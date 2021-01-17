E rica Julien picked up a sword for the first time four years ago. She walked into Tileston Gym for a Tuesday-night beginner fencing class with Cape Fear Fencing Association. “I saw a little ad in the paper and thought why not?” she recalls. Little did she suspect she would make the US fencing team for the world championships—let alone in less than five years of practice.

Last October she headed off to Stralsund, Germany, to compete—something new to Julien, who never considered herself a competitive person, really. “After I got into fencing and started competing, some competitive side came out of me that I didn’t know existed,” she says with a twinkle in her eye.

When I first met Julien she seemed like a modern incarnation of a Norse Shieldmaiden (warrior woman): svelte athletic build, quick reflexes, confident walk, and a disarming smile to match her merry but shrewd eyes. She exudes an aura of looking for the next adventure, and if I had to choose companions to go on a quest or into perilous battle, she would top the list.

When we talked before she headed overseas for the championship, she confided another surprise was in store: She was born in a refugee camp in Hanau, Germany, in 1945. Since coming to Ellis Island at age 3, she had not returned to Germany. “Refugee” is not a descriptor that usually leaps to mind when mentioning camps in Germany during WWII. But for Julien’s family, it was sanctuary and refuge when they fled from Latvia.

“My father was on Stalin’s hit list, so we had to leave Latvia,” she tells. “We went out on the boat on the Baltic, and at the time it was still dangerous. There were submarines in the Baltic and they would sink passenger ships. Several of them sunk. The people on the boats took a chance to get to the American side of Germany. A lot of Latvians went there and immigrated to Canada, Australia, wherever you could get in under the quota system.”

Though Julien had visited Latvia and found her family there, she had yet to return to Hanau. At only 25 kilometers from the Frankfurt airport, it seemed fate had handed her a chance to make peace with the first chapter of her life.

“I hoped one day to do it, but I had never had any definite plan to do it,” Julien explains. She knew from the Internet the camp was gone, but still she needed to see for herself. Walking the streets in Hanau, most famous as the hometown of the Brothers Grimm, she discovered there wasn’t much to trigger her memory. Most of the town had been rebuilt.

“Fencing is a game of living chess, a match where reflexes only work in combination with intent, and mind and body must work together at every moment.” — V. E. Schwab

Julien was preparing for the world championship competition for most of the second half of 2016. “I do well in my age group – not against those 20 somethings,” she says. “But in my age group I can handle.” In fact, she did so well, she came in second at a Baltimore competition and at the nationals in Dallas, while placing third in Richmond. These wins make her eligible to compete on the world’s team.

“Then I took up sabre a year ago,” she explains. “[I] did OK in, so I’m on the sabre and epee teams now. But I’m not a sabre fencer.”

She had to purchase an entire package of new fencing equipment to participate internationally. She needed two masks that could withstand a greater impact, because epee and sabre fencing use different equipment. In sabre fencing, the head is considered part of the target area, so the mask is different from an epee mask, wherein the head is not an acceptable target area.

“You have to get new blades, because you need the higher quality blades,” she counts off on her fingers. “I have to buy four for epee and two for sabre.”

New knickers, jacket, glove, with her name embroidered on her gear so the judge can identify her with her mask on … it all adds up. To about $1,600 worth, in fact.

Then, of course, there was the documentary. One of Erica’s fellow fencers at Cape Fear Fencing, Alex Hoelscher, works in the film industry. “I mainly do TV commercials and edit for different PBS shows,” Hoelscher notes. Erica caught his attention. “She kept coming back with medals and going to tournaments. Also, she kept on fencing. So I asked her about her goals and why she fences and went from there.”

The idea of following her to the world championship and to her birthplace seemed like it needed to be filmed. Hoelscher appeared to have a sports documentary on his hands.

“The film is called ‘Under the Mask,’” he says. “We are hoping to have a rough cut by the end of summer 2017.”

The footage of Julien fencing is fascinating. Though women have fenced foil in the Olympics since 1924, epee and sabre have only recently been added as women’s events (1996 and 2004 respectively). For years it has been a male-dominated sport, but the tide is starting to turn. Certainly, Duke University alum and epee bronze medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad garnered considerable attention at the last Olympics. Julien seems to be living proof that women can excel in the sport, and indeed, she is inspiring. In fact, in the epee round at the world championship, she lost only by one point.

“In the direct elimination round, my score was 9-10,” she says. “This made my final placement 17.”

She was an alternate in the sabre round originally. “But we had confusion since the lady originally on the sabre team decided to fence, which moved me off of sabre,” she says.

Julien’s journey seems compressed from the outside, but, apparently, for the lady living it, the intensity has been a roller coaster. She recalls at her first tournament she was uncontrollably nervous.

“I couldn’t hit anything, I was so nervous—I didn’t know what I was doing!” she laughs. “I said I would never fence again. Tuesday I was back. I probably quit fencing about 200 times.”

It’s become the club joke: “Has Erica quit fencing again?”

“Every time I have a bad tournament, [I say,] ‘I’m not coming back! I’m turning in all my weapons! That’s the end of it!’” she quips. “And I’d be back the next Tuesday. But I’ll probably be fencing until they drag me off the strip.”

Even through her accomplishments, Julien has more she wants to do: compete against the spry 20-something athletes she sees at tournaments. “I’ve gotten awfully competitive,” she iterates. “I understand I can’t beat 20-somethings—but, boy, just one time. I’ve got that on my bucket list. One time!”

Related Posts

About the Author: Gwenyfar Rohler

« CARPE LIBRUM: How ‘Doonesbury’ has personalized life as we know NEWS OF THE WEIRD »