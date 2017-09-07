Wilmington-based A Bottle Volcanic’s “doom-folk” music is definitely a bit of “Weird Magic”—their latest full-length album they worked on for roughly three years. As suggested, “Weird Magic” can be a bit heavy at times but the four-piece band also utilizes strings, piano, organ, ukulele, and even a vocoder. “We had a lot of fun experimenting with sounds and instruments to really try and have a dynamic, yet cohesive sounding album,” ABV’s Corey Ahouse says.

“We would go into the studio with producer Ian Millard and record two or three songs at a time over a weekend,” Ahouse continues. “Then we would come back to it a few months later and tweak the songs a bit after having them sit for a while and record a new batch of songs in the same session.”

Folks can sample songs from “Weird Magic” on A Bottle Volcanic’s bandcamp page.

Ahouse, along with bandmates Michael Edwards, Charlie Smith and Dave Perron, will celebrate the release of “Weird Magic” this Friday, Sept. 15, at Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern. They’ll be joined by Mountain Thrower, Youth League and Wax Imperials.

