When thinking of painted metal, folks are more likely to picture a scalding playground on a hot summer day, rather than a unique work of art. While copper was a popular oil-painting surface for Renaissance artists, metal fell out of demand once other materials became available. Over the last couple of decades, a resurgence of copper paintings has gradually made its way back into the art community.

Two local artists, Gale Smith and Anne Cunningham, have devoted their time to mastering oil painting on copper, and the results showcase colorfully lustrous craftsmanship. Although their approaches are very different, their pieces are undeniably complementary and currently intermingled in one exhibit. “Metal at the Mansion: Art by Gale Smith and Anne Cunningham” is currently open at the Bellamy Mansion until July 24.

“I was a fine-arts major, and always painted and delved into other crafts, but never anything with metal until I was working at a garden accessory shop in Raleigh,” Cunningham tells. “They had a lot of metal ornamental pieces, and I was allowed to take some of the scrap metal home.”

For Cunningham, collecting scrap pieces of metal was the first step in her exploration of copper in art. She began by including smaller pieces into her paintings.

“I became really intrigued with the material,” she continues. “They didn’t have any metal classes when I was in college, so it’s been about 25 years of playing around with metal and experimenting with it.”

Smith is an oil and plein-air painter. The concept of working with copper as a canvas began after she visited the J. Paul Getty Museum in California. The draw of incorporating copper into other forms of art significantly affected her. “I loved how warm the colors looked under the lights,” she remembers.

Like Cunningham, Smith took on the craft without any sort of formal instruction. She picked up every book she could to learn about the use of copper in art. “But there really isn’t much out there about painting on copper,” Smith explains. “The old masters did it, and actually copper was one of the first surfaces they painted on.”

The luster of the copper doesn’t fade underneath the paint. Instead, it enhances the brilliancy of the colors. With its wide windows allowing reflections of natural sunlight to dance across each piece, the Bellamy proves to be an ideal venue for such a display. The versatility of copper has allowed each artist to experiment with different creative processes.

“I would do every possible thing I could think of to play with texture,” Cunningham says. “I would take scraps to the beach, have someone run over it with their truck, and play around with household chemical reactions. It’s sort of grown from that, and over the years I’ve found other products to treat metals that I didn’t have when I first started.”

While Cunningham has experimented a lot with texture, Smith enjoys working with the malleability of the metal. Her work contains weaving techniques, as seen in “Brilliant Ribbons.”

“I have to start my process with two abstract paintings,” Smith says. “My main focus is on the colors and how they flow together. Then, I paint the second piece, which will cross the first one when I weave them together. In some pieces, I’ve added copper wire as well.”

Both Cunningham and Smith’s work is abstract, so neither have a solid vision of what a piece may turn into. “It’s very serendipitous,” Smith states. “You can look at each piece in a number of ways. It’s really interesting what different things people will see.”

The colors intertwined in Smith’s “Rhapsody in Blue” have an optical-illusion effect. The patterns move in all directions. “Sometimes someone will point out something they see in one of my pieces that I’ve never seen before, and then I never un-see it,” Cunningham adds. The colors and textures of the surface choices play a huge role in abstract interpretation.

For instance, the cool shades of blue and warm hues of gold on top of the crinkled copper in Cunningham’s “Golden Grotto” channel the experience of finding treasures in the sea. In contrast, her piece, “Starry Starry,” painted on galvanized steel, is much smoother, and allows colors to create most of its texture.

DETAILS:

Metal at the Mansion: Art by Gale Smith and Anne Cunningham

Hanging through July 24 • Free

Bellamy Mansion • 503 Market St.

www.bellamymansion.org

