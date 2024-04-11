“I t looks like a youth group came through here a few weeks ago,” I commented to John.

“Mmmm? Why do you say that?” he asked, as he looked up from reading.

“There’s a whole bunch—one right after the other—with the same date and lots of comments about God’s goodness and blessings.”

“Yep. That sounds about right.” A former youth group member, he nodded and smiled.

We were reading the notebooks in the Wrightsville Beach Mailbox. A couple of years ago I put it on my list of 50 things to do as part of a new year’s resolution. I wasn’t entirely certain where it was located, but it seemed like a romantic idea that had attracted people’s thoughts and attention. Two weeks ago John and I took an afternoon sabbatical to the north end of Wrightsville Beach to ponder the state of the world, our lives and future—just typical Monday conversation.

It was low tide; we contemplated trying to walk to Figure Eight Island, more out of curiosity and a personal challenge than any real desire to go to Figure Eight. Pretentious exclusivity is not really my thing, but John still has enough young testosterone to like the idea of gate-crashing somewhere he is not expected to be. Working around the far edge past Shell Island Resort, while looking for a good place to attempt the crossing, we talked about storms and the creation of the beach we were currently enjoying.

“It might have been before you moved here,” I said and looked at John while trying to place things in a chronological order —which has become increasingly more difficult. “For a while there were sand bags right up against the hotel, and the ocean was trying to pull it back into the sea. Where we are standing was underwater.”

I recalled the huge worm-like bags that wrapped the hotel and thought about the sharp drop and strong currents that met at the point, to create a swimming situation I was not strong enough or skilled enough to attempt. Now, through human engineering, the island extends far past the hotel with a roped-off area for a bird habitat and plenty of room to stroll, fly a kite, or run with a dog. I noted when I was little this was unofficially known as the topless beach or the gay beach back in the dunes.

“Ooh! Tern—let’s see what kind!” John got distracted by birds in our vicinity. He began explaining the mating rituals of terns, which apparently looks a lot like life at a bar or country club boiled down to the most basic needs and communication.

We gave up on crossing to Figure Eight and trying to solve the world’s problems. It seemed more reasonable to head back into the wind, the way we came.

That’s when it happened. We just sort of stumbled upon the mailbox—or, rather, three mailboxes. There are two stacked on a wooden post, and to their left, another mailbox is on a post in front of Shell Island Resort. Each mailbox is stuffed with notebooks and writing implements to write letters and read the correspondence of those who previously visited.

It is fascinating.

We stood there, reading and comparing for the rest of the afternoon, missing our parking meter expiration by an hour. Besides the youth group note, there was quite a range of communication: confessionals, lots of “so and so was here,” graffiti-like drawings, a couple of love notes to the beach, some lengthy discussions about weathering life’s storms from people who were trying to put their lives back together, and several letters to friends or family members who had passed. In one notebook a person had gone through and commented on everyone’s letter, offering God’s opinion on what they should do. (I will defer discussing whether they are actually Metatron or not.)

I think what fascinated me most was the tactile aspect, coupled with discovery. In an age of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, it amazes me a notebook in a mailbox compels people still. A desire to be noticed, to have been somewhere, to have left a mark—however small—is important. The recurring message, page after page, was, “I’m here! I matter!”

We still want to peek into other people’s lives. There is still a sense of voyeurism—especially with the long confessional letters about adultery, coming out, losing one’s way, losing economic stability, losing relationships, addiction, etc. To be blunt, it can be very heavy encountering page after page of deep confession, mingled with overly bright certainty about how others should be living. Maybe this is what a Facebook newsfeed is like (I’m a Luddite who avoids Facebook). Only, this offers the anonymity of writing in a notebook in a mailbox with no digital signature or footprint.

The waves crash behind us, and the wind blew my hair into my face. The majesty of the ocean was a good reminder of how insignificant we really are—as the beach is in a constant state of flux with tides, renourishment efforts and grinding wear of time. For me this beach—this stretch—is part of home. It is eternal, dependable and unchanging. It has marked so many signposts in my life: losing my favorite hair barrette at age 4—the one with blue birds, which I eventually accepted “must have floated off to China.” The day I got my driver’s license, I drove here, solo, for the first time. I visited the lifeguard stand on prom night. The night before I left home, I went skinny dipping in the moonlight. I took Hilda for her first swim in the ocean here. I spent countless birthday parties with friends here, and have done countless walks to reset and reshape my perspective and life plans. Even the sand is not the same—having changed over and over again. But I feel I recognize it in a way I don’t feel at home at other places—other beaches I have visited around the globe.

John left a letter in one of the notebooks, a short transcendental essay about nature that would have made Thoreau proud.

“Are you going to write a letter?” John asked.

I shook my head. I thought I would, but confronted with a notebook pulsating with human emotion, my own life and message seemed far too insignificant to add a missive.

We returned the notebooks to the boxes. Beside us a young couple oohed and aahed at the single post box. John and I exchanged a smile and turned into the wind, to give the couple a little privacy for their moment of discovery.

