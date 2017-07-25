I ’ve always been a fan of “Planet of the Apes.” It was a perfect piece of science fiction that straddled a line between genius and ludicrousness. 1968 was a great year for science fiction, especially monkey-based stories. Both “Planet of the Apes” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” came out, and provided some surreal and occasionally heavy-handed examinations of what the future holds.

The new “Planet of the Apes” films have taken a grittier approach to the concept of an intelligent ape/human conflict (except for the one with Marky Mark, which was so terrible I’m reluctant to even mention its existence). “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011) was an interesting character study of Caesar (Andy Serkis), the ape who gains human-like intellect after being tested on by James Franco, the world’s sexiest genetic scientist. The first movie was a traditional story; a standard narrative about a flawed scientist trying to cure a horrible disease and enduring the consequences of trying to play God. It’s not alluded to very often, but James Franco basically destroyed life on Earth as we know it because he wanted to treat his father’s Alzheimer’s disease. (We all knew the world would ultimately be destroyed by Franco. It was only a matter of time.)

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014) brought us more traditional tale of apes vs. mankind. The simian flu, created by Franco in the first film, made apes smarter but was wiping out humanity. Some survivors want to find a way to live in peace with the apes. Some apes want to pay humanity back for the cruel testing done to them. There are all sorts of interesting grey areas explored and ideological questions raised. And audiences who didn’t care about that kind of thing at least had monkeys running around, firing machine guns. Truly, there was something for everyone.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” is the bleakest of the series and an absolute mental movie. There are so many moments I marveled over; it’s an unconventional and riveting piece of mass-market entertainment. Intelligent apes are the main characters in a movie that showcases the brutality of war and worthlessness of revenge.

This time Caesar is trying to protect his clan from the incursions of a military unit desperate to eradicate them. Apparently there are still humans that haven’t gotten over the whole “simian flu ending humanity” thing. They won’t be happy until they’ve killed a whole bunch of apes. The paramilitary group of raging fascists are led by the Colonel (Woody Harrelson), who believes humanity’s only hope involves a monkey-murder orgy. After he captures almost all of the intelligent apes, he decides to not kill them but use them as slave labor to build a wall made of rock and sticks.

Say what, now?

Apparently, they need to build a wall at their base to help protect them from an impending attack from another group of humans who think he’s gone too far and have decided he needs to die.

My major complaint with “War for the Planet of the Apes” is some of the silly plotting. Amazingly enough, most disbelief I had with the story didn’t come from the apes but the humans—nonsensical decisions and actions by human characters that happen solely to forward the plot. For instance, there’s a military base seemingly anyone can walk in and out of without being discovered. There’s also a rock-and-stone wall that gets built only to be utterly demolished within seconds of the final battle beginning.

All gripes aside, there’s also a lot of weird and wonderful here. The ape characters are rendered so well, both visually and in terms of character development. They have been brought to life with game-changing levels of technology. It’s not just that animators can bring apes to life virtually onscreen, it’s the way they act and the emotions they’re able to convey. The apes are actually better developed than human characters who aren’t given a lot to do. Harrelson convincingly chews scenery and conveys menace as Colonel. He’s a solid villain with some decent motivation.

There are some absolutely brutal and beautiful moments in this unique blockbuster. I can’t think of a franchise in the 21st century that has provided so many interesting, surreal and haunting moments. The recent movies may not have been perfect, but they sure as hell provided some thought-provoking, engaging and unconventional stories that feel extremely fresh in the stale landscape of franchise film.

DETAILS:

War for the Planet of the Apes

Rated PG-13

Directed by Matt Reeves

Starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn

