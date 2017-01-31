P ress Secretary Spicer smiled down from the wall screen in the empty lunchroom. “Alternative facts!” My colleague, Columbia, grimaced.

“C’mon,” I said. “Like every salesman, he knows that feelings beat facts and narrative trumps numbers. Sell the story. Our first POP is staying true to the script that convinced nearly a quarter of Americans to vote for him.”

“First POP?” she asked.

“Post-Obama President,” I clarified.

Spicer defended a recently signed executive order. My friend said, “Remember when executive orders were the work of an evil dictator? This is what fascism looks like!”

“But,” I stammered, isn’t it cool the first POP almost single-handedly has reignited a dormant, fragmented feminist movement? Three times as many people went to DC for the Women’s March than for the inauguration. There were between 3 and 4 million across the nation, including 2,000 to 2,500 in Wilmington.”

“More media misinformation,” my colleague Sam said as he entered the room with his leftovers. “There were a lot more people at the inauguration. Were you at the march in Wilmington or Washington?”

I shook my head no.

“Then you have your facts and I have mine.”

“Like you have your oxygen and I have mine?” Columbia asked firmly.

Case closed.

Sam smiled and walked to the microwave. “The people spoke in November. Time to quit whining and get along again.”

Columbia’s face burned as we left the lunchroom. “Eight years of ‘lynch the black guy,’ and now they’re all Rodney King? ‘Why can’t we all just get along?’” She exhaled a little ditty, “Fascism, feminism and facts … oh, my!”

“We are definitely not in Kansas anymore.” I sighed.

According to several sources, “fascism,” “feminism” and “facts,” were near the top of Merriam-Webster’s search list in the week after the inauguration. “Fascism” has been number one for the last few months. That’s not surprising after an inauguration speech that never mentioned Wall Street as a problem and stated, “At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America…” Total allegiance? Where do I sign the loyalty oath, Mein Herr?

The uber-nationalistic loyalty statement is consistent with fascism. To not be mistaken for a fascist regime, don’t blame and restrict “the press,” lie outright about the size of your inauguration crowd, double down on unsubstantiated claims of “massive voter fraud,” gag FDA and EPA scientists and abortion providers, build a wall, or move to bring back torture. Yet, such acts occurred in the first week of the regime. They aren’t alternative facts.

Acceptance of “alternative facts” fuels fascism. Daniel Moynihan (among others) said, “You are entitled to your own opinion, not your own facts.” Now? We can all have our own set of facts!

Merriam-Webster defines “fact” as something “presented as objective reality.” Which begs the question: Who presents a piece of information? Who is objective?

Mary Poovey wrote an extensive analysis, “A History of the Modern Fact.” (I picked up the book after the GOP convention.) Dr. Poovey hypothesizes the rise of writing and double-entry bookkeeping in early capitalism started our love affair with the “objective fact.” However, she emphasizes the title is “A History,” not “The History.” It is her weave of various pieces of information into a coherent thesis.

Facts—whatever they are—have never been an issue for first POP. We gave him the keys to the White House, fully aware he spent a lifetime in the public eye, playing poker with facts, spitting on or ignoring evidence that doesn’t support his story—“The Story of the Don.”

Rebirth of feminist activism has the greatest potential to find common “facts” and prevent further decay of democracy. Women’s issues are men’s issues. Women’s issues bind issues of race, class, gender, education, equality, and environment. Women know activism doesn’t mean taking a day off from working for “The Man” to wave a sign in front of the federal building. It means a daily lifetime struggle in a system of many children in positions of power not wanting to listen to their mothers.

No doubt, my friend and colleague Columbia is a great-granddaughter of the original American mascot and focus of our first national anthem, “Columbia.” (That’s a fact.) It’s time for Columbia to reassert herself as a central figure in our collective psyche.

“Hail, Columbia!”

Mark Basquill

