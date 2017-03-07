Forget ‘“Eat, Pray, Love.” At Tarantelli’s Ristorante, it’s “Eat, Eat, Eat!”

There’s no scarcity of solid spaghetti-centric fare in Wilmington, and everyone has a loyal soft spot for one. Ask any Port City native about their favorite Italian joint, and they’ll spit out an answer (plus several backups) without second thought. I’m happy to report that after one feast at downtown’s new Tarantelli’s Ristorante Italiano, folks will be singing a different aria.

It’s rare I feel this much exhilaration about a new restaurant in Wilmington, and I’ll admit since PinPoint stole my heart when they opened a few years ago, my standards have been set above and beyond. My culinary experience at Tarantelli’s was off-the-charts. As far as the cuisine goes, it was on another level. Each spectacular scratch-made dish came with an outpouring of love and care that I could taste the family’s story in every bite.

Before we dig into the details, let’s get one thing out of the way. There is—and likely will continue to be—one consistent criticism about this eatery. The prices are wildly above what we’re used to shelling out. Then again, the majority of restaurants in our coastal town are influenced by the sea, which inspires economical fresh catch and cold brews. Tarantelli’s elevated classic Italian menu, however, deserves every penny of its price point.

Equally, the live opera hits the spot. About every 20 minutes, a glorious voice steps out of the kitchen to share several beautiful Italian melodies that make diners feel as if they’re in the European boot known for its cheese and wine. I brought along several friends so I could get a wide range of samples from their menu.

A warm, rustic Tuscan loaf and rosemary-infused olive oil started the meal. Usually the bread basket gets overlooked, but we asked for seconds. For the antipasti, we began with bruschetta and calamari all’insalata. Tarantelli’s version of this crostini classic had thin, crisp baguette slices that let the juicy vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, and floral basil speak for itself. The calamari were nothing short of a deep-fried miracle. It’s impossible to catch a menu in Wilmington that comes without this appetizer, but Tarantelli’s spin was expertly prepared. Not only were the squid tender, but the lemony breading was crunchy, light, and well-seasoned. The homemade marinara was an ideal landing zone for dunking, and the pepperoncini’s offered a bright, contrasting vinegary bite. We ate all the way to the crumbs.

For some greens, my date and I split the Caesar—which made for a perfect portion. The dressing was exactly what I expected from an elegant, authentic Italian restaurant: fresh, not overly creamy, and lightly tinged with salty anchovies and garlic.

For the entrees, I’ll go from least heavy to pants-popping food coma. Although it wasn’t clearly stated, half portions of the meals were an option which really opens up choices. The gamberi alla scampi was my pick—and I practically licked the plate. The term “jumbo shrimp” was spot-on as each morsel was giant and juicy. I was dead set on trying the fresh pasta, and the pappardelle was the option. Something thin like angel hair might have soaked in the lemony garlic scampi sauce better—but, hey, the choice was up to me. The pappardelle noodles—which are broad, flat, and similar in shape to a wide fettucine—were a treat.

How often around here do you read the words “served tableside from our authentic Italian cheese wheel”? A friend couldn’t resist ordering the spaghetti al formaggio Parmigiana, and if he hadn’t, I would have. It’s listed as being served for two, but he was able to snag an order of one. Not only did our server do a delightful job of telling the story behind the dish, as he prepared the buttery roux in the giant Parmigiana hole, but his presentation of the whiskey-flamed sauce was flawless. Diners anticipating (or looking forward to) something epically creamy should go for the rigatoni alla bechamel—which we’ll get to in a second. I wouldn’t call the end result rich and cheesy, but the intensely sharp, fruity flavor of the Parmigiana was infused so deeply into the pasta, it was (almost) indescribably delicious. The acidic hint of tomato from the splash of marinara rounded out each savory bite.

Served in a bubbly casserole dish, their gooey, glorified mac and cheese was the hit of the table. These baked noodles were bathed in a velvety béchamel and tangled with salty prosciutto and nutty fontina. Comfort food lovers will find this rigatoni guide them into the fetal position and straight to a nap.

Every touch of Tarantelli’s—from the cozy, welcoming interior to the outstanding food—makes diners feel like they know Tony “Papa” Tarantelli himself. One of the owners stopped by each table (which isn’t uncommon), but her warm spirit and charming authenticity made everyone feel like family.

While I’m willing to dig deeper into the pocket for divine, homemade food, I’m as willing to do the same for liquor-based concoctions that have been meticulously prepared (i.e. homemade bitters, intriguing frothy mixtures, top-shelf booze, etc). Three words: “Bananas in Pajamas.” There’s a skilled bartender in town who painstakingly produces this aptly-named cocktail using a blend of local cold-brew coffee concentrate, good quality bourbon and hand-squeezed banana milk. Yes, banana milk. I pay for it every time. I’d do the same at Tarantelli’s. But what I found is they charge several dollars more for a drink that practically just contains Jameson and club soda. I noticed a similar price peak with a cocktail featuring Tito’s. While they’re both solid brands, I think price points at the bar should be reconsidered—or up the ante of what’s being served.

But, the food. Oh! Buon’ appetito!

