First things first. Pho equals “fuh.” Not foe. Not faux. Fuh.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s begin.

Diners who have been mourning the loss of Saigon Bistro on Front Street, have no fear: Pho Café is here! Saigon owners Hahn and Kiet Nguyen knew Wilmington couldn’t go long without their pho fix. So lucky for us, they renamed and opened up shop on Market Street. Although the side of the building still currently reads “Mama Bella’s,” it’s all pho all the time.

The eatery and menu are both minimalized versions of Saigon, which offered a more in-depth spread and larger dining space. Real foodies know, however, when it comes to authentic fare of any kind, it’s not size that matters. Pho Café is a quaint, colorful spot where half of the patrons are simply there for takeout. The establishment has quickly become known for being so popular that sought-after items get crossed off the menu early on in the day. I showed up not even one hour after opening to find a few drinks had already gotten the 86.

Readers who check out my reviews on the reg know I’m a sucker for strong coffee. One look at the café sữa đá (Vietnamese iced coffee) and I knew I was in my happy place. The coarse-ground, dark-roasted brew was mixed with sweetened condensed milk and poured over ice. It was rich, creamy and sweet. Nearly every person who walked through the door ordered one. They also have a full list of smoothies, milk teas and fruit teas (served with either black tapioca pearls or coconut jelly).

Although they weren’t listed anywhere in sight, I asked if spring rolls were an option. I felt as if I had just knocked on a secret door. “Fresh and fried,” answered the cashier. (“Open sesame,” I said to myself.) While I waited for my gigantic (yet shockingly well-priced) order, I slurped down my roasty iced coffee and treated myself to both kinds of spring rolls. The fresh rolls (two to an order) were lovingly wrapped in see-through rice paper and packed with chilled rice noodles, fresh shrimp, grassy herbs, and (heads up, vegetarians) long strands of pork. The luxuriously thick, dark sauce alongside was an excellent contrast to the delicate flavors.

Next rolls on deck were veggie, fried and crispy, and served as a set of twins. I told myself I would only eat one of each variety and ended up downing all four. The fried spring rolls were hot and crisp. When dunked into the tangy sweet-and-sour fish sauce mixture, they were utterly addictive.

Other than the pho, one of the house specialties (which takes up half of the menu) is an impressive lineup of banh mi sandwiches. Each option comes on a homemade baguette, with crunchy pickled carrots and daikon, long thin ribbons of cucumber, cilantro and fire bombs of raw jalapeños. The bread supposedly had a smear of pate and mayonnaise, but I didn’t pick up on a prominent amount of either condiment. I went for the shredded pork as my protein (banh mi bi), but was unfortunately disappointed with my choice. I wasn’t expecting a mound of pulled pork barbeque or anything, but the minutia of pork scraps was slightly depressing. I scooped all of the meat into my first few bites and the flavors were on point. Next time I’ll just ask for extra meat. The veggies were fresh, and the bread had a crisp exterior and fluffy insides.

Holy pho! Diners who enjoyed Saigon’s hot pots know it is as legit as it gets. I decided to order three different flavors so I could taste a full range of broths. First up was the vegetable pho (Phở Chay), which had a lovely sweet tang and hints of warm spice like cardamom. The steamed tofu and carrots were super tender, while the daikon had a bite. It provided a nourishing medley of aromatics and veggies that will leave folks satisfied but not overly full.

Up next was the chicken pho (Phở Gà), which was as comforting as could be. The chicken pieces were moist, and the broth was savory and light. If classic chicken noodle soup is a top feel-good food, the Vietnamese version will wrap up diners in a similar warm hug. For some texture, noodles and bean sprouts served on the side really add to the overall dish. The strong, peppery scent of the Thai basil—not to mention a huge burst of tart citrus from the lime—give even more dimension.

I had a feeling the spicy beef noodle soup (Bún bò Huế) would be the hit of the meal. I like when I’m right. The top of the broth was glimmering with a fiery red hue, and I spotted big morsels of cooked beef and thin rounds of Chả Lụa—which is essentially a sliced pork roll, a.k.a. Vietnamese ham. Folks looking for the hot pot where the raw beef cooks before their eyes, be sure to order the beef pho (Phở tài). The chunks of meat in Bún bò Huế are fully cooked. Along with a spoonful of the unctuous broth, the pork roll pieces practically melted in my mouth. The heat wasn’t overpowering, and extra squeezes of lime made each bite complex and rich.

Simple, authentic, happiness. The end.

PS. Nguyen family, please, don’t leave us again.

DETAILS:

Pho Café

3926 Market St.

(910) 833-7204

Mon.-Sun., 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

facebook.com/phocafewilmington

