“ D o you need directions to anything? Recommendations for lunch or dinner?” I offer this so often to guests at the bookstore I almost sound like I am on auto-pilot.

“Is there anything we should see or do while we’re here?” This is a surprisingly common response.

“Well, how do you feel about snakes?” If they respond with something along the lines of, “OK,” I begin a spiel about Cape Fear Serpentarium’s collection, the surprising amount of science that is accessible through the signage inside, and usually end up with a comment about the collection as the result of one incredibly insane and passionate human being: Dean Ripa.

I say that with incredible respect and admiration. I would say Dean’s intense and extreme passion for snakes is inspiring and marvelous to behold. It takes one to know one; I mean look at my book problem. Except books rarely bite and inject venom into any body.

Since 2001 Dean and the Serpentarium have been a fixture downtown. Tall, dark, handsome, and incredibly intense, he was hard to miss and completely unforgettable. The first few times we met he completely overwhelmed me—and that was before I learned he used to hang out with William S. Burroughs and had archived their correspondences. Burroughs actually bought several of Dean’s paintings. In addition to his passion for snakes, Dean was a talented visual artist, singer (who toured with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra) and writer.

Part of his intensity were the stories that preceded him. Like many tall tales, some have probably grown bigger over the years. There is one about losing a poisonous snake in the house when he was in high school and his family having to move out for months until it could be located; or anther about him joining the Peace Corps to go snake hunting. Then there are the much-publicized tales of his bites by bushmaster snakes (which he specialized in) and medical treatments which followed.

Actually, if anyone ever visited the Serpentarium, they would find Dean’s ability to narrate the snake-bite experience (what the pain felt like in what sequence) incredibly informative, as he was bitten 12 times by venomous snakes. Dean was considered to be the leading world authority on the bushmaster snake. He pioneered breeding them in captivity and extensively documented their habits, needs, development, and behavior. One of the most deadly snakes on the planet, the bushmaster bit Dean more times than anyone else on earth—and he managed to live to tell about them.

The Serpentarium is far from a sterile building with bright lights and snakes in small cages. The enclosures have sculpted streams and rocks and are themselves works of art. The space is clearly designed to be a house for animals: their needs drive decisions. The desires of humans who want to see them come second.

The entrance hall of the Serpentarium housed a variety of exhibits over the years, including (for a while) a defamation of the Historic Preservation Commission, which regulates the use of buildings in the Historic District. That eventually gave way to others, including one on Morgellons Disease (the affliction of Joni Mitchell). If anyone ever noticed a list of films that every American should watch slipped into the windows of blue newspaper boxes downtown, that list was courtesy of Dean.

Upstairs, beyond the exhibits, Dean lived in the Serpentairum building with his wife, Regina.

I liked Dean and respected his passion and devotion. We didn’t agree on much of anything politically, but that is part of what makes life interesting: getting to talk with people who see the world differently. Dean had a voracious appetite for information, which is something we shared. Having him in the periphery of life always made it more interesting. Seeing him as a doting father when his son Arkin was born three years ago was a delight. I loved seeing he and Regina out with Arkin in the stroller.

The StarNews reported Saturday that the Wilmington Police Department was investigating a murder in the apartment above the Serpentarium. It stopped me cold.

“Jock, they’re reporting it as a ‘domestic-related homicide.’ That’s where Dean and Regina live with the baby.” I caught myself. “Well, he’s not a baby anymore but I think of him as a baby. Oh, gods! This is terrible.”

Jock tried to assure me we didn’t know enough yet to be upset. Within hours it was confirmed that Dean had been shot to death, and Regina taken into police custody and charged with first-degree murder.

“Dear God, that poor child,” I moaned to Jock. “I just hope … he didn’t see it.”

Jock nodded, his face grave. “Nothing about this is good,” he finally managed. “There’s a child … oh, shit.”

To say the loss is terrible is an understatement. But there are also a tremendous number of questions now surfacing: What is the fate of the Serpentarium? It was driven by Dean’s vision, personality, magnetism and focus. Without him at the helm, can it—will it—survive?

The animals inside require tremendous care and the overhead to provide for them is not cheap. Regina is not in any position to care for them or provide continuity for the Serpentarium. This is Dean’s life’s work—but they are also living, breathing creatures that need to eat, be clean, and continue to be housed in a manner safe for not only them but also the people around them. How can and will this be achieved?

Local media also reported the friends and family came in and had the Serpentarium open on Sunday. Because that’s what Dean would have wanted. Hopefully, this will continue long-term. Dean was widely respected and admired in the herpetology community and several of his colleagues have expressed already their intention to do their best for his animals. Some are concerned that, without a clear heir in a position to assume control, he animals might face euthanasia by authorities.

For the moment, I must marvel at how lucky we have been for 16 years to have had Dean and the Cape Fear Serpentarium here. Yes, snakes raise a variety of responses in people: fear, fascination, curiosity, and interest. But the leading world expert on the bushmaster snake lived and worked in our community for over a decade. He brought people from near and far to learn about snakes and share his passion. That is an amazing gift.

Dean was far from an angel—I think he would have been mortified at the idea of such a comparison. But he was a very gifted, talented and brilliant man, who travelled the world in pursuit of a dream. Then,he came home to where his parents lived to share it all with his neighbors.

In the next few months, as details emerge about this tragedy, we will probably learn more about Dean and Regina’s private lives than any neighbors ever imagined or desired to know. But I hope Dean’s lasting legacy will be his contributions to science and his ambassadorship for snakes. Through the Serpentarium, he really opened a door for thousands of people who not have otherwise bothered to knock. In the professional world his discoveries have changed the way herpetologists see the bushmaster.

Rest in power, friend.

