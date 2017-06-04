This week encore is following keys player Marco Benevento to his upcoming show just down the road from ILM at Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh this Friday, June 9. While touring, Benevento plays a great deal from his latest records “The Story of Fred Short” (April 2016) and “Woodstock Sessions” (February 2017).

Followers of Benevento’s work for last 15 or so years know his first four records were all instrumentals. Particularly with the Benevento-Russo Duo and his early solo releases, including 2010’s “Between the Needles and Nightfall.” However, since 2012’s “TigerFace,” he’s been getting more and more comfortable with not only penning lyrics but singing them as well.

“The Story of Fred Short” features even more lyrical writing from this instrumentalist, as well as guitar for the first time. Despite the change, his songwriting process itself hasn’t really changed that much. Benevento’s work has “always been a vocal thing, it’s just never been a lyrical thing.”

“I would always play chord progressions and I’d hum or sing along a melody line I was hearing in my head,” he explains. “And then I’d play it on another synthesizer or play it on a piano and I would just have songs that were instrumental songs with melodies that almost sounded like songs with lyrics but done instrumentally.”

The first time Benevento added words to go along with those melodies and chord progression was with a song “This Is How It Goes” from 2012’s “TigerFace.” Though, he imagined a girl’s voice singing it, so he enlisted Rubblebucket vocalist Kalmia Traver.

“She was basically the one who opened the door to me hearing my own songs with a vocalist,” Benevento continues. “So when we made our fifth record ‘Swift’ [2014] the plan was to hire her back again. [But] I finally felt like it was now my turn to try and sing my own melodies.”

Benevento’s been “hungry and curious” ever since. He now finds himself deep in study of lyric writing. At almost 40 years old, Benevento’s an accomplished pianist, organ player and overall instrumentalist. Yet now as a singer and lyricist, it’s changed his whole listening experience. Almost like being color blind and seeing red for the first time.

“I’m learning that I never really paid attention to words,” he admits. “I’ve always been a ‘sound guy,’ someone who’s been into instrumentals of songs by The Beatles, The Allman Brothers and the instrumental jams that I like a lot. I heard the words but I didn’t really. I’m not even much of talker. I don’t even really read that much. I’m not like a ‘word guy.’”

Benevento consumes work by the likes of Leonard Cohen and revisits albums of some of the most famed and acclaimed songwriters like Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and John Lennon. Essentially, he’s filling in musical holes that somehow got deeper over the years. Living now in Woodstock, New York, he’s just down the road from Levon Helmes’ barn, where Benevento has been playing a lot with the singer’s daughter Amy Helmes.

“There are a lot of singers and songwriters up here,” Benevento adds, “and it’s just a given that you sing and that you can play along and harmonize. I’ve been doing that in the community when I’m home, which is rare, but when I am home I’m immersed in the musical scene here.

While he loves penning and singing lyrics for his music, Benevento hasn’t lost the deep improvisational elements of playing live. In fact, Benevento also released “Woodstock Sessions” in 2017, a live album performed and recorded at Applehead Studios, where he worked with on “TigerFace” and “Story of Fred Short,” too.

“I feel like the lyrical songwriting part is a nice way to make our shows a little bit more well rounded,” he observes. “And to tap into some other people in the room that aren’t too much into the instrumental songs, and vice versa with those who might not be into the singing and want to hear the older tunes that we played more of when we first started, which we still do and I don’t want to lose that element at all because I do enjoy that live and that variety show.”

Between heavy piano solos and his band’s guitar, bass, drums, etc., there’s a great deal of impromptu communication onstage. They’ve been consistently starting shows with side A of “The Story of Fred Short” in it’s entirety. Benevento likes these seven songs as their own set, which morph and meld together for nothing less than at 25-minute dance party.

“I want to put it across as sort of this almost ADD-type musical where there’s two minutes of this song and it gets faster and goes to the next song and then it gets even faster and goes to the next song,” he explains. “It’s kind of like the stream of consciousness, I like that element.”

Side B of “The Story Of Fred Short” is more or less improvised like Benevento’s live performances. Lately, they’ve been following “The Story of Fred Short” with “Greenpoint” from “Needles and Nightfall” [2010], which helps the band open up after playing a tight set of “Fred Short.”

“You can actually see the audience relieved that we’re sort of done with that onslaught of musical ideas,” Benevento quips.

How Benevento orders and shapes a set could mean the difference between a audience losing interest and heading back to the bar, or getting excited for a brand new song. One he’s been playing since October 2016, but still hasn’t titled, has its place in his sets already—others are still finding homes.

“You have all of these songs that you’ve been playing for years and years and you come up with this sort of cluster of songs that always work together,” he continues. “And then you have your new songs and you’re trying to figure out where they go without them sticking out like sore thumb. I feel like that’s the hardest part about it all.”

Songs also tend to take various shapes and pick up nuances along the way. Once he and the band are “loose,” they tend to follow notes and ideas down the proverbial rabbit hole onstage, which occasionally lead to musical walkabouts for 15 or 20 minutes.

“It’s not cacophony or some crazy trip, it’s more like a mood music,” he explains, “almost like soundtrack sort of music. There can be a moment when a song with morph into another song and there’s this segway you didn’t even expect. Even further, sometimes, you’ll go into a third song and then back to the first song.”

Benevento has several new tunes he’s road-testing, too, and will likely have brand new stuff at Lincoln Theatre they’ve never played live—or maybe just played once live before. He may even have a new record out by next spring.

Folks can catch Marco Benevento, with openers The Hot at Nights, at Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh this Friday, June 9. Show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $15. Visit lincolntheatre.com.

