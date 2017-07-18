“T his will teach me humility.” I shook my head and headed back out into the yard. I hit the “stop and get a drink of water before you collapse from heat exhaustion” point in the ongoing process of attempting to learn the fine art of mortar repointing.

When I say “fine art,” there is not a bit of sarcasm in it. If I have ascertained anything in the last few weeks, it is that mortar is indeed an art in every sense.

“Do you want to fix the crack in the mortar before I paint the window?” Elise queried. She was working on a window that faced the street—one everyone can see.

I shook my head. “This is going to take some practice before I am ready to do this in an area people can see.”

“I understand,” she nodded and gave me an encouraging smile. As a musician, I hoped she would. You start with “do re mi” and work up to Mozart, but sometimes you stop at “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” Right now, I am aspiring to a “Row, Row, Row” that is passable enough to repoint the mortar on the front of the house.

I have started in a hidden corner of the backyard, obscured by 8-foot azaleas. It was a conscious choice because right now I have the mortar repointing equivalent of macaroni and fingerpaint on construction paper the teacher has written “I love grandma” underneath.

“It stayed in. That’s good!” Elise pointed to my latest attempt. She is very encouraging; she is also right.

Last week my mortar was coming out as soup rather than cake batter. The first attempt just slipped out of the bricks and sprayed itself across the wall.

“Did you write your initials in the mix in the bucket? Did they stay?” Jock asked when I came home in tears.

“Yes, sweetheart, I did—and, yes, they stayed. Though it might work for peanut shellers, it doesn’t work for brick mortar.”

“Well, OK, then … sorry.” He gave me one of his “confused when dealing with woman” looks. Do I offer advice or walk away? He was clearly debating in his head. He took a chance, despite having lifetime experience dealing with the opposite gender.

“Did you add more dry mix? You know, once you do your dry mix with the sand, you can still add more powder.”

Cement has dominated much of Jock’s life for the last 15 years since his invention of the peanut sheller. Countless nights have found him back at his shop after 11 p.m., pulling shellers out of molds when they are at the right hardness but still soft enough to easily slide from the mold. So my newfound interest in mortar is right in his wheelhouse. Except this is a little different than building a machine out of concrete. I’ve got cracks and holes in thin lines of mortar between bricks on a vertical surface. Trying just to get mortar in between the bricks is frustrating under the best of circumstances. Getting it to stay put and look pretty is even harder. I, suddenly, for the very first time in my life, sympathize with beauty-pageant stage mothers.

Cement is one of the most common building materials on the planet. Part of why Jock likes it for building peanut shellers is it can be acquired anywhere on the globe for pretty cheap. What we think of as cement is Portland Cement (the name on the patent), which was developed in the UK in the late 1700s and refined in the early 1800s. Lime cement was the industry standard up until Portland Cement came along and cornered the market because it would turn over or set up faster and stronger—which meant we could build more stuff, more quickly.

As some may no doubt remember from high-school history class, it came about during the period of the Industrial Revolution—which brought more people to city centers for factory jobs, and created a demand for housing that led to a building boom. The attributes of Portland Cement over lime cement made it a natural choice for any builder trying to maximize profits.

Making it involves heating cement kilns to incredibly high temperatures and producing ash waste. The environmental impacts are significant, as anyone who lived here during the battle to keep Titan Cement at bay will remember. So it really is the ultimate “Not In My Back Yard” problem. We all use it, we all need it, but no one wants it made where the air they breathe and water they drink are at stake. But it is ubiquitous because it works.

Taking building blocks and sticking them together has worked since ancient Egypt. Our current building methods estimate mortar should last about 100 years, give or take, before it needs to be repointed. Well, mine is 120 years old, so I have known this was coming for a while.

“You need gloves,” Virginia Wright-Frierson told me a few months back. Famous for (among many accomplishments) building the Bottle Chapel at Airlie Gardens, she spent a good chunk of time with mortar to hold the bottles in place. She was right: The mortar will suck every ounce of moisture out of the skin—especially hands.

But it has done even more: stretched my abilities and faith in myself. This is what I have learned over the last week:

1. When cutting the old mortar out from between bricks, it’s important to be higher than the angle grinder. I can’t work it above my head and have everything spray into my eyes, face and hair.

2. For verticals, the air chisel works better.

3. Mortar dust gets in places I never imagined: eyelashes, ears, the crook of your elbow…

4. When using a tipped bag (like for cake decorating) to apply mortar, it’s important to be above the brick so gravity helps.

5. Do not mess with the mix ratio!

6. The fine tool can be my best friend.

7. If it gets on the end of the nose, trying to rub it off will make it much worse. Just live with it.

8. The rain barrels were worth every penny. Mortar repointing takes a lot of water—from the mix to keeping the bricks damp to cleaning up the tools at the end of the day. It is wonderful to use water we have collected rather than what comes out of the tap.

9. As Scarlett O’Hara noted, “Tomorrow is another day.” Sometimes it’s important to walk away and think for a bit; other times, just let the mortar set overnight.

10. Mortar repointing must be mastered only with practice, like all arts: learning the feel and developing a sense and skill with it.

Next week I get to try to wash the haze off the brick with muriatic acid. In the meantime, my friends John and Elise have been scraping down, caulking, priming, and painting the windows and front porch. We are about a month away from having all the first-floor windows finished.

It might take me the better part of the year to finish the mortar repointing at this rate. But, not only will I be more certain about the future of the house, I will have the satisfaction of having learned to do something I didn’t think I could do—and sticking it out in spite of setbacks.

At the end of the day, it’s what I really want the most. Well, that and to impress Jock with my cement skills.

