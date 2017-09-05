“So Labor Day is coming up. Are you going to write about unions and the labor movement again?” Jock asked me over coffee a few days ago.

“Well, if I do, the editor lady would want a different take on it. I can’t just run the piece about the creation of labor unions and the labor movement leading to the miracle that is the weekend again.” I sipped my coffee. “She would want something new.”

“Of course.” Jock paused. “I didn’t mean that. But you can come up with something.”

“Well, there’s another problem,” I sighed.

Jock gave me the “Well … I’m waiting” look that involves his beautiful blue eyes getting very big and him lifting his left hand in a gesture reminiscent of a request for the next dance.

I sighed and tried to explain that the world has changed a lot since I started writing this column. The connotation of words have changed. “Labor,” “local,” “homegrown,” even “made in the USA” don’t mean what they did two years ago. They are loaded with connotations that are not where I am coming from. Does it mean I don’t actively look for “Made in the USA”? I do. Does it mean I don’t try to support small businesses? I still go out of my way to shop small—though, not to the exclusivity I used to.

I’m not sure I can see a big picture anymore. Even if I could, I don’t know if I could clearly communicate any ideas about the picture and how it could be applicable on a personal or local level. The world I thought I knew is changing, and my perception of it is getting muddier rather than clearer.

Hurricane Harvey is heartbreaking, and for anyone living in a hurricane-prone area, it is all too relatable. We live on a tiny peninsula we continue to pack with density. The events around Berkley and Charlottesville and the accompanying arguments and discussion are a jolt. I can’t even articulate my concerns about North Korea. Closer to home, we have the ongoing GenX water issue that paradoxically cuts at the public trust, while confirming the deeply held conspiracy theory that lurks in the reptile part of my brain.

I am probably more shielded than most people because I don’t do Facebook and I don’t have a smart phone. Those two choices go a long way toward preserving my sanity and friendships I value. So in my little ostrich-head-in-sand-world, how do I cope, let alone find any perspective?

Well, I have gone back to “Zone 0 and 1.” In permaculture, which is a landscape and agricultural design theory I am fascinated by, Zone 0 is the nexus, the center, the place you spend the most time, your residence. Zone 1 surrounds Zone 0 and can most easily be defined as your most frequently and highly trafficked area. In other words: the opposite of “out of sight out of mind.” I have become a hermit of sorts, buried in work and home life. There is a distinct possibility the staff at the bookstore might not recognize me it has been so long since I have had a regular schedule there. Bart Duarte, my favorite plumber, has probably seen more of me lately than anyone else. Because when I get lost, I get to work. It’s the only real coping skill I have.

I’m not certain how to change the world. I’m not certain what I can offer anymore. All I think I can do is to keep learning, researching, writing, and working on my little corner of things. Is that as selfish as it sounds? Maybe.

I think the pursuit of knowledge, comprehension and understanding is a worthy one and perhaps one of a few we can offer each other. Part of what a book allows readers to do is to try on a different perspective, see how it feels, what it sounds like, and try to see it. We can learn from other people’s experiences. It is amazing how wide and vast the world is.

It is Labor Day, and I have been thinking a lot about the concept of labor. Jock and I got into an odd and circular discussion about the perception of labor around the planet. Given that Jock has been tagged as inventing a “labor-saving device” with the peanut sheller, it is a topic we come back to more often than not.

The first time we went to East Africa together I observed to Jock the necktie was a hard-won status symbol not easily relinquished. It struck me as a particularly interesting contrast because in America the trend was toward “unjobbing”—working from home, leaving the corporate office environment and entrepreneurship. In my motley experience in the labor market, I have been paid for piece work (as in paid per the item I produced), I have been paid hourly, and for most of my working life, I have had to sell items to produce income upon which to survive. It has taken many years for me to realize I have no interest in the vision of success most entrepreneurs do. I don’t look at entrepreneurship as something involving me wearing a suit every day, never getting my hands dirty and exploiting the working class. I don’t want to wear a necktie or a suit of any kind because I prefer to get covered in plaster, and paint and have the satisfaction of a job well done.

I need time to contemplate. I need to try and sort my way through the questions and topics that plague me because they are not simple. The answers are not snap judgments. For me, all I can do is go back to reading and contemplation, while renovating the next project and gardening. As for the next project, the next step forward takes shape around me; I hope the answers I am looking for will begin to take shape, too.

“Artisan” and its accompanying “artisanal” are words I am seeing thrown around frequently. It’s a trendy way of describing one’s work. Someone doesn’t make bread, they are an artisan baker. But part of what an artisan does is to produce something intentionally; to sculpt or hand build something with a specific attention to it. Craft brewing, craft cheese making, craft soap making, craft furniture, etc., all are things I am awed by and really grateful for.

But are they perhaps also metaphors for something else?

Perhaps the craft of sculpting and shaping is not only with our own minds, but of our actions. We change and grow into people we really, truly are proud to be. I think what I am aiming for now with cultivating my Zones 0 and 1 is trying to expand and broaden my mind and its abilities to find a way to apply that same theory to our changing world.

I have to learn to live with uncertainness.

I have to find a way to contribute in the middle of that cloud.

I have to find a way to leave the world a little better than when I showed up here. But it is going to take a lot more input of knowledge and information to make that happen.

So, for now, cultivating my values comes from people, community, giving, trying to invest in infrastructure, and strengthening the tools to move forward. Most of all, to create fertile ground to find a way forward.

I can’t be the only one feeling lost and confused.

