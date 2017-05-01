“P ost-apocalyptic desert trip.” It’s how Big Something’s lead singer and guitarist, Nick MacDaniels, describes their fourth album, “Tumbleweed” (February 2017).

It’s a pretty literal label. The first song and title track is about a character aimlessly wandering a desert wasteland, just trying to survive as the intro begins: “A million miles to drag your bag of bones / drag ‘em through the sand / drag ‘em on your own / you’re out of luck and far from home / so far from home / keep pressing on.”

“There’s some peyote references in the lyrics,” MacDaniels tells encore, “and the cover art of the album is kind of a depiction of that song as well. There’s themes—UFOs, zombies and post-apocalyptic imagery—throughout the album.”

While all songs were recorded for “Tumbleweed” in April 2016, they each had been written and performed live over a span of two or three years. The band worked with lyricist Paul Interdonato—“whose got a pretty crazy imagination”—to create and build upon scenes and narratives throughout the record. The collection also is an amalgamation of metaphors of what’s happening in the world today.

MacDaniels, along with Jesse Hensley (guitar), Casey Cranford (ax, EWI), Josh Kagel (keys, trumpet), Doug Marshall (bass), and Ben Vinograd (drums), have in a way composed a soundtrack for Interdonato’s stories. Not to mention their sound and lights pro, Cameron Grogan, creates a visual dream onstage with which Wilmington fans are familiar. Big Something has something particularly special in store for their Cinco de Mayo show at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Friday.

Their sound can’t be surmised in one genre; they incorporate rock, funk, pop, folk, electronic, jazz, et al. Though, not necessarily a conscious decision, they like to switch up these sounds throughout their work. “Passenger” is a tune most indicative of their roots in North Carolina. Interdonato wanted to write a song about a train, so MacDaniels thought a bluegrass, up-tempo shuffle—chugging along like on its track—would fit that theme well.

“Living in North Carolina, we get to experience a lot of [country and bluegrass] on a regular basis,” MacDaniels tells. “I play mandolin . . . so we wanted to have another song where we could use the mandolin in the studio. It’s just fun to play around a bit with different styles. I think it’s cool for the listener because it’s a little bit of a change of pace from the rest of the stuff.”

“Blue Dream” has more of an electronic vibe and is based around an arpeggiator; they have to almost play with a backing track to keep the same tempo and time. It’s not something they typically do, MacDaniels admits, but it was something new and fun to try.

Actually, recording “Tumbleweed” was full of first-time experimentation. It was their first time recording in a “legitimately really nice studio.”

“Until now, we’ve kind of recorded our albums in makeshift basement- and storage-unit studios,” MacDaniels explains. “There was a lot more experimenting with sounds on the album because of the setting we were in and all of the gear we had at our disposal.”

This time around they worked with Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville; they were able to experiment with different amps, drum sounds, and an old, out-of-tune piano they ended up using at the end of “Waves.”

While the entire process felt a lot more professional, this also was one of their biggest investments in themselves and their work. Paying by the hour, they felt more pressure to get everything done within a limited timeframe. It also eliminated the danger of overworking a song since there was less of a relaxed schedule.

“In the past we would go in for like a day or two at time and come back a couple of weeks later to finish up this and that,” MacDaniels explains. “Whereas with this album, we recorded everyday for 8 to 12 hours for a week straight.”

The more streamlined and focused experience included residing together in a mountain house while recording. It allowed them to shut out the rest of the world, hang out, have fun, and make music. “It was a really fun project,” he adds. “It was probably our most satisfying studio experience so far.”

Their long-time producer, John Custer, came back again on the record. While he’s worked with Big Something on all four releases, he’s become a great mentor and friend to the band. He also has a ton of experience. From his studio time in Muscle Shoals to being nominated for a GRAMMY, he’s one of the most knowledgeable and “bad-ass” producers out there.

“He’s got a rock-star mentality where he just kind of oozes Jedi-like musical prowess,” MacDaniels quips. “He’s got some of the most amazing ears, [and] he hears the tiniest little nuances and frequencies you would never even notice. He’s great at coaching the band and bringing out the best performances out of each member.”

In fact, Custer had a great impact on the sonic landscape of “Tumbleweed.” Even a simple drum-beat change of the opening song made it tighter. On “Passenger” he suggested going a rimshot beat, which added a new dynamic. For the ending of “The Flood,” he suggested detuning the guitar for a long, droning feedback-effect.

“It gave it a grandiose ending to fit the song really well,” MacDaniels adds. “[Custer] is always saying, ‘What other sounds you got?’ He’ll pick which sound he thinks works well—lots of little things like that he brought to the table.”

There are always nuances and variations at each live show Big Something performs, too. In a way, no song is ever played the same way twice. When Big Something recorded “Tumbleweed,” all six players were together in the studio at the same time—they weren’t layering parts.

“We all wanted the album to have a live feeling,” MacDaniels says, “kinda like capturing lightning in a bottle; you can’t always get that live feel, but I think we were able to do it pretty well on this album. . . . We’re definitely at a point now where we’re ready to start writing and pumping out new tunes,”

Big Something is working on new material they plan to debut at their own Big What? music festival, set for August 17-19, at Shakori Hills Community Arts Center in Pittsboro. In the meantime, readers can catch them live at GLA on May 5.

DETAILS:

BIG Something

Friday, May 5

Doors: 5:30 p.m.; Show: 6 p.m.

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

1941 Amphitheatre Dr.

Tickets: $21

greenfieldlakeamphitheater.com

About the Author: Shannon Rae Gentry

