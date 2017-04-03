NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

2 Responses to NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

  1. Terry says:
    April 3, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    How do I get on the list for the next Best of? I would like to create a category for best Santa.

  2. encore says:
    April 4, 2017 at 10:31 am

    You have to win the ‘Write-In’ category, first on the nomination ballot and then on the final ballot. The process starts up again in Nov. 2017.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*