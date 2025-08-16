A steady drum roll on my tin roof tells me it is raining. Outside my window, water falls, filtering through serrated leaves of the pecan tree and satiating tomato plants and form streamlets which find their way into the Cape Fear River. Then they go into the ocean—mother of all water.

August may be National Water Quality Month, but that’s not why water has been on my mind. By now, we all (hopefully) are aware of the presence of a cocktail of fluorochemicals in the Cape Fear, provided courtesy of the Chemours company manufacturing plant in Fayetteville. We are equally aware the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority can’t filter these compounds out of the finished water from the Sweeny Plant. Hopefully, too, we remain skeptical of the company’s assurances they have ceased discharge, given their track record elsewhere in the nation and world. Then there are those who are cautiously optimistic the state regulatory agencies will make correct decisions in their ongoing investigation, and consider what has already happened when they rule whether or not to renew Chemours’ discharge permit.

Still, every time I go to the grocery, I spy opalescent jugs of drinking water lurking in fellow shopper’s carts. Today I cast my eyes “cloudward,” in wonder of the feasibility of simply drinking what falls freely from the sky. It’s not a radical idea. An act our species has practiced since the beginning of time remains the norm today in many places. Throughout the Caribbean, numerous homes rely on cisterns for water needs. In Thailand people drink rooftop run-off, stored in jars (according to a United Nations Environment Programme publication, which also calls rainwater harvesting “an environmentally sound approach for sustainable urban water management”). Doug Pushard, founder of harvesth2o.com, writes, “Rainwater can be safely used outdoors and indoors if the correct steps are taken to handle, store, and clean it.”

In a 2008 article published in the West Virginia University National Environmental Services Center’s magazine, On Tap, Pushard outlines how a typical rainwater catchment system works:

Water is diverted off of a building’s roof into a large storage tank (typically using a “first flush” system, which diverts the initial burst elsewhere as it contains the largest amount of the roof detritus and bird waste collecting on dry roofs). Then the collected water is filtered through cartridge and carbon filters, which remove both heavy metals and particles as small as 5 microns. Finally, the water is passed under an ultraviolet light to kill any remaining bacteria. Voila! Free water, ready for home use. One drawback, Pushard warns, is with ownership of a catchment system comes responsibility for its maintenance, an essential act to ensure water is clean.

Local company Rainstorm Solutions has already seen an increase in calls about potable catchment systems since the GenX story broke in June. “We’ve been getting two to three calls a week,” says vice president Mike Heath, “both from people who already have [rainwater catchment] systems [for irrigation purposes] and want to transition to potable, and from people who want to install a new system.”

Rainstorm Solutions estimates the average cost for a single-family home to install such a system to be anywhere between $8 to $15 thousand, with an additional cost of around $4 thousand to convert the system into a potable system. Heath calls it a good long-term investment; his company previously installed a 10 thousand-gallon rainwater catchment system at the county animal shelter, which is used to pressure wash cages. Now, fearing fluorochemicals, the shelter wants to begin watering the dogs with potable water caught from the sky.

While completely natural, some states find harvesting of rainwater illegal—like Colorado. They consider water to be the property of the state. Frankly, the concept is a little preposterous. Luckily, North Carolina doesn’t have a lot to say about harvesting potable rainwater. In 2009 then-Governer Bev Purdue signed a bill allowing residents to save and reuse rainwater, in reaction to the drought affecting much of the state at the time, but there was no mention of potability.

As far as New Hanover County government, one of the ladies informed me upon my visit, “We don’t regulate that on this level.” She handed me a phone number to direct me to a higher authority. After an afternoon spent waiting for a call back from the Department of Health and Human Services, I found out there is no prohibition on the state level against building such a system. Where I may run into difficulty is with a local building inspector, whose job it is to ensure my hypothetical home does indeed have a source of potable water (a term for which there is no definition of in the building codes).

“How clean is your roof?” joked the bureaucrat on the other end of the line.

A later call from the NCDEQ Division of Water Resources informed me I would be regulated as a public water system (in accordance with Title 15a of the North Carolina Administrative Code, Subchapter 18C) if I were to containerize my rain and start selling it to the public. But as long as fewer than 25 people were drinking it on a regular basis, it would be considered a private source, and I’d only be subject to the county health department codes.

(On an unrelated note, I am now accepting applications to join my exclusive club of 24 and get first crack at Honest John’s Miracle Roof Water Elixer—GenX Free since 2017, but we’ve got guano aplenty!)

The reality is a rainwater harvest system would mean plumbing a second set of pipes in my house. CFPUA’s mandatory connection policy states, in no uncertain terms, “a customer may not disconnect after connecting.” Ostensibly, this is to pay for the cost of things like pipes and treatments, regardless of whether or not they filter out everything. And it is a no-no of the highest degree to connect an unapproved water source (such as an irrigation well or, presumably, my imaginary homemade cistern) to an approved source of potable water: i.e., pipes which lead back to the utility. Cross contamination is a very real threat, and just because I may want to drink what’s falling from the sky doesn’t necessarily mean my neighbors do.

All info withstanding, there is really nothing stopping me from building a freestanding rainwater harvest system on my back porch, for which I am solely responsible—the double-edged sword of freedom. Or I can pay Rainstorm Solutions to do it for me, properly (although I can’t seem to find that spare $10k lying around).

Really, it boils down to a question—perhaps the ultimate question, in this country: What is the relationship between the individual and the community? When we turn on our taps, we are asking ourselves to what degree we trust our civilized institutions, such as the CFPUA and state regulatory agencies. Would it be better to set out on our own in the (admittedly, often-fetishized) American tradition of Rugged Individualism to become a loose cluster of cowboys who scoop rain out of a barrel to drink, and eat only deer meat from our latest kill? We totally could; it’s our birthright as American citizens. Instead, perhaps we should choose to work together, and pool our resources to focus our individual efforts on solving communal problems, like the presence of toxic chemicals in our drinking water. To what extent do we wish to become, or are we actually capable of becoming, islands?

One drop of water, by itself, can’t do much. But many drops, moving together, are the most powerful force on the planet

