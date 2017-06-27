“R ough Night”: Has there ever been a more aptly named movie? Maybe “Freaking Brutal” is better. It perfectly describes the latest Scarlett Johansson flick, as does “Awkward, Poorly Written Star-Vehicle Wasting Lots of Talent.”

2017 had been going so well. Sure, “The Mummy” was an unmitigated disaster and made Titanic’s sinking look like a canoe tipping over. But for the most part, we’ve gotten to the halfway point of this year with fairly passable big-studio movies. Some of them have been downright excellent. But this … this is rough.

Scarlett Johansson plays Jess, a tightly wound would-be politician who is on the verge of getting married. Her best friend, Alice (Jillian Bell), is excitedly planning a bachelorette weekend in Miami, complete with every kind of penis-shaped accessory available. Most travelling to Miami for the weekend are friends from college: the crunchy ANTIFA member of the crew (“Broad City”’s Ilana Glazer) and a bitchy socialite (Zoë Kravitz), as well as Poppa (Kate McKinnon), an Australian whom Jess met while spending a semester abroad. Jess’ life is nearly picture perfect—except for her ability to loosen up, which seemed to end the minute she left college and became a semi-responsible adult. Alice hopes to rekindle their flames of friendship with a drug-and-alcohol-fueled bender that will bring them closer together. The whole plan goes to hell after they accidentally kill a male stripper.

“Rough Night” is a weird movie. It steals the plot wholesale from 1998’s “Very Bad Things,” a devastatingly dark comedy that might be the most insanely stressful and crazy movie I’ve ever seen. Director and writer Lucia Aniello takes on the plot without adopting the darkness that comes with drugs, prostitutes, and murder. It might be the safest R-rated comedy I’ve seen, wasting all the potential for sex and violence. Nothing scandalous happens in the movie. In fact, I was offended by how inoffensive it was. Based on the premise alone, I expected something a little more rollicking. In the first 20 minutes, the characters meet, greet, and snort enough coke to lay out a half-dozen Merchant Marines. There was a faint whiff of promise in the opening, like a female version of “Hangover.”

The accidental manslaughter should make the movie funnier, but the comedy dies the same moment the stripper does. It’s just poorly staged—the entire movie. It’s like watching “Weekend at Bernies” but nothing anyone does is remotely funny. The rest of the film is about the five friends’ failed attempts at covering up the accident. Every potential ounce of comedy is ruined by bad writing, incompetent directing, and an editor who doesn’t understand that comedy lives in the medium shot. If I can actually analyze the editing in a comedy for a review, then something has gone horribly wrong.

Everyone in the film is wasted, except for Scarlett Johansson; she is just brutally wrong for this kind of role. I’m amazed the half-dozen people who manage her career didn’t get her out of the festering stink pile before it went into production.

If someone told me “Rough Night” was written and directed by people who won a contest for turning in Mountain Dew proofs of purchase, I’d believe them. If they told me “Rough Night” was the result of a lost wager after a week-long heroin binge by Amy Pascal and Kim Jong Un, I’d buy it. If they told me “Rough Night” was forced into production by the Make-A-Wish Foundation and was directed by a terminally-ill aspiring filmmaker, I might be able to grant the film some mercy. But none of such is true.

“Rough Night” is so bad, it makes “The Mummy” look almost competent.

The most grievous of sins is the once-again wasted Kate McKinnon. Please, somebody, find this talented gift of a woman a decent comedy vehicle to star in. It is the second year in a row I’ve suffered through: a so-called “empowering” movie. Like last year’s terrible “Ghostbusters” reboot, there’s nothing good here. It’s a movie revelling in role reversal. The women all party hard, while Jess’ fiancée and friends attend a wine-tasting. Yeah, in this movie, the girls are the wild party animals, and the guys are sensitive and talk about their feelings. There are scenes that produced audible groans—uncontrollable outbursts of noise from disbelief. “Rough Night” is a movie that cannot feel pain; the same cannot be said for us poor audience members who have to suffer through its wet stain.

DETAILS:

Rough Night



Rated R

Directed by Lucia Aniello

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer

Related Posts

About the Author: encore

« SMALL ACTS, GREAT IMPACT: ‘Mister Roberts’ debuts aboard USS Battleship NC DANCE WITH SOCIAL JUSTICE: Local choreographer Kevin Lee-Y Green brings his vision to New York and ILM stages »