”

Printworks (23%) and AlphaGraphics (35%) also made it to press on encore’s poll for Best Print Shop.

TEE UP: The crew from Beau Rivage joined in on the festivities at the encore Best Of Party, held at Brooklyn Arts Center on Feb. 24, where they won Best Golf Course. Photo by Chris Brehmer Photography

GOLF COURSE:

Beau Rivage Golf Resort – 51% votes

Living in a coastal community means the phrase “tee-off time” can be heard often, thanks to a mild climate that keeps the golfers on the greens year-round. On our reader’s poll for 2018, Beau Rivage Golf Resort comes out on top among Best Golf Course.

“We have big plans for the golf course and grounds this year at Beau Rivage,” GM Jake Walker says. “Our first priority is to renovate the our elevated driving range complex in the spring.”

They will reshape, relevel, and resod the course, as well as add artificial turf section, new benches, new bag stands, and renovating a few more tee boxes, bunkers, cart paths, signage, and more. Hosting more than 40,000 rounds of golf annually, Beau Rivage. stay top-of-mind because it’s course isn’t flat, so there’s more of a challenge to its players. Plus they always upkeep the putting greens and turf conditions. “The small things, like built-in GPS on the carts and promotional rates, also appeal to players,” according to Walker.

A family-owned and -operated business since 2006, Beau Rivage isn’t a corporation only looking at the bottom line. They’re friendly service keeps people coming back to golf, and even eat and lodge. “Whether someone is visiting the area as a single golfer, traveling with friends or as part of a group, after playing Beau Rivage, they’ll understand why outstanding customer service has always been our hallmark,” Walker beams.

The resort is expanding their clubhouse kitchen space and eating areas in 2018, too, so The Veranda Bar & Grill can accommodate larger groups, often seen when the club hosts charity (like for Pleasure Island Habitat, US Coast Guard Diligence, Carolina BG, and NC Public Transportation Association), or member tournaments. Tournaments are open to everyone and include events like holiday scrambles or even competitive outings like their Winter Lone-Wolf, Spring Stableford, Summertime 6-6-6, Fall Classic and Port City Open (the latter will be Beau Rivage’s first amateur tournament ). “We also reserve a list of outings exclusively for club members like the Member-Staff, True Alternate Shot, Texas Scramble, Plantation Cup, Easy Day, Tough Day, Club Championship, Member-Member and more,” Walker tells.

They round out December with a Player of the Year Shootout wherein members compete for dues credits, reserved parking spots and more. Find out more about becoming a member at www.beaurivage.com.

Other courses attracting golfers are Magnolia Greens (21%) and Cape Fear Country Club (28%).

HOTEL:

Blockade Runner Hotel – 40% votes

Blockade Runner Beach Resort hosted around 75,000 guests last year, and while summer remains their overall busiest time, spring and fall follow in close second. “Spring brings out the athletes and a long list of marathons, biathlons, paddle races and bike races,” Blockade Runner’s Karen Pennington explains. In fact, two of Blockade Runner’s spring events were named among Southeast Tourism Society’s Top Twenty Events: March’s US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship and April’s Carolina Cup Paddle Race. “Both of these events are just as much fun for spectators as they are for the athletes. With a room at the hotel, you are staying right in the middle of the action.”

No matter what season, Blockade Runner offers food, family and fun to out-of-towners and locals alike. It’s likely what continues to land them on our readers’ poll for Best Hotel each year, and secured their win in 2018. Whether young professionals looking to stay beachside surrounded by trendy boutique hotel décor, groups in need of meeting rooms by day, or simply a place to relax in the evenings—there’s something special for everyone. “That, we think, is the magic of Wrightsville Beach at work,” Pennington muses.

Throughout the year Blockade Runner plays host to many folks celebrating anniversaries, special birthdays or getaways, but spring holiday gatherings like Easter and Mother’s Day are frequented by locals and typically include a grand buffet. Locals often enjoy overnight packages for winter’s Holiday Flotilla, Enchanted Airlie and Opera House Theatre Christmas Cabaret too.

Aside from Blockade Runner’s long-standing and colorful history in Wrightsville Beach, it’s become a mainstay for decades for many reasons: seaside gardens featuring beautiful flowers, hammocks, fire pits, outdoor dining and expansive lawns for playing children; Soundside watersports for all ages; sunset cruises from private docks; and restaurant menus filled with fresh local seafood, vegetables, herbs grown onsite, and farm-to-table options from local purveyors. “Chef Jessica Cabo and food and beverage director Robert Astraikis are constantly building artful renditions of classic Southern cuisine,” Pennington continues, “and presenting them in new and inventive ways. Our full moon dinners can really be an evening to remember.”

With extensive renovations to 40 guest rooms (new baths, new layouts, new décor), almost a dozen new adventure packages (sailing, eco-paddle, gardens, island flavors) are rolling in for spring, too, at blockade-runner.com. Their list of community events and fundraisers continues to grow as well. “Live music and poolside dining kick off in April,” Pennington details. “A variety of musicians play Wednesday and Friday evenings and also for Sunday Brunch.”

In a year where downtown Wilmington has experienced tremendous growth, including new hotels with their own offerings, Pennington admits it’s humbling for Blockade Runner to be singled out as a local favorite. “We are grateful for every encore reader who took the time to cast a vote,” she says. “We’ll be working hard this year, to live up to all of your expectations.”

Remaining on our top three-list for Best Hotel include Holiday Inn Resort (22%) and Hilton Wilmington Riverside (38%).

